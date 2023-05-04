  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Ships travel through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran seized an oil tanker named Niovi in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.Image: Vincent Aguirre/U.S. Coast Guard/AP/picture alliance
ConflictsIran

Iran seizes second oil tanker in strategic Gulf waters

60 minutes ago

Iran's actions come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US over a nuclear program which have led to a series of attacks on shipping since 2019. The US called on Tehran to release the ship "immediately."

https://p.dw.com/p/4QryQ

Iran seized an oil tanker named Niovi on Wednesday in the strategic Strait of Hormuz — the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a fifth of the world's crude oil passes.

It is the second such capture by Tehran in under a week, coming after a series of attacks on shipping in the strategic Gulf waters since 2019. 

What we know so far

Tehran's prosecutor said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) seized the tanker following a judicial order after a plaintiff filed a complaint, reported Mizan news agency.

The Greek-owned Niovi was traveling from Dubai towards a port called Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when IRGCN personnel forced it to change course towards Iranian waters, said the US Navy.

The US has demanded that Iran should "immediately release the ship and its crew." Iran's actions are "contrary to international law," said the US State Department spokesman Vedant Patel. 

Last week Iran seized an oil tanker named Advantage Sweet in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran: Low expectations on nuclear talks

Ambrey, a maritime security firm, suggested that the seizure of Advantage Sweet was in response to a recent US seizure of an oil cargo aboard the Marshall Islands tanker Suez Rajan. It had allegedly been smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil.

Another crude oil tanker in southeast Asia, reportedly smuggling Iranian crude oil, has also been seized by the US.

Tensions over a nuclear deal

Tensions in the Gulf region began after former US President Donald Trump pulled out of Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.

This drastically limited Tehran's enrichment of uranium exchange. In a bid to reduce Iran's energy exports, the harsh sanctions target Iranian oil and petrochemical sales.

Whenever the US has seized Iranian oil shipments, Tehran has responded in a tit-for-tat manner.

Trump: Iran nuclear agreement a 'one-sided deal'

The US Navy said Iran has unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels in the Middle East in the past two years.

"What we are seeing now is the return to a very familiar pattern of US sanctions pressure and Iranian counterpressure" that began during the Trump administration, said Torbjorn Soltvedt, an analyst at the risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft.

An indirect dialogue to revive Iran's nuclear pact with world powers has been stalled since September due to various reasons, including the country's crackdown on popular protests and Tehran's drone sales to Russia.

ns/rc (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

US Kampfjet F/A-18C Hornet fliegt einen Angriff

Iran Crisis: Deal or War?

Iran Crisis: Deal or War?

Sabre-rattling and sanctions are the methods of choice for the US in its stand-off with Iran. But can this strategy force a climb-down in Tehran? Guests: Torrey Taussig (Robert Bosch fellow), Shayan Arkian (IranAnders), Rick Noack (Washington Post)
PoliticsMay 16, 201926:06 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Helsinki, Finland

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy expected to speak at the Hague

Conflicts16 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Egyptian nationals Amier el-Saied and his cousin Moustafa, evacuated from the last crisis in Khartoum, arrive by bus in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Sudan: Red tape exacerbates humanitarian crisis

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A policeman stands guard in front of a mosque in Quetta, Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Pakistani Taliban move into new territories

Conflicts14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

TVP INFO and TVN24 microphones is seen ready ahead of a press conference in Poland

German GLS bank launches bond to promote press freedom

German GLS bank launches bond to promote press freedom

Business20 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A knitted Britain's King Charles III (L) and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort.

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Lego, wax and chocolate replicas: Unusual tributes to King Charles' coronation

Culture13 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

ArtsMay 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Journalist from El Salvador receives DW's Freedom of Speech Award: Director-General Peter Limbourg explains the choice.

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

DW Director-General Limbourg praises FOSA winner Martinez

Press Freedom22 hours ago02:16 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage