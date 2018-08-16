 Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 19.08.2018

Europe

Italy threatens to return migrants to Libya

The threat comes amid a standoff with Malta over the fate of 177 migrants rescued by Italy in Maltese waters. Returning migrants to an "unsafe" Libya could pose legal troubles for Rome.

A file picture of the Italian coast guard ship, Diciotti.

Italy's far-right interior minister on Sunday threatened to return to Libya 177 migrants who have been stuck on an Italian coast guard ship for days amid an ongoing standoff with Malta over their fate.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanded the European Union step in after Malta refused to let the Diciotti ship dock at its port.

"Either Europe decides to seriously offer Italy some concrete help, beginning with for example the 180 immigrants on board the Diciotti ship, or we will be forced to do what will definitively stop the smugglers' business. That means taking the people saved in the sea back to Libya," Salvini said in a statement.

The Diciotti, working under the EU's Frontex Mediterranean rescue operation, has been stuck off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa after rescuing the migrants on August 16.

Read moreFollow the money: What are the EU's migration policy priorities?

Italy-Malta standoff

Italy asked Malta to take in the migrants, arguing that they were rescued in Maltese water. But Malta refused, saying the migrant boat wasn't in distress and that the migrants declined help from Maltese authorities, preferring to continue toward Italy.

Salvini's Maltese counterpart, MichaelFarrugia, tweeted on Sunday, accusing Italy of rescuing the migrants in Maltese waters "purely to prevent them from entering Italian waters."

Italy's transport minister, Danilo Toninelli said Malta's position was "worthy of sanction" and called on EU countries to open their ports.

The spat between Italy and Malta is the second in just over a month. The two governments were locked in a standoff over 450 migrants rescued from a fishing ship. The migrants were taken aboard two EU border agency vessels, which were eventually allowed to dock in Italy after five European countries agreed to take 50 each. 

Legal risks

Returning migrants to an "unsafe" Libya could pose legal troubles for Rome.

International law states that migrants rescued in international waters cannot be returned to a place where their lives are put in danger. Libya is classified as unsafe by both the United Nations and European Union.

The UN refugee agency is looking into possible violations of international law by an Italian-flagged mercantile ship, which rescued more than 100 migrants and returned them to Libya in July.

Rome was faulted by the European Court of Human Rights in 2012 for using its own ships to return migrants to Libya.

ap/rc (AP, dpa, AFP)
  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticized by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


DW recommends

By refusing entry to migrant rescue ship, Italy and Malta reveal legal shortcomings

Italy’s closure of its ports to a ship carrying migrants rescued at sea may be controversial, but is it illegal? The case is renewing calls for a unified European stance on migrants. (12.06.2018)  

Data Analysis: Aid money alone will not be enough to stop the causes of migration

Is it possible to stop people from migrating by increasing financial aid to developing countries? Deutsche Welle research shows this may be effective in some cases. But aid money alone cannot stop major migration waves. (15.02.2018)  

Malta, Italy migrant spat leaves German rescue ship in limbo

An NGO rescue ship and a merchant vessel are waiting to disembark more than 300 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. Malta and Italy have refused the Mission Lifeline rescue ship permission to dock. (24.06.2018)  

Germany to take 50 migrants from Frontex ships caught in Italy-Malta row

The Berlin government has agreed to process asylum applications from 50 of the 450 migrants aboard two EU vessels. Italy is testing a renewed promise by EU leaders to share the migrant burden across Europe. (15.07.2018)  

Follow the money: What are the EU's migration policy priorities?

From tackling the root causes of migration to fighting human trafficking: The EU has many different goals for its migration policy. On paper they are sold as equal. Financially, they are not, as DW data analysis shows. (15.02.2018)  

Italian boat returning migrants to Libya may have broken law, UN agency says

A UN agency has said Libya is not a secure port and returning migrants to the country might have violated international law. According to Italy, the Libyan coast guard coordinated the rescue in its own waters. (31.07.2018)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

