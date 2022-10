Mahsa Amini to become honorary citizen of Paris

In Paris, it is not just murals that commemorate Mahsa Amini and the protest movement in Iran. The French capital is also planning to posthumously make Amini an honorary citizen, Mayor Anne Hidalgo said. A location in the city would also be named after Amini "so that no one forgets her," she noted, adding: "Paris will always be on the side of those who fight for their rights and their freedom."