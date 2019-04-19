 Iraq hosts regional archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia | News | DW | 20.04.2019

News

Iraq hosts regional archrivals Iran and Saudi Arabia

Baghdad is seeking to fashion itself as a mediator between regional powers, but bringing Riyadh and Tehran closer together could prove to be a difficult task. Iran and Saudi Arabia are at odds across the region.

A Shiite figher in Syria (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J.al-Helo)

Iraq is hosting senior officials from Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Turkey on Saturday in a bid to bolster its nascent role as a regional mediator.

The one-day conference in the capital Baghdad discusses regional security, diplomacy and economic issues, a parliamentary spokesman told media.

Iran, now one of Iraq's closest allies in the region, but a fierce opponent of Saudi Arabia, is represented by a "senior official," the spokesman added.

The conference is being hosted by Iraq's youngest-ever speaker of parliament, the 38-year-old Mohammed al-Halbusi, who said Friday that his country was "honored by the presence of its neighbors in Baghdad."

Read more: Iraq, Iran to expand cooperation, despite US sanctions

Watch video 03:54

Trump administration turns up heat on Iran's elite military forces  

A tough diplomatic job

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi recently visited both Iran and Saudi Arabia, which vie for dominance in the Middle East. The two regional foes are at odds across the deeply divided region, with both Riyadh and Tehran supporting different groups in war-torn countries like Yemen and Syria.

Read more: Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world'

Saudi Arabia, a Sunni-majority country, is a close ally of the US, while Iran, a Shiite country, is one of Washington's "worst enemies" in the region. Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump's administration designated Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard a terrorist organization.

Iraqi PM Mahdi says his country wants to maintain strong relations with Iran, but also with the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Ties between Turkey and Iran have also deteriorated since the start of the Syrian war in 2011. Ankara and Tehran have backed rival groups in the eight-year war that has killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians and displaced millions.

The Baghdad conference is also being attended by a large Syrian delegation, led by parliament chief Hammudeh Sabbagh.

As part of its mediation efforts, Iraq is seeking to bring Syria back into the Arab League regional group.

However, Iraq's regional mediation efforts are being lauded as Saudi Arabia and Iran participating in the same events is extremely rare.

  • Syrien Luftangriffe gegen Ost-Ghouta (picture alliance/abaca/A. Al-Bushy )

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    War with no end

    Syria has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2011 after Syrian President Bashar Assad lost control over large parts of the country to multiple revolutionary groups. The conflict has since drawn in foreign powers and brought misery and death to Syrians.

  • Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The dictator

    Syria's army, officially known as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), is loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and is fighting to restore the president's rule over the entire country. The SAA has been fighting alongside a number of pro-Assad militias such as the National Defense Force and has cooperated with military advisors from Russia and Iran, which back Assad.

  • A Turkish flag waving on the border to Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The northern watchman

    Turkey, which is also part of the US-led coalition against IS, has actively supported rebels opposed to Assad. It has a tense relationship with its American allies over US cooperation with Kurdish fighters, who Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighting in Turkey. The Turkish military has intervened alongside rebels in northern Aleppo, Afrin and Idlib province.

  • Russian president Vladimir Putin

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The eastern guardian

    The Kremlin has proven to be a powerful friend to Assad. Russian air power and ground troops officially joined the fight in September 2015 after years of supplying the Syrian army. Moscow has come under fire from the international community for the high number of civilian casualties during its airstrikes. However, Russia's intervention turned the tide in war in favor of Assad.

  • Donald Trump

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The western allies

    A US-led coalition of more than 50 countries, including Germany, began targeting IS and other terrorist targets with airstrikes in late 2014. The anti-IS coalition has dealt major setbacks to the militant group. The US has more than a thousand special forces in the country backing the Syrian Democratic Forces.

  • Members of the Free Syrian Army shout slogans against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The rebels

    The Free Syrian Army grew out of protests against the Assad regime that eventually turned violent. Along with other non-jihadist rebel groups, it seeks the ouster of President Assad and democratic elections. After suffering a number of defeats, many of its members defected to hardline militant groups. It garnered some support from the US and Turkey, but its strength has been greatly diminished.

  • Female Syrian YPG fighters

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The resistance

    Fighting between Syrian Kurds and Islamists has become its own conflict. The US-led coalition against the "Islamic State" has backed the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias. The Kurdish YPG militia is the main component of the SDF. The Kurds have had a tacit understanding with Assad.

  • Islamic State terrorist in a jet plane in Syria

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The new jihadists

    "Islamic State" (IS) took advantage of regional chaos to capture vast swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014. Seeking to establish its own "caliphate," IS has become infamous for its fundamentalist brand of Islam and its mass atrocities. IS is on the brink of defeat after the US and Russia led separate military campaigns against the militant group.

  • A fighter from Syria's al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front holds his group flag as he stands in front of the governor building in Idlib province

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The old jihadists

    IS is not the only terrorist group that has ravaged Syria. A number of jihadist militant groups are fighting in the conflict, warring against various rebel factions and the Assad regime. One of the main jihadist factions is Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, which controls most of Idlib province and has ties with al-Qaeda.

  • A military truck carrying Shalamcheh missiles drives past the presidential rostrum during the annual Army Day military parade on April 18, 2014 in Tehran

    Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

    The Persian shadow

    Iran has supported Syria, its only Arab ally, for decades. Eager to maintain its ally, Tehran has provided Damascus with strategic assistance, military training and ground troops when the conflict emerged in 2011. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah also supports the Assad regime, fighting alongside Iranian forces and paramilitary groups in the country.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher, Alexander Pearson


shs/rc (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Iran's president visits Iraq to strengthen ties amid US pressure

Iran's president is on a high-profile visit to Iraq, focused on trade. The visit sends a signal that Iran has regional options against the United States' "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran. (11.03.2019)  

Iraq, Iran to expand cooperation, despite US sanctions

Iran and Iraq have both said they want to cooperate more despite fresh US sanctions on Tehran. The gulf neighbors could increase bilateral trade by $8 billion. (17.11.2018)  

Yemen is 'the biggest humanitarian disaster in the world'

Peace talks underway in Sweden are the latest attempt to put an end to the war in Yemen through negotiations. That in itself shows how hardened the sides have become — at the expense of all of the people in the middle. (06.12.2018)  

Is Iran's Revolutionary Guard a terror group as US says?

Critics say that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has been involved in terror-related activities and rights abuses. They are however divided whether its designation as a "terrorist group" is the right decision. (09.04.2019)  

Who's fighting in the Syria conflict?

Syria's civil war erupted out of the Arab Spring protests that swept much of the Middle East and North Africa in 2011. The conflict has since drawn in multiple warring factions from around the world. (30.04.2018)  

Trump administration turns up heat on Iran's elite military forces    

Türkei Istanbul Protest gegen Ermordung von Khashoggi durch Saudis

Turkey arrests Emirati spies, probes Khashoggi link 19.04.2019

The arrests are likely to test already tense ties between Turkey and the UAE. Turkey is a center for Arab dissidents who are targeted by regional intelligence services.

Bahrai Bereitschaftspolizist

Bahrain strips 138 people of citizenship for links to elite Iran force 16.04.2019

Never before has Bahrain's government revoked so many opponents' citizenship in a mass verdict. A major international human rights group said the decision was "outrageous."

Deutschland OLG Celle

Afrin aftermath: German court convicts 4 PKK-linked arsonists 17.04.2019

A German court has jailed four young men for attacks on Turkish properties near Hanover in support of the outlawed Kurdish PKK. The arson bids last year coincided with Turkey's seizure of Afrin in northern Syria.

