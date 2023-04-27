Iran seizes oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, says US

"Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability," the Bahrain-based US 5th Fleet said in a statement. "Iran should immediately release the oil tanker."
What do we know about the oil tanker?
The US Navy said the vessel was transiting the vital seaway. It had reportedly come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston, Texas.
The Suezmax oil tanker, built in 2012, issued a distress call during the seizure at around 1 p.m. local time (1000 UTC/GMT), the Navy said.
According to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) shipping database, a China-registered company owns the vessel.
Incidents in the Gulf of Oman
The US Navy said Iran has unlawfully seized at least five commercial vessels in the Middle East in the past two years. Iranian tanker seizures have been a part of wider tensions between Iran and the West since 2019.