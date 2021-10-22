Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most contested cities in the world. It is located on a mountainous plateau between the Mediterranean and Dead Sea.
This ancient city is revered as a sacred place by Jews, Muslims, and Christians alike. It plays a central role for all three monotheistic religions and is home to various pilgrimage sites, including the Temple Mount, Dome of the Rock, and the Wailing Wall. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim this ancient city as their capital. This is a collection of DW's content on Jerusalem.
Gianni Infantino suggests that Israel could one day host the World Cup along with the Palestinians. The idea is controversial, not least because the people he met with in Jerusalem only represent one side of the story.