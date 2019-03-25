Israel on alert after airstrikes on Gaza

Southern Israel is still on high alert despite reports that a ceasefire had taken effect. Israeli forces pounded targets in the Palestinian territory of Gaza on Monday in retaliation to a long-distance rocket attack.
Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sent extra troops to the border on Monday after a surprise rocket attack from the Palestinian territory injured several Israelis near Tel Aviv.
Rocket sirens sounded in southern Israel late on Monday, despite a statement from Palestinian officials that Egypt had brokered a ceasefire.
More to follow…
