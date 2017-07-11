Iran says it has seized two Greek tankers in Persian Gulf

Greece protested what it called the "violent seizure" of two Greek-flagged ships in the Persian Gulf by Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Friday.

The seizure comes days after Greece said it would deliver Iranian oil seized from a Russian tanker to Washington.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said in a statement on their official website that its forces seized the two tankers due to "violations that were committed."

Athens reacted by accusing the Iranians of "piracy" and called in Iran's ambassador in protest.

