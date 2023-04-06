  1. Skip to content
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Prince Faisal bin Farhan shaking hands in front of Iran and Saudia Arabia's flags
Iran's Foreign Minister and his Saudi counterpart discussed reopening embassies and consulates of the two countriesImage: Iranian Foreign Ministry/AFP
PoliticsIran

Iran, Saudi Arabia make diplomatic breakthrough in China

24 minutes ago

A Beijing-brokered deal between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia marks major diplomatic progress which could reshape relations across the region which has witnessed decades of conflict and violence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pl4R

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran held their first official meeting in Beijing in over seven years on Thursday.

During the meeting,  Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed reopening embassies and consulates of the two countries, Iran's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The foreign ministers of the Islamic republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia negotiated and exchanged opinions with the emphasis on the official resumption of bilateral relations and the executive steps towards the reopening of the embassies and consulates of the two countries," the statement said.

The top envoys were seen shaking hands in front of Saudi and Iranian flags in a video aired by Saudi state TV Al Ekhbariya.

What are Saudi Arabia and Iran hoping to gain?

A surprise reconciliation

Saudi Arabia and Iran severed their ties seven years ago when protesters in Iran attacked Saudi diplomatic missions.

The two countries support conflicting sides in several regions across the Middle East, and they are often in contest for influence in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia had announced a surprise agreement to reinstate their relations. Under the agreement, the two countries will restart their diplomatic missions within two months. They will also implement security and economic cooperation deals that were signed more than 20 years ago.

The surprising reconciliation between Sunni Muslim-majority Saudi Arabia and Shiite-majority Iran could reshape the geopolitics of the region which has witnessed turmoil for decades.

China's role

The meeting, which marks a diplomatic breakthrough that could allow normalization of ties between the rival countries was brokered by China.

Displaying China's growing influence in the Middle East, President Xi Jinping liaised on the deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month.

The successful meeting between Tehran and Riyadh has dented the United State's image as the main outside power broker in the Middle East.

The United States, which is Riyadh's traditional ally, but remains at loggerheads with Tehran over its nuclear activities, welcomed the agreement with skepticism.

The US said it remains to be seen whether the Iranians will "honor their side of the deal."

mf/es (Reuters, AFP)

 

