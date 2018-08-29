 Innovative clean water technologies | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 30.08.2018

Environment

Innovative clean water technologies

Clean fresh water is scarce throughout much of the world with as many as 2.1 billion people lacking safe drinking water at home. And climate change is adding to the stress. These innovations could help.

Großbritannien Studie schwimmende Gemüsefarmen im Meer (University of Sussex/Leilah Clarke)

Producing drinking water, no power needed

In many parts of the world, the problem isn't just a shortage of water, it's that the available water is
dirty.  Not surprising considering that 80 percent of the sewage in developing countries is discharged untreated.  That's where devices like the SunSpring Hybrid  come in. The shiny cylinder houses a self-contained water filtration system that can turn more than 20,000 liters of dirty water into drinking water every day. Perhaps more importantly, it can be set up quickly just about anywhere, as long as there is a water source like a river or a well nearby. Thanks to built-in solar panels and an optional wind turbine, it doesn't need a power supply and can run for 10 years without maintenance - ideal for remote regions without access to electricity or places hit by extreme weather events or natural disasters.

SunSpring Hybrid Trinkwasserfilter der Firma Innovative Water Technologies (Innovative Water Technologies)


Drinking fog

There are those places where even dirty water is scarce, like the Atacama desert in northern Chile, or parts of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.  One thing those places do have in common though, is a lot of fog.
But you can't drink that. Or can you? Fog collectors make the seemingly impossible, possible. As the misty mass passes through the weave of large horizontal nets, tiny droplets of water get caught on the fabric and slowly trickle down the meshing into a collection system. The idea isn't new, but people have been tinkering to make fog collectors more efficient  and durable, and to bring the technology to the remote areas that are ideally suited for its use. 

Marokko CloudFisher Anti-Atlas Mountains (M. Gundlach)


Don't flush

But getting your hands on clean water isn't everything. Using it economically is very important, too. One place where we waste a lot of water is the toilet. A single flush on a traditional US toilet can use up to 26 liters of the precious resource. At the same time, one third of the world's population still doesn't have access to a real toilet, a massive burden on the environment and a major health risk. So how can we provide toilets to those who don't have them and avoid flushing so much water down the pan? The Nano Membrane Toilet just might do the trick. The odorless high-tech toilet uses no water or external power and turns excrement into clean water and ash, using the biomatter as an energy source in the process. And as futuristic as this may sound, it's no pipe dream. The design by researchers at Cranfield University won the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 'Reinvent the Toilet Challenge' and working prototypes are already being tested in the field. 

Nano Membrane Toilet - wasserlose Toilette (Cranfield University)


Floating farm

About 97.2 percent of water on the planet is salty, making it unsuitable for the cultivation of food. But Leilah Clarke,  a design student from the University of Sussex  turned that notion on its head when she created floating farm pods that generate their own fresh water. The idea is quite simple: As the pods float on the ocean, water evaporates below them and rises in the dome. When the vapor hits the glass, it condensates and runs down the sides, watering the plants growing inside. While still a prototype, farms like this, floating off the coast of sun-drenched desert countries could provide food without tapping into limited groundwater.

Großbritannien Studie schwimmende Gemüsefarmen im Meer (University of Sussex/Leilah Clarke)

Was ist Wald?

Info-film: What is a forest and what is it for? 28.08.2018

Many peoples’ lives depend on the forest and the animals within, but all of us need the forest. It’s crucial to the water cycle, helps prevent against landslides and erosion and is an active player in climate protection.

Avodaco

World in Progress: Avocados... the good, the bad & the ugly 22.08.2018

Avocados are hailed as healthy superfood, but the craze is wreaking havoc in many communities. For instance in Chile where it's led to water shortages. What can we consumers do? Should we do away with avocados altogether? Join us for a special episode on the avocado fruit.

BG Dürre | Indien

India's 'water man' keeping liquids flowing despite crisis 14.08.2018

India is suffering from the worst water crisis in its history. But Rajender Singh has been working to restore supply to more than a thousand villages, and has rejuvenated 11 rivers using traditional techniques.

