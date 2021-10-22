Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Jerusalem

Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most contested cities in the world. It is located on a mountainous plateau between the Mediterranean and Dead Sea.

This ancient city is revered as a sacred place by Jews, Muslims, and Christians alike. It plays a central role for all three monotheistic religions and is home to various pilgrimage sites, including the Temple Mount, Dome of the Rock, and the Wailing Wall. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim this ancient city as their capital. This is a collection of DW's content on Jerusalem.

Der DFB-Sportdirektor Nationalmannschaften Joti Chatzialexiou (l) und Bundestrainerin Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, aufgenommen bei einer Kranzniederlegung während eines Besuchs in der Holocaust-Gedenkstätte Yad Vashem. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German women's national team members moved by visit to Yad Vashem 22.10.2021

Members of the women's national football team were moved by a visit to the world's biggest Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. It came a day after they had struggled to beat Israel in a World Cup qualifying match.
(L to R) FIFA President Gianni Infantino, former US secretary of the treasury Steve Mnuchin, and former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman attend the launch of the Friedman Center for Peace through Strength at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem on October 11, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Joint Israel-Palestine World Cup: Trumpists, Israeli right-wingers at event with FIFA boss 14.10.2021

Gianni Infantino suggests that Israel could one day host the World Cup along with the Palestinians. The idea is controversial, not least because the people he met with in Jerusalem only represent one side of the story.
16.09.2016 *** Die voll funktionsfähige Toilette «America» aus 18-karätigem Gold wurde am 16.09.2016 im Guggenheim-Museum in Manhattan, New York, USA eröffnet. Das Klo kann und soll zwar benutzt werden, ist aber auch ein Kunstwerk des italienischen Künstlers Maurizio Cattelan. Das «America» betitelte Klo biete eine «Erfahrung von nie da gewesener Intimität mit einem Kunstwerk», hieß es vom Guggenheim-Museum. Foto: Christina Horsten/dpa (zu dpa-Meldung: «New York hat jetzt ein goldenes Klo» vom 17.09.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/C. Horsten

High-tech, ancient or made of gold: unusual toilets 07.10.2021

Everyone has to go, but hardly anyone talks about it. As a Biblical-era toilet is found in Jerusalem, here are some of the most unusual latrines around the globe.
Eine rund 2700 Jahre alte Privattoilette, Teil eines prächtigen königlichen Anwesens aus dem siebten Jahrhundert vor Christus, haben Archäologen in Jerusalem entdeckt. Die Toilette ist ein quadratischer Block aus Kalkstein mit einem Loch in der Mitte. Darunter liegt eine aus dem Felsen gehauene Klärgrube, ähnlich wie bei einem Plumpsklo. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Israeli archaeologists unearth 2,700-year-old toilet 05.10.2021

Israeli archaeologists have partially excavated a toilet they believe dates to the seventh century BC. They may have even found evidence of ancient air freshener.

Al Kurd The Al Kurd family is one of four Palestinian families facing imminent eviction. The demands are filed by Israeli settler organisations asserting the land was owned by Jewish organisations in the 19th century. Palestinian refugee families were settled here in the 1950's by Jordan. Quelle: Tania Kraemer DW Ort: Ost-Jerusalem, Sheik Jarrah

Israel: Palestinians reject offer to end Jerusalem evictions threat 03.08.2021

Israeli judges put forward a proposal that would have seen four Palestinian families be granted "protected tenant" status in the long-running legal row over the homes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.
Fans of Israeli Beitar Jerusalem football club show their support during the team's training in Jerusalem on December 11, 2020, after a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family bought half of Beitar. - The agreement comes after Israel established ties with UAE and Bahrain, only the third and fourth only Arab nations to normalise relations with the Jewish state after Egypt and Jordan. Beitar Jerusalem's fans have historically been considered anti-Muslim and anti-Arab, with their far-right La Familia fan group known for its chants against the Prophet Mohammed. The first division club is the only Israeli side never to have fielded an Arab player. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)

Jerusalem football game between Beitar and Barcelona 'canceled' 15.07.2021

According to the Israeli club, Barcelona did not want to play the match in Jerusalem, prompting Beitar's managers to call off the game.
People carry an Israeli and a German flag during a rally in solidarity with Israel and against antisemitism, in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Mang

