John Forbes Kerry is an American diplomat and Democratic Party politician. Born in 1943, he started his political career in the early 1970s.

Before John Kerry became the 68th and US Secretary of State, he served in the Senate, where he chaired the Committee on Foreign Relations. Kerry was the Democratic nominee for President of the United States in the 2004 presidential election, losing to Republican incumbent George W. Bush. This page is a compilation of all DW Content related to John Kerry.

--FILE--Thick smoke rises from a power plant at dusk in Dezhou, east Chinas Shandong province, 4 January 2013. China has unveiled sweeping measures to tackle air pollution, with plans to close old polluting steel mills, cement factories and aluminium smelters, and slash coal consumption and boost the use of nuclear power and natural gas. China has been under heavy pressure to address air pollution after thick and hazardous smog engulfed much of the industrial north, including the capital, Beijing, in January. It has identified coal burning as a key area to tackle. China said its new plan would aim to cut total coal consumption to below 65% of total primary energy use by 2017, down from 66.8% last year. It would also aim to raise the share of non-fossil fuel energy to 13% by 2017, up from 11.4% in 2012. Its previous target stood at 15% by 2020. To help meet the target, it would also raise installed nuclear capacity to 50GW by 2017. By the end of 2015, it said it would add 150bn cubic metres of natural gas trunk pipeline transmission capacity.

China and US agree to cooperate and strengthen dialogue on climate change 02.09.2021

China and the US have expressed willingness to cooperate and strengthen dialogue when it comes to tackling climate change. US climate envoy John Kerry is on a visit to China for talks on how to deal with global warming.
John Kerry (center left) the U. S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate poses with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (center, right) at the prime minister's office in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo on Aug. 31, 2021. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

US envoy John Kerry talks climate in Japan before visiting China 31.08.2021

As the US pushes for higher climate goals ahead of the COP26 conference, Japan says it is "extremely important" to press China to further reduce its carbon emissions.
Bündnisdemo zum Thema Klimarassismus und Klimaflucht von Friday for Future in der Hafencity. Hamburg, 06.08.2021 *** Friday for Future alliance demo on climate racism and climate flight in Hafencity Hamburg, 06 08 2021 Foto:xM.xWehnertx/xFuturexImage

IPCC report: World reacts to ominous climate warning 09.08.2021

World leaders and climate activists are in agreement that something has to change to avoid a climate crisis. It remains to be seen if they will follow through.
18.05.2021 *** Berlin John Kerry im DW-Interview

John Kerry calls on EU to reduce emissions within 10 years 18.05.2021

The US climate envoy has said COP26 will be a critical juncture for the future of the world. He has called on countries to reduce emissions within the next 10 years.
***Bildergalerie illegale Stahlfrabriken***INNER MONGOLIA, CHINA - NOVEMBER 03: A Chinese labourer loads coal into an outdoor furnace at an unauthorized steel factory on November 3, 2016 in Inner Mongolia, China. To meet China's targets to slash emissions of carbon dioxide, authorities are pushing to shut down privately owned steel, coal, and other high-polluting factories scattered across rural areas. In many cases, factory owners say they pay informal fines to local inspectors and then re-open. The enforcement comes as the future of U.S. support for the 2015 Paris Agreement is in question, leaving China poised as an unlikely leader in the international effort against climate change. U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has sent mixed signals about whether he will withdraw the U.S. from commitments to curb greenhouse gases that, according to scientists, are causing the earth's temperature to rise. Trump once declared that the concept of global warming was created by China in order to hurt U.S. manufacturing. China's leadership has stated that any change in U.S. climate policy will not affect its commitment to implement the climate action plan. While the world's biggest polluter, China is also a global leader in establishing renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

US and China commit to working together on climate change 18.04.2021

The joint statement follows a trip to Shanghai by US climate envoy John Kerry — the first official from the Biden administration to visit China.
(210416) -- BEIJING, April 16, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

Germany and France agree on climate cooperation with China 16.04.2021

Chancellor Angela Merkel has spoken to the presidents of China and France, agreeing to greater cooperation on climate change. Meanwhile, US climate envoy John Kerry met his counterpart in China.
ARCHIV - 13.02.2019, China, Nanton: Hochhäuser ragen aus dem Smog der Stadt Nantong in der ostchinesischen Provinz Jiangsu heraus. Die weltweite Rate des Artensterbens sei derzeit zehn- bis hundertmal höher als im Schnitt der vergangenen 10 Millionen Jahren und sie steige weiter, heißt es in dem Kernpunktepapier, das der Weltbiodiversitätsrat IPBES am 06.05.2019 in Paris vorstellte. Drei Jahre hatten die Experten 15 000 Literaturquellen durchgesehen und dann ihre Erkenntnisse auf 40 erschreckenden Seiten zusammengefasst. An den meisten Standorten sei die Zahl heimischer Arten schon um 20 Prozent zurückgegangen. Dagegen hat sich die Zahl der Menschen seit 1970 mehr als verdoppelt, das Bruttoinlandsprodukt pro Kopf gar vervierfacht. Foto: Xu Jingbo/SIPA Asia via ZUMA Wire/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

