 Israel on alert after airstrikes on Gaza | News | DW | 25.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Israel on alert after airstrikes on Gaza

Southern Israel is still on high alert despite reports that a ceasefire had taken effect. Israeli forces pounded targets in the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Monday in retaliation to a long-distance rocket attack.

A ball of fire rise over Gaza city, Israeli warplanes strikes on sites all over the Gaza strip in response to a rocket attack on Tel Aviv (picture-alliance/A.A. Alkahlout)

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sent extra troops to the border on Monday after a surprise rocket attack from the Palestinian territory injured several Israelis near Tel Aviv.

Rocket sirens sounded in southern Israel late on Monday, despite a statement from Palestinian officials that Egypt had brokered a ceasefire.

More to follow…

jcg/amp (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Israel-Gaza rocket exchange: media reactions

The rocket attack on a family home just outside Tel Aviv, and Israel's reaction, has dominated Israeli media. The coverage will play a large part in how Israel will respond. DW takes a closer look. (25.03.2019)  

Rocket strikes house in central Israel

A rocket, reportedly fired from the Gaza Strip, hit a house in central Israel. Israeli forces, which hold Hamas responsible, responded with a series of airstrikes, one of which demolished the offices of Hamas' leader. (25.03.2019)  

Gaza Strip: Hamas facing growing pushback

For weeks, Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, has had to contend with a growing protest movement. So far, the demonstrators' concerns are predominantly social in nature — but political demands could follow. (25.03.2019)  

Trump's Golan recognition: A dangerous precedent?

US President Donald Trump's support for Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights serves no obvious strategic goals. And experts say the move could incite more land grabs — even Israel's annexation of the West Bank. (25.03.2019)  

Related content

Israel Haus von Rakete getroffen

Rocket strikes house in central Israel 25.03.2019

A rocket, reportedly fired from the Gaza Strip, hit a house in central Israel. Israeli forces, which hold Hamas responsible, responded with a series of airstrikes, one of which demolished the offices of Hamas' leader.

Israel Haus von Rakete getroffen

Israel-Gaza rocket exchange: media reactions 25.03.2019

The rocket attack on a family home just outside Tel Aviv, and Israel's reaction, has dominated Israeli media. The coverage will play a large part in how Israel will respond. DW takes a closer look.

Palästina Luftangriffe auf Gaza

Israel army says 2 rockets fired at Tel Aviv area from Gaza 14.03.2019

Israel has blamed militant group Hamas for launching two rockets at Tel Aviv. Hamas has denied responsibility, but Israel has already launched retaliatory strikes on a Hamas naval base south of Gaza City.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  