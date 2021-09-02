John Forbes Kerry is an American diplomat and Democratic Party politician. Born in 1943, he started his political career in the early 1970s.

Before John Kerry became the 68th and US Secretary of State, he served in the Senate, where he chaired the Committee on Foreign Relations. Kerry was the Democratic nominee for President of the United States in the 2004 presidential election, losing to Republican incumbent George W. Bush.