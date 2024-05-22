  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warParis OlympicsUkraine
ConflictsMiddle East

Palestinians face increasing violence from Israeli settlers

Tania Krämer
May 22, 2024

In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, Palestinians and Israeli settlers live in close proximity. Since the war in Gaza began, violent settler attacks have been on the rise, and locals say international sanctions aren't working. DW's Tania Krämer reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4g8aX

[Video transcript]

Violent Israeli settlers make their way to the village of As-Sawiya in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Scenes that Anan Ahmed knows all too well. It happened again some weeks ago.

Anan Ahmed, resident: "Settlers came down the mountain from the settlement, frightening the children, we have small children at home. They throw stones. This last time they injured two people. My brother's wife was shot twice. Here and here. The situation is difficult." 

Palestinian villages such as As-Sawiya are almost surrounded by Israeli settlements, considered illegal under international law. Violent settlers throw stones, destroy crops and olive trees, burn cars and property — and it has increased in recent months.  

Anan Ahmed, resident: "Of course we are afraid. We live on our land. This is my father's and grandfather's house. There is no safety. There are children, small children. This is forbidden. They come and destroy everything. Why? They cause the problems. There is no security ever." 

The violence recently turned deadly when a Palestinian volunteer paramedic was shot and killed while treating people injured by Israeli settlers. His colleague Bashar Qaryuti was at the scene. He tells us several shots hit their ambulance. Mohammed Musa was driving it when he was hit and killed.   

Bashar Qaryuti, volunteer paramedic, Palestinian Red Crescent Society: "We live through a difficult nightmare, facing tremendous suffering, but we are steadfast. We have seen many martyrs, many injuries. But what we faced with the targeting of our colleague was the most difficult in our years as medics."  

The question of whether a settler or a soldier fired the fatal shot remains unclear. The Israeli military (IDF) said in a statement at the time that they and the Border Police were called to disperse a riot.  

Quote IDF: "During the incident, an ambulance driver for the Palestine Red Crescent was killed. The Military Police have opened an investigation, and a command review into the circumstances of the incident is underway."  

Bashar says Palestinians feel they simply have no protection here. The IDF is often seen standing by or even accompanying settlers during intimidating and violent attacks. And Palestinian security forces are only allowed to operate in limited areas.   

He says international sanctions which have been imposed on some settlers have not helped.  

Bashar Qaryuti, volunteer paramedic, Palestinian Red Crescent Society: "The sanctions imposed by the US on those criminal settlers don't change much in reality. Settlers continue to attack, burn and destroy homes, and act violently towards the Palestinians. In reality, these steps have had no effect."  

Back in As-Sawiyya, Anan Ahmed says he fears most for his children, who are growing up in this atmosphere of violence.

Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Palestinians gather around a car destroyed in an Israeli drone strike in Zeita village, north of the West Bank city of Tulkarem

Hamas commander killed in West Bank strikes

At least nine people have been killed in two separate Israeli air strikes in the occupied West Bank.
ConflictsAugust 4, 202401:49 min
People in Tehran chant slogans in a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Iran vows revenge for killing of Haniyeh

The assassination of the Hamas leader represents a massive security breach for Iran.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202402:32 min
A view of Palestinian protesters in Ramallah

Palestinian protesters vow revenge for Haniyeh death

The killing of Hamas's political leader has been condemned across the Arab world — and beyond.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202402:07 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Christoph Heusgen wears a red tie for a DW interview

Heusgen: 'I think Putin is laughing about us'

The Munich Security Conference head says Ukraine should be allowed to fire missiles into Russian territory for defense.
ConflictsJuly 11, 202415:55 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Show more