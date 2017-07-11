 IPCC report: World reacts to ominous climate warning | News | DW | 09.08.2021

News

IPCC report: World reacts to ominous climate warning

World leaders and climate activists are in agreement that something has to change to avoid a climate crisis. It remains to be seen if they will follow through.

A protest sign from a climate demonstration that reads Act now!

Responses to the IPCC report have been united in their calls for action

Activists, world leaders and civil society responded on Monday to the new ominous report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that warned that the world is on track to surpass the warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) within 15 years.

The report laid out the undeniability of human emissions being the cause of the rise in temperature, which has already sparked environmental catastrophes around the world.

Greta Thunberg: 'We are in an emergency'

The planet has already warmed up by 1.1 degrees and just a handful of countries are on course to reduce their emissions to a sufficient extent.

However, as climate activist Greta Thunberg pointed out, the report "contains no real surprises."

"It confirms what we already know from thousands previous studies and reports — that we are in an emergency," the 18-year-old wrote on Twitter.

"We can still avoid the worst consequences, but not if we continue like today, and not without treating the crisis like a crisis," she added.

In light of the report, Thunberg told Reuters news agency she now plans to attend the upcoming UN climate conference in Scotland. She'd previously said she would boycott the conference due to the unequal rollout of COVID vaccines around the world.

Nigerian activist Oladosu Adenike had a similar response to Thunburg, writing on Twitter that "the commitments from world leaders aren't enough to tackle the current projections of the impact."

'Death knell' for fossil fuels

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called the report a "code red" for humanity, adding that it "must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy the planet."

The US government's Climate Envoy, John Kerry, said the IPCC report shows that "we cannot afford further delay," adding that "climate change is transforming our planet in unprecedented ways, with far-reaching effects that we are already seeing – making heatwaves, extreme rainfall, fire weather, and droughts more frequent and severe."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is facing pressure at home to stop the planned opening of a coal mine, said in reaction to the report: "We know what must be done to limit global warming – consign coal to history and shift to clean energy sources, protect nature and provide climate finance for countries on the frontline."

The EU's chief for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermann joined in the chorus on Twitter, saying that "it's not too late… if we act decisively now."

Earlier in the day, German politicians also urged for increased cooperation to tackle the crisis, including a global green deal to expand renewable energies. 

More extreme weather to come

Friederike Otto, one of the author's of the report, spoke to DW about its conclusions, stating that "it is a fact: there is no uncertainty that human greenhouse gas emissions are the cause of the warming we observe."

She explained that we can expect to see more extreme weather and climate events, such as heatwaves, flooding and droughts, that we are already observing.

"In addition to that, what we will also, no matter at what level we constrain global mean temperature rise, continue to observe further sea level rise for decades and centuries to come, and also glacial melt, because these are the slow responding parts of the climate system," Otto added.

She also emphasized that the report is about the climate science which provides governments with the data they need for policy decisions, but does not make any policy recommendations. But if we want to limit warming to just 1.5 degrees, then we "have to reach net-zero by the middle of the century."

Watch video 05:21

UN report author and climate expert Friederike Otto talks to DW

Warming behind recent wildfires

The European Space Agency's Climate Office spoke to DW about the IPCC report and the recent wildfires in southern Europe.

Climate expert Clement Albergel said that the new report "echoes previous findings linking human activities, greenhouse gas emissions in particular, and climate change."

In reference to the fires that have devastated large parts of Greece, Turkey and Italy in recent days, he said: "When high temperatures are combined with low humidity, low rainfall and/or high winds there is an increased risk of wildfire... This combination of conditions is now observed over a longer period of time over much of the world... and is linked to climate change."

"Under a warming climate, extreme events such as prolonged heatwaves and droughts are likely to increase both in intensity and frequency, this is a proven fact," Albergel added.

  • Firefighters wear protective clothing while working to extinguish a forest fire near the village of Magaras in the region of Yakutia, Russia July 17, 2021

    The world is burning

    Russia: No sigh of relief

    Many regions in Russia have been burning for weeks, with the area around Yakutia in the far northeast having been hit particularly hard. The authorities have counted more than 250 fires currently burning across Russia, covering a total area of more than 3.5 million hectares (8.6 million acres).

  • A general view shows the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk covered with smoke from forest fires, Russia, August 7, 2021

    The world is burning

    This is no morning mist

    But it's not just the fires that are causing problems for locals. Dense smoke has been drifting across populated areas, for example the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. This is especially hard for the elderly and children, as it's nearly impossible to breathe outside.

  • Locals are seen on board a ferry at the port of the village of Pefki, as a wildfire burns on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    Greece: We're outta here!

    Evacuees on a ferry at the port of Pefki, Euboea — they are embarking on a journey into the unknown, as their homes and belongings will probably be destroyed by the time they return. For the first time since the forest fires started on the Greek island of Euboea at the beginning of last week, massive air missions are now being flown to fight the fires. Eyewitnesses report apocalyptic scenes.

  • A man uses a tree branch to extinguish a wildfire burning in the village of Pefki, on the island of Evia, Greece, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    Acts of desperation

    But not everyone is fleeing — many local residents want to support the firefighters. At times, that can include desperate acts — such as with this man, who’s trying to beat out flames with a tree branch. Such autonomous actions are causing a major problem for the authorities, as through them, many people are placing themselves in grave danger.

  • Firefighters spray water to extinguish a fire approaching to a settlement near Cokertme village in Bodrum region, Turkey, August 3

    The world is burning

    Turkey: Threatened residential areas

    Besides Greece and Italy, Turkey is also struggling with devastating fires. Walls of fire are spreading from the forests to residential areas. On this photo, Turkish firefighters are trying to stop a blaze near Cokertme that threatens to spread into buildings. More than 150,000 hectares — including entire villages — have already fallen victim to the flames in Turkey.

  • A fire crew member watch a section of road for spot fires to slow the spread of the Dixie Fire, a wildfire near the town of Westwood, California, August 8, 2021

    The world is burning

    United States: Dixie Fire

    More than 5,700 fires are currently raging in the West Coast state of California — and the typical wildfire season there has not even started yet. The Dixie Fire is now the second-largest in the state's history, and completely destroyed the town of Greenville. In this photo, a fire crew member keeps an eye out for spot fires to slow the wildfire near the town of Westwood.

  • A whirlwind of hot ash and embers moves through the Cave Fire burning in the hills of Santa Barbara, California, November 26, 2019

    The world is burning

    Flamme fatale

    In California, whirlwinds of ash and embers, such as this one that meandered through the Santa Barbara hills, are complicating matters. West Coast fires have even been creating their own weather. With the situation more devastating than in previous years, governors of affected states have turned to Washington for help — they are urgently seeking more emergency staff and firefighting aircraft.

    Author: Claudia Dehn


