Israeli security personnel check the remains of a rocket that struck Shlomi, northern Israel
The majority of rockets were intercepted, but some hit Israeli territoryImage: Fadi Amun/REUTERS
ConflictsIsrael

Israel says it intercepted rockets fired from Lebanon

17 minutes ago

The attack came amid heightened tensions after two nights of clashes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PmgY

The Israeli military says it intercepted 25 rockets fired from Lebanon on Thursday.

"An initial inquiry identified 34 rockets that were fired from Lebanon into Israel. Twenty-five rockets were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array, while five landed in Israeli territory. Four additional launches are under review," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was "receiving continuous updates about the security situation and will conduct an assessment with the heads of the security establishment," his office said.

Sirens were heard in several towns in the border area.

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon called for restraint. "The current situation is extremely serious. UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) urges restraint and to avoid further escalation," said the force, which patrols the border area between the two countries. 

Al-Aqsa Mosque clashes

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. It, however, comes during heightened tension following Israeli raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hezbollah, the Lebanese pro-Iranian Islamist organization, warned earlier on Thursday that it would support "all measures" Palestinian groups may take against Israel after clashes. Hezbollah — like Hamas, which rules Gaza — is categorized as a terrorist organization by several of Israel's allies. 

Israeli police clashed with people inside the mosque before dawn Wednesday and again on Thursday.

Officers said that 350 people were arrested on Wednesday. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 12 Palestinians had sustained injuries.

Two years ago, claims over an Israeli police operation at Al-Aqsa helped spark 11 days of open conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

Israel has hit a number of targets in Gaza since rockets were fired from the blockaded southern coastal strip in the wake of the Al-Aqsa raid, but rocket fire from Lebanon is more rare. The last rocket fired from Lebanon into Israel was in April 2022.

lo/msh (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

