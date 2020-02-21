 International court backs Afghan war crimes probe | News | DW | 05.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

International court backs Afghan war crimes probe

Appeal judges at the International Criminal Court have given prosecutors the go-ahead to launch an investigation into alleged war crimes by Taliban, Afghan und US forces.

An explosion in Kabul

The International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized on Thursday an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan. The probe targets US, Afghan and Taliban forces as well as intelligence personnel.

The Hague-based international court upheld an appeal by prosecutors against a pretrial chamber's rejection in April 2019 of Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's request to open an investigation in Afghanistan.

Pretrial judges last year acknowledged that widespread crimes have been committed in the war-torn Asian country, but rejected a probe because of the likely lack of international cooperation it would entail, meaning convictions would also ultimately be unlikely. 

The rejection triggered criticism from human rights organizations who said the decision impeded justice for victims in Afghanistan and effectively rewarded countries that refused to collaborate with the the ICC.

At a hearing in December, prosecutors argued that pretrial judges at the ICC abused their powers when they rejected the request last year to open a probe. The appeals judges then agreed to authorize an investigation. 

"The Appeals Chamber considers it appropriate to amend the appealed decision to the effect that the prosecutor is authorized to
commence an investigation into alleged crimes committed on the territory of Afghanistan since May 1, 2003, as well as other alleged
crimes that have a nexus to the armed conflict in Afghanistan,'' Presiding Judge Piotr Hofmanski said.

However, despite the authorization, it remains to be seen if any suspects eventually indicted by prosecutors will
appear in court in The Hague.

Both the US and Afghanistan have strongly opposed the probe and Washington refuses to cooperate with the ICC.

more to come...

mvb (AP, AFP, dpa) 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Sudan Khartoum | Demonstranten fordern Ende der Übergangsregierung

Sudan strives to break 30 years of isolation 21.02.2020

Khartoum's new government has been trying to put an end to its international isolation. But the struggle to deliver on democracy has been hampered by the legacy of Omar al-Bashir's decadeslong dictatorship.

Sudan Khartum Ex-Präsident Umar al-Baschir vor Gericht

Sudan ex-leader Omar al-Bashir headed to International Criminal Court? 11.02.2020

The Sudanese government and rebels have agreed to hand over suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court, a top official said. The ICC wants former President Omar al-Bashir, but the army opposes his extradition.

Australien Durchsuchung ABC, Australian Broadcasting Corporation | Polizist

Police raid on Australian public broadcaster ABC was valid, court rules 17.02.2020

A 2019 police search of the ABC was in connection to stories it produced about alleged war crimes in Afghanistan. The broadcaster says the ruling "a blow to democracy" and "should send a chill down our spines."

Advertisement