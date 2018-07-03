Is Viktor Orban the EU's hardline hero or villain?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is no fan of refugees and not one to mince words.



In September 2015, he declared: "European politicians, who spark migrants' hopes of finding a better life in Europe, encouraging them to leave everything behind and risk their lives to come here, are irresponsible. If Europe does not return to the path of reason, it will go under."

Orban made this statement at the height of the refugee crisis. He was the first European leader to close his country's border with barbed wire — to prevent new arrivals from getting in. That step solidified Orban's reputation as a hardliner.

Read more: Viktor Orban: Era of 'liberal democracy' is over

Railing against refugees

Few of his compatriots were surprised by their leader's tough stance. Orban, who co-founded and presently leads Hungary's national-conservative Fidesz party, has been serving as the country's prime minister since 2010. He also led Hungary between 1998 and 2002. In the beginning, many considered Orban a liberal. In recent years, however, he has shifted markedly to the right, putting anti-refugee policies at the top of his agenda. He is also no stranger to fearmongering, comparing migration to a Trojan horse that breeds terrorism in Europe. He is eager to preserve Hungary's ethnic homogeneity and explicitly warns against "mixing races."

It's little wonder then that Orban officially opposes EU quotas to relocate refugees throughout the bloc. His position sparked massive protests and court cases, with Brussels even launching an infringement procedure against Budapest. Although earlier this year, Hungarian authorities admitted they had taken in 1,300 refugees in 2017 — which corresponds to Hungary's EU quota.

Razor wire did not deter everyone from trying to enter Hungary in 2015

Popular at home and abroad

Orban's uncompromising approach has earned him a loyal following at home. In Hungary's parliamentary elections on April 8, the Fidesz party scored a major victory. Together with its coalition partner, the Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP), the governing parties command a two-thirds majority in parliament.

While Orban faces opposition from left-leaning politicians, he can also count on numerous foreign supporters. He has been a regular guest at the Bavarian Christian Social Union's (CSU) annual closed-door summit, and since October 2016, Orban and Horst Seehofer — the CSU party leader and German interior minister — even seem to be on a first-name basis. Indeed, Orban even declared Fidesz and the CSU were "brothers in arms."

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'Muslim invaders' "We don't see these people as Muslim refugees. We see them as Muslim invaders," Orban said in a recent interview with German daily Bild newspaper. The 54-year-old prime minister of Hungary added: "We believe that a large number of Muslims inevitably leads to parallel societies, because Christian and Muslim society will never unite." Multiculturalism, he said, "is only an illusion."

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'You wanted the migrants, we didn't' When asked by Bild whether it was fair for Germany to accept hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants while Hungary accepted none, Orban responded: "The difference is, you wanted the migrants, and we didn't." Migration, he said, threatens the "sovereignty and cultural identity" of Hungary.

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'Migration is poison' It was not the first time the Hungarian leader has framed migration as a problem for his country. In 2016, he said that Hungary "does not need a single migrant for the economy to work, or the population to sustain itself, or for the country to have a future." He added: "for us migration is not a solution but a problem ... not medicine but a poison, we don’t need it and won’t swallow it.”

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'Importing homophobia' Orban has repeatedly criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her decision to allow over a million migrants into Germany in the summer of 2015. Orban told Bild in early 2016: "If you take masses of non-registered immigrants from the Middle East into your country, you are importing terrorism, crime, antisemitism, and homophobia."

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'All terrorists are basically migrants' Orban has also repeatedly criticized the EU for trying to get member states to share refugees based on national quotas. In a 2015 interview with POLITICO, he suggested the bloc's leaders instead focus more on strengthening the EU's external border. In the same interview, he said: "Of course it’s not accepted, but the factual point is that all the terrorists are basically migrants."

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'Parallel societies' Orban has found allies in other right-wing governments in eastern Europe such as Poland that also oppose the EU's refugee policies. In an interview with Spanish TV channel Intereconomia in 2015, Orban raised fears about integrating Muslim migrants in the EU when he said: "What sort of Europe do we want to have? Parallel societies? Muslim communities living together with the Christian community?" Author: Alexander Pearson



Blowing things out of proportion

There is a huge discrepancy between Orban's fierce anti-refugee rhetoric and the reality in EU. Only about 2.3 million refugees live across the bloc's 28 member states, which together have a total population of more than 500,000 million inhabitants. Refugees, therefore, make up just 0.45 percent of the population.

These figures are even lower in Hungary. Currently, only several hundred asylum-seekers are housed in purpose-built transit centers on the Hungarian-Serbian border. According to official reports, some 3,350 individuals applied for asylum in Hungary last year. Most of these individuals hail from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. While some 1,000 of them were granted temporary subsidiary protection, only about 100 were granted asylum. They are allowed to remain in the country and live in a refugee shelter and will have access to health care services. After one month, however, they will have to fend for themselves.

In Hungary, there are just six refugees per 10,000 inhabitants. In Germany, for comparison, there are 177 refugees per 10,000 inhabitants.

Despite these limited numbers of refugees, Orban's state visit to Germany will focus on the question of migration. Orban takes issue with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's policy-making, which he made abundantly clear at a press conference in Brussels in 2017: "We're facing a German problem, not a European problem."

Watch video 04:44 Now live 04:44 mins. Share Cracking down on dissent in Hungary Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2xJKh Cracking down on dissent in Hungary

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.