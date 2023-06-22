Modi says ties with US 'defining partnership' of the century

The Indian prime minister addressed US lawmakers as part of his state visit in Washington. US President Joe Biden hailed ties between the two countries, with Modi saying his visit opens a "new chapter" in relations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in Washington during his state visit Thursday.

Modi traveled to Washington DC at the invitation of the US president, becoming only the third leader to be afforded a formal state visit by Biden.

Modi was greeted with a colorful ceremony on the White House South Lawn, where thousands gathered to listen to the two leaders.

The Indian prime minister had a busy schedule, holding bilateral talks with Biden, followed by a joint press conference; after that, he gave an hourlong speech to lawmakers in the US Congress.

What did Modi say to the US Congress?

Modi told the members of the US Congress that the hesitations of history were behind them and he was "here to speak about the calling for this century."

A lot has changed since Modi last visited years ago, but the commitment to "deepen the friendship between India and the US" remains the same.

He drew applause from the chamber as he told US lawmakers that "I can relate to the battles of passion, persuasion and policy... But I am delighted to see you come together today to celebrate the bond between the world's two greatest democracies: India and the United States."

"I agree with President Biden that this is a defining partnership of this century," Modi said.

He called for the reform of multilateral institutions and for the African Union to get a permanent seat at the G20.

Prime Minister Modi's speech to Congress was met with numerous bouts of applause and standing ovations Image: Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

What happened in the joint press conference?

Following talks in the Oval Office, the two leaders gave statements to the press and briefly answered questions from reporters . It was a rare event for Modi, who has only granted isolated interviews since taking office nine years ago and has not yet held a solo press conference.

During the talks, Biden said the two leaders discussed "close collaboration," as well as Russia's war in Ukraine.

Modi said India was prepared to help resolve the conflict any way it can, adding that Delhi laid an emphasis on the "resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy."

The Indian premier said peace in the Indo-Pacific region is a priority. He added separately that strict actions were needed to resolve "cross-border terrorism."

Modi grilled on minority rights

The Indian prime minister was posed a question about discrimination by a reporter from the Wall Street Journal, who asked if Modi was willing to take steps to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in the country, as well as to uphold free speech.

In response, Modi said there was no democracy without human rights and that democracy is India's blood, indicating that no improvements were needed.

"Regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender, there's absolutely no space for discrimination," Modi said.

Biden said the two leaders had a "good discussion" about democracy.

Before the meeting on Thursday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan responded to concerns over the state of democracy in India.

"The question of where politics and the question of democratic institutions go in India is going to be determined within India by Indians. It's not going to be determined by the United States," Sullivan said.

"So what we can do is our part, and our part is to speak out on behalf of universal values."

India has previously clamped down on criticism of Modi, including blocking a BBC documentary that looked into Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Investment and defense deals reached

On business ties, Indian companies announced more than $2 billion (€1.83 billion) in US investments as part of Modi's visit to Washington.

Modi said close defense ties between the countries showed mutual trust. He added investment by US tech companies in India demonstrated the future of the bilateral partnership.

On Thursday, American firm General Electric announced it signed an agreement with India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics to jointly make engines in India to power fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

Modi called it a "landmark" agreement.

India announced earlier Thursday that it was joining the US-led Artemis Accords, an international cooperative agreement for space exploration.

Other deals include US chipmaker Micron Technology's $2.7 billion plan for a new semiconductor testing and packaging unit in the western state of Gujarat.

India and the US have also signed an agreement that would allow US Navy ships to stop in Indian shipyards for repairs. The two shared agreements to deploy clean energy at scale.

The US will also launch a pilot program to make it easier for skilled Indian workers to obtain and renew US visas.

Plus, the two countries have agreed to terminate six outstanding disputes at the World Trade Organization, according to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Biden and Modi praise 'friendship'

During a ceremony to formally kick off the state visit, Biden said he "long believed the relationship between the United States and India... will be one of the defining relationships of the 21st century."

Biden praised "the limitless possibilities of our two countries" and described the US and India as "two great nations, two great friends, two great powers."

He called religious pluralism a "core principle for India."

Modi then thanked Biden "for his friendship" and said it is an "honor and pride for 1.4 billion [in India] and 1.4 million people of Indian origin living in the US." He said the Indian community was the "real strength" of their ties.

Modi added that in a post-pandemic future, "the world order is taking new shape. In this time period, the friendship between India and US will be instrumental in enhancing the strength of the whole world."

He said the strong strategic partnership between the two countries was clear proof of "the power of democracy" and that he was "deeply grateful" for an opportunity to address US Congress later in the day.

