  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27
War in Ukraine
Iranian people protest against Islamic Republic regime in Sanandaj city in the northwestern Kurdistan region
Iran's judiciary said the arrested foreigners will be tried as per domestic lawsImage: SalamPix/ABACA/picture alliance
PoliticsIran

Iran protests: 40 foreigners arrested amid ongoing clampdown

28 minutes ago

Iran's judiciary said the detained foreigners will be tried according to Iranian laws. Meanwhile, the UN said the situation in the country was "critical."

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jrfp

Iran announced the arrest of 40 foreigners who allegedly took part in recent anti-regime protests.

The detained foreign nationals will be tried according to the country's domestic laws, Iran's Judiciary Spokesman Massoud Satayshi told a press conference on Tuesday.

He also confirmed that two French individuals arrested earlier this month remain in custody, hinting that a ruling on the case might be imminent.

Iranian authorities accuse the French citizens of being spies. At least seven French individuals are believed to be held by Iranian forces.

Twenty-one people were arrested so far in November and charged with disrupting the economic system, Satayshi said on Tuesday.

UN condemns 'disproportionate force'

The UN meanwhile condemned the country's deadly crackdown directed at protesters, which were ignited by the death of 22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini.

UN spokesman Jeremy Laurence cited human rights chief Volker Turk as saying that the rise in deaths, including among children, and the tougher security response "underline the critical situation in the country."

The UN urged Iranian authorities to address the demands for equality, dignity and rights, rather than "using unnecessary or disproportionate force to suppress the protests," Laurence told reporters on Tuesday.

Iranian protesters clash with security forces during protest against Islamic Republic regime in Mahabad city
Iran's brutal crackdown on the nationwide protests has sparked global condemnationImage: SalamPix/ABACA/picture alliance

 "The lack of accountability for gross human rights violations in Iran remains persistent and is contributing to the growing grievances," the French AFP news agency quoted him as saying.

Iran deploys more troops to Kurdish regions

The UN comments followed an intensified security crackdown on protests in Kurdish regions over the weekend. Kurdish rights groups and a prominent Sunni cleric critical of Iran's government warned of the Iranian forces' escalation on Sunday, saying the regime deployed troops.

Six were killed over the weekend, as per UN figures, including two 16-year-old boys. The UN has also counted 40 people killed in mostly Kurdish cities during the past week.

"Significant numbers of security forces have also been deployed in recent days," Laurence said. 

"Overnight, we received reports of security forces responding forcefully to protests in several mainly Kurdish cities, including Javanrud and Saqqez."

'Overwhelming support' for new Iran regime

A new study by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change is suggesting that there is currently an "overwhelming" support for a new regime in the country.

The institute's leading Iran expert, Kasra Aarabi, told DW that the current protests are no longer about reform.

"This is about the downfall of Khamenei's regime."

The study also shows that 70% of Iranian men and 74% of women are opposed to mandatory hijabs. Aarabi said the figures weren't surprising for anyone who has been closely monitoring the country in recent years.

Poll finds majority in Iran favors regime change

 "And the significant point," added Aarabi, is that "84% of those who are against the compulsory hijab also want regime change."

Ever since the death of 22-year-old Amini in September, protests against the government across the country have spread. At Amini's funeral, the words "women, life, freedom" were first sung. They became a rallying cry across Iran as civil unrest unfolded. Hundreds of protesters are reported to have been killed and thousands more detained.

rmt/dj (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

An Iranian woman protester clashing with security forces in Marivan city, Kurdistan Province, Iran

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Is Germany doing enough to support Iran protesters?

Iranian officials and state-run media have slammed Berlin for its support for the anti-regime protest movement, warning that it would cause "damage over the long-term."
PoliticsNovember 14, 2022
Iranian Woman protester clash with security forces in Marivan city, Kurdistan Province, Iran

EU agrees new Iran sanctions over protest crackdown

EU agrees new Iran sanctions over protest crackdown

Iranian officials and organizations involved in suppressing the country's recent protests are now facing new EU sanctions.
PoliticsNovember 14, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People injured in an earthquake in the region of Cianjur in West Java are treated at a hospital.

Indonesia earthquake: Widodo in Cianjur as death toll rises

Catastrophe2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Deutschland | Softwarekonzern SAP in Walldorf

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

German firm faces payback bill in South Africa

BusinessNovember 21, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

This image released by all caps/Khoosat Films shows a scene from the film "Joyland."

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Why Joyland movie stirred controversy in Pakistan

Human Rights20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Gündogan scores a penalty

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Ilkay Gündogan: 'A lot in football happens in your mind'

Sports36 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cooling towers 4 and 5 at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia: What would happen if there was an accident?

Zaporizhzhia: What would happen if there was an accident?

Science3 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Fußball-WM Katar 2022 | England v Iran

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

World Cup 2022: Iran team stage silent protest

Sports18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A police officer lifts barricade tape while in their vehicle as they respond to a mass shooting at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

US: Police investigate mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub

CrimeNovember 21, 202202:07 min
More from North America

Latin America

In a large warehouse, a woman stands at a lectern on the left and a man at a lectern on the right; both people are flanked by the flags of China and El Salvador

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

El Salvador takes risks for Chinese investments

BusinessNovember 19, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage