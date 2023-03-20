EU hits Iran with new round of sanctions

The sanctions come against the backdrop of alleged human rights violations amid protests. EU defense and foreign ministers also agreed on a €2 billion ammunition plan for Ukraine.
https://p.dw.com/p/4OxEl
Advertisement
European ministers extended sanctions against Iranian officials and entities accused of supporting a crackdown on protests ongoing in the Middle Eastern country since last autumn.
At a meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Brussels on Monday, the EU added an imam, a cleric and three judges to its sanctions lists. The Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, an Iranian policy body, was also sanctioned for "setting limits" on women's clothing and education.
Sweden's pending request to join the NATO alliance was also raised during the Brussels meeting. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance was still aiming to admit the Nordic country "as soon as possible."