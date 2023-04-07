Israeli airstrikes took place in the south of Lebanon early on FridayImage: Mohammed Zaatari/AP Photo/picture alliance
Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza Strip after rocket attack
1 hour ago
The Israeli military said it was targeting Hamas operations in retaliation for rocket strikes. The UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon has called for restraint from all sides.
Israel launched strikes in southern Lebanon early on Friday morning while continuing to hit targets in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.
The strikes came after militants from Lebanon fired nearly three dozen rockets at Israel on Thursday.
Additionally, rockets were fired from Gaza toward southern Israel early Friday morning, following the Israeli attacks there.
Clashes have been escalating this week, after Israeli police raids at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem.
With the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover coinciding again this year, the cross-border attacks have come at a delicate time.
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said his country "categorically rejects any military escalation."
In response to the strikes, Hamas said they "strongly" condemned "aggression against Lebanon in the vicinity of Tyre at dawn today."
Neither Lebanon nor Israel wants war, says UN
Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon urged calm on Friday. The UN peacekeepers — deployed in southern Lebanon to provide a buffer between the two countries — called on "all parties to cease all actions" on both sides of the border.
The latest flare of rocket fire between Lebanese territory and Israel is one of the largest escalations of violence along the border since Israeli forces and paramilitary forces allied with the Lebanon-based organization, Hezbollah, fought a 34-day war in 2006.