US envoy John Kerry starts climate talks in China 15.04.2021

Diplomats are discussing China-US cooperation on climate measures. The talks come ahead of a virtual summit of world leaders later this month.
French Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, give a joint press briefing after a working meeting at the Economy Ministry in Paris, on March 10, 2021. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAurelienxMorissardx

US climate envoy John Kerry travels to China 14.04.2021

The former secretary of state will travel to China for climate talks as world powers look for ways to follow their pledges under the 2015 Paris accord. A UN summit takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, later this year.
Jens Stoltenberg, Nato-Generalsekretär, spricht zu Journalisten vor einer EU-Gipfel-Videokonferenz zu Sicherheits- und Verteidigungsfragen im Gebäude des Europäischen Rates. Im Mittelpunkt steht die Frage, wie die Zusammenarbeit zwischen dem Militärbündnis und dem 27-Nationen-Block gestärkt und Doppelarbeit in Sicherheitsfragen vermieden werden kann. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

NATO must reduce military emissions — Jens Stoltenberg 10.03.2021

Climate change "makes the world more unsafe," according to the head of the military alliance NATO. Stoltenberg is hosting US climate envoy John Kerry for talks.
Trekkers pass a dried up river bed in the Anti Atlas mountains of Morocco, North Africa. In recent years, rainfall totals have reduced by around 75% as a result of climate change. This has led to many Berber villagers abandoning their fields and migrating to the cities to try and find work, as they can no longer grow food to support themselves. | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's Merkel touts 'spirit of partnership' at Climate Adaptation Summit 25.01.2021

The German chancellor called for greater international cooperation, and assured developing countries of financial support. France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Boris Johnson were also set to attend the online talks.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. television personality Larry King smiles during a news conference in Bratislava September 22, 2011. Larry King is in Slovakia at the invitation of private news channel TA3, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this week. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

Larry King: A life in interviews 23.01.2021

With more than 30,000 interviews under his belt, Larry King was one of the biggest names in US journalism and showbiz. These are some of the career highlights of the TV host who has died at the age of 87.
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden smiles as former Secretary of State John Kerry, left, takes the podium to speak at a campaign stop at the South Slope Community Center in North Liberty, Iowa. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) |

Living Planet: Where will US climate policy go from here? 10.12.2020

President Donald Trump formally pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement just last month, making it the first and only country to do so. President-elect Joe Biden will reverse that decision. What damage to the US's environmental reputation will remain? Rachel Cleetus, Policy Director for Climate and Energy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, explains what we might expect.
WILMINGTON, DE - NOVEMBER 24:  President-elect Joe Biden (C) introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. As President-elect Biden waits to receive official national security briefings, he is announcing the names of top members of his national security team to the public. Calls continue for President Trump to concede the election as the transition proceeds. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Opinion: Joe Biden's Cabinet picks — cause for optimism 25.11.2020

President-elect Biden has introduced his first Cabinet picks. His nominees have a wealth of expertise but, above all, they also reflect, at long last, the diversity of US society, says Carolina Chimoy.
Secretary of State John Kerry waits to do an interview during a tour the Jakobshavn Glacier and the Ilulissat Icefjord, near the Arctic Circle, Friday, June 17, 2016, in Ilulissat, Greenland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, Pool) |

Biden's climate policy: What does John Kerry's appointment mean for the environment? 25.11.2020

US president-elect Joe Biden has chosen a seasoned diplomat to spearhead his climate policy. The long-term goal of going carbon-neutral by 2050 is bold and clear, but is it still achievable?
Vor der Kuppel des Kapitols in Washington flattert eine Fahne im Wind. Das Kapitol ist der Sitz des US-Kongresses (Parlament) mit seinen beiden Kammern. Das Repräsentantenhaus ist im Südflügel untergebracht, der Senat im Nordflügel. Die Vorsitzende des Repräsentantenhauses Nancy Pelosi hat am 24.09.2019 angekündigt, dass die Demokraten ein Amtsenthebungsverfahren (Impeachment) gegen den umstrittenen US-Präsidenten Donald Trump einleiten werden. Trump steht aktuell wegen der sogenannten Ukraine-Affäre unter Druck. Das Kapitol wird jedes Jahr von mehr als drei Millionen Menschen besucht. (24.09.2019) | Verwendung weltweit

Joe Biden lays out foreign policy vision: 'America is back' 24.11.2020

Joe Biden has said his administration will strengthen the US role as a leader "across the world." At an event unveiling his national security team, the president-elect also stressed his commitment to global cooperation.
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 30: 47th Vice President of the United States Joe Biden and Former Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken attend the National Committee On American Foreign Policy 2017 Gala Awards Dinner on October 30, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for National Committee on American Foreign Policy )

Who are Joe Biden's presidential Cabinet picks? 23.11.2020

President-elect Joe Biden has begun announcing Cabinet positions as he prepares to take over the White House. Most picks thus far served under President Barack Obama. The US Senate must confirm most of these nominees.