The Jerusalem Declaration: redefining antisemitism? 17.06.2021

In 2016, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance defined what constitutes antisemitism. A more recent definition is now stirring controversy.
Israelis lift flags during the ultranationalist March of the Flags outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, on June 15, 2021, celebrating the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of Jerusalem's eastern sector. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel far-right groups march through East Jerusalem 15.06.2021

Israeli nationalists are marching through East Jerusalem's Old City in a flag-waving procession. Palestinian factions, meanwhile, have called for a "Day of Rage" against the march.
Palestinian activist Muna el-Kurd, center, wears a medal from a marathon as she leaves the site where Israeli police fired tear gas during clashes in the Silwan neighborhood of east Jerusalem, Friday, June 4, 2021. The Palestinian Red Crescent says 23 runners were injured when police fired tear gas and stun grenades at an activist-organized marathon in solidarity with Palestinians in east Jerusalem threatened with evictions. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Israel releases prominent Palestinian activists in east Jerusalem 06.06.2021

Muna and Muhammad el-Kurd are leading campaigners against evictions in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem. The two were released after being detained Sunday.
Felsendom, Tempelberg, Jerusalem, Israel

Israeli police escort Jewish visitors to Temple Mount 23.05.2021

A Jerusalem holy site has been reopened for Jewish visitors, with Israeli police escorting them into the area which houses the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the remains of ancient Jewish temples.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ —> Weltspiegel/Bilder des Tages *** FILE PHOTO: Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercept rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, May 12. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Opinion: Is this just the calm before a new storm in Israel and Gaza? 22.05.2021

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas is giving people on both sides time to breathe. But it is not a real step toward peace in the Middle East, says DW's Sarah Hofmann.
Israeli forces stand guard in a street in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod on May 13, 2021, during clashes between Israeli far-right extremists and Arab-Israelis. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP)

Israel's 'mixed' cities: Palestinians and Jews struggle to rebuild trust 22.05.2021

The flare-up between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza has reignited tensions in Israel's mixed Arab-Jewish communities. What was ruined in 11 days could take years to rebuild.
*** Dieses Bild ist fertig zugeschnitten als Social Media Snack (für Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) im Tableau zu finden: Fach „Images“ *** 10.05.21 *** Palestinian protesters run for cover amid clashes with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli police and protesters clash at Al-Aqsa Mosque 21.05.2021

Protesters have thrown stones and soldiers fired rubber bullets and tear gas amid unrest around the holy site in Jerusalem. It comes just hours after Israel and Hamas agreed a cease-fire.
Medics evacuate an injured ultra-Orthodox Jewish man after the collapse of grandstand seating at a synagogue in the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev in the occupied West Bank outside Jerusalem, on May 16, 2021, that left at least 60 people injured. - The incident occurred as hundreds were congregated for the Jewish Shavuot feast, a spokesman told Israeli channel Kan. (Photo by Gil COHEN-MAGEN / AFP)

Israeli medics respond to West Bank synagogue bleacher collapse 16.05.2021

A bleacher collapse at a West Bank synagogue has left two people dead and scores injured. The incident happened during prayers marking the start of the Jewish holiday of Shavuot.
May 17, 2021, Gaza, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory: Fire and smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli warplanes target the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17, 2021. Deadly violence erupted across the West Bank amid a massive aerial bombardment in Gaza and unprecedented unrest among Arabs and Jews inside the country. The West Bank clashes, described as among the most intense since the second intifada that began in 2000 (Credit Image: © Ashraf Amra/APA Images via ZUMA Wire

Israeli-Palestinian crisis escalates as diplomacy lags — as it happened 16.05.2021

Israeli warplanes have launched a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City as the conflict enters the second week.

TOPSHOT - Pro-Palestinian activists and supporters let off smoke flares, wave flags and carry placards during a demonstration in support of the Palestinian cause as violence escalates in the ongoing conflict with Israel, outside the Israeli embassy in central London on May 15, 2021. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Pro-Palestinian protesters march in major cities as Israel strikes Gaza — as it happened 15.05.2021

People turned out across the globe to mark Nakba Day and voice support for Palestinians. Meanwhile, a Gaza tower housing several media organizations collapsed after being hit by an airstrike.
Show more articles