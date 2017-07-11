Iran detains two Europeans for inciting 'chaos'

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said Wednesday it had arrested two Europeans in the country, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported. Tehran claims the pair had traveled to Iran seeking to turn regular protests into "chaos, social disorder, and instability."

European Union envoy Enrique Mora is currently in Iran over stalled nuclear talks.

What are the two Europeans accused of?

Iran's intelligence ministry said in a statement that the two Europeans planned to turn demands by various social and professional groups into "chaos, social disorder and instability." The ministry alleged that the two are "experienced agents" hired by a European country's intelligence apparatus.

Iran's teachers have for months been demonstrating in favour of higher salaries

The ministry did not specify which country the two were from or state the date of arrest.

Sweden said Friday that one of its citizens traveling as a tourist has been detained in Iran, but it was not clear if this was connected.

The statement said that the ministry was pursuing them from "the moment of arrival" and had documented their relations with the "illegal Council of Teachers League."

Teachers in Iran have for months held protests to accelerate the implementation of reforms that would lead to higher salaries.

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch called for the release of almost 40 teachers arrested during demonstrations on May 1. According to a human rights group, teacher's union member Rasoul Bodaghi was sentenced to five years in prison over participation in the protests.

Civil servants have been among the hardest hit by sanctions reimposed on Iran by the United States in 2018, when Washington unilaterally withdrew from the Iranian nuclear deal framework reached between Iran and other countries.

Iran has said it will push on with its nuclear program

Stalled nuclear talks in Vienna

Talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. The deal would have Iran limit its enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

The current deadlock is over an Iranian demand that the US delists Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization. Both Washington and Tehran have said the other side needs to take action to settle remaining disputes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed support for ongoing negotiations.

"Talks for lifting sanctions in reaching good, strong and stable deal in being pursued in its right direction while observing Iran's red lines," Amirabdollahian said in a tweet.

sdi/rt (AP, Reuters)