John Forbes Kerry is an American diplomat and Democratic Party politician. Born in 1943, he started his political career in the early 1970s.
Before John Kerry became the 68th and US Secretary of State, he served in the Senate, where he chaired the Committee on Foreign Relations. Kerry was the Democratic nominee for President of the United States in the 2004 presidential election, losing to Republican incumbent George W. Bush. This page is a compilation of all DW Content related to John Kerry.
China and the US have expressed willingness to cooperate and strengthen dialogue when it comes to tackling climate change. US climate envoy John Kerry is on a visit to China for talks on how to deal with global warming.
The German chancellor called for greater international cooperation, and assured developing countries of financial support. France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Boris Johnson were also set to attend the online talks.
President Donald Trump formally pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement just last month, making it the first and only country to do so. President-elect Joe Biden will reverse that decision. What damage to the US's environmental reputation will remain? Rachel Cleetus, Policy Director for Climate and Energy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, explains what we might expect.