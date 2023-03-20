EU hits Iran with new round of sanctions

The sanctions come against the backdrop of alleged human rights violations amid protests. EU defense and foreign ministers also agreed on a €2 billion ammunition plan for Ukraine.

European ministers extended sanctions against Iranian officials and entities accused of supporting a crackdown on protests ongoing in the Middle Eastern country since last autumn.

At a meeting of foreign and defense ministers in Brussels on Monday, the EU added an imam, a cleric and three judges to its sanctions lists. The Supreme Council of Cultural Revolution, an Iranian policy body, was also sanctioned for "setting limits" on women's clothing and education.

Attempts by the Iranian security forces to quell the monthslong protests have seen hundreds of protesters killed and tens of thousands more detained.

A UN-appointed expert said earlier on Monday that violations committed by Iranian authorities may amount to crimes against humanity.

The nationwide protests ignited following the death of the 22-year old Kurdish Jina Mahsa Amini in September 2022, while in police custody.

Swedish NATO membership 'top priority'

Sweden's pending request to join the NATO alliance was also raised during the Brussels meeting. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance was still aiming to admit the Nordic country "as soon as possible."

Stoltenberg spoke after Turkey agreed to start ratifying Finland's entry individually, while still opposing Sweden's membership.

Speaking alongside Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto and Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen, Stoltenberg described Sweden's full membership as a "top priority."

Finland and Sweden jointly applied for membership of the Western military alliance last summer, prompted to desert their decades-long neutral stance by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, Turkey has recently refused to endorse Sweden's application, accusing it of supporting "terrorism," mostly in reference to exiled Kurds whom Turkey identifies as "terrorists."

In order for a new country to be admitted into NATO, its application needs to be approved by all 30 member-states.

EU approves €2 billion ammunition package to Kyiv

Also on Monday, ministers signed off on a plan to supply €2 billion ($2.1 billion) worth of ammunition to Ukraine.

The bloc aims to deliver 1 million 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine in the next 12 months as well as replenish EU stocks.

The agreement aims to accelerate deliveries, and comes amid concerns that Ukraine is using more shells than its Western allies are producing.

EU Chief Josep Borrell hailed the agreement as "historic" on Monday.

Kyiv had urged the EU to send it more ammunition, saying that its forces had resorted to rationing firepower as they try to prevent Russian troops from advancing further.

rmt/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)