  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Iraq: 20 years since US invasion
Xi in Moscow
Photos of victims of the Iranian crackdown on protesters are show at a pro-Iran, pro-regime change and human rights event is held on the National Lawn In Washington, D.C. on March 13, 2023.
Ongoing protests in Iran have been met with a fierce crackdown by the authoritiesImage: Stephen Shaver/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance
PoliticsIran

EU hits Iran with new round of sanctions

1 hour ago

The sanctions come against the backdrop of alleged human rights violations amid protests. EU defense and foreign ministers also agreed on a €2 billion ammunition plan for Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OxEl

European ministers extended sanctions against Iranian officials and entities accused of supporting a crackdown on protests ongoing in the Middle Eastern country since last autumn.

At a meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Brussels on Monday, the EU added an imam, a cleric and three judges to its sanctions lists. The Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, an Iranian policy body, was also sanctioned for "setting limits" on women's clothing and education.

Iranian women continue to fight for freedom

Attempts by the Iranian security forces to quell the monthslong protests have seen hundreds of protesters killed and tens of thousands more detained.

A UN-appointed expert said earlier on Monday that violations committed by Iranian authorities may amount to crimes against humanity.

The nationwide protests ignited following the death of the 22-year old Kurdish Jina Mahsa Amini in September 2022, while in police custody.

Swedish NATO membership 'top priority'

Sweden's pending request to join the NATO alliance was also raised during the Brussels meeting. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance was still aiming to admit the Nordic country "as soon as possible."

Stoltenberg spoke after Turkey agreed to start ratifying Finland's entry individually, while still opposing Sweden's membership.

Turkey agrees to Finland's NATO membership

Speaking alongside Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen, Stoltenberg described Sweden's full membership as a "top priority."

Finland and Sweden jointly applied for membership of the Western military alliance last summer, prompted to desert their decades-long neutral stance by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, Turkey has recently refused to endorse Sweden's application, accusing it of supporting "terrorism," mostly in reference to exiled Kurds whom Turkey identifies as "terrorists."

In order for a new country to be admitted into NATO, its application needs to be approved by all 30 member-states. 

EU approves €2 billion ammunition package to Kyiv

Also on Monday, ministers signed off on a plan to supply €2 billion ($2.1 billion) worth of ammunition to Ukraine.

The bloc aims to deliver 1 million 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine in the next 12 months as well as replenish EU stocks.

The agreement aims to accelerate deliveries, and comes amid concerns that Ukraine is using more shells than its Western allies are producing.

EU Chief Josep Borrell hailed the agreement as "historic" on Monday.

Kyiv had urged the EU to send it more ammunition, saying that its forces had resorted to rationing firepower as they try to prevent Russian troops from advancing further.

rmt/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A man along with a youth use a satellite dish to move children across a flooded area after heavy monsoon rainfalls

UN: Climate action needs 'quantum leap' to save 1.5C goal

Climate5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

Egypt: New push to free activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

The Taiwanese embassy in Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Taiwan fears loss of diplomatic allies in Latin America

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Japan | deutsch-japanische Regierungskonsultationen in Tokio

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

Germany and Japan underline mutual interests in Tokyo

PoliticsMarch 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Group of women, men and children seen sitting and standing behind a long table

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

Well integrated: Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic

SocietyMarch 19, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Children seen looking at debris in northern Syria after an earthquake struck the region

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

Will the EU earthquake support donor conference help Syria?

PoliticsMarch 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A US flag in front of an advertising poster for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Is German industry migrating to the US?

Is German industry migrating to the US?

BusinessMarch 18, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Catastrophe6 hours ago6 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage