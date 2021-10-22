Jerusalem is one of the oldest and most contested cities in the world. It is located on a mountainous plateau between the Mediterranean and Dead Sea.

This ancient city is revered as a sacred place by Jews, Muslims, and Christians alike. It plays a central role for all three monotheistic religions and is home to various pilgrimage sites, including the Temple Mount, Dome of the Rock, and the Wailing Wall. Both Israelis and Palestinians claim this ancient city as their capital.