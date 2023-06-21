  1. Skip to content
Narendra Modi kicks off US visit with yoga session at UN

43 minutes ago

The Indian prime minister has also met with First Lady Jill Biden at the start of his trip, and will hold a rare press conference with President Joe Biden. But some lawmakers say they'll boycott his address to Congress.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters as he arrives at a hotel in New York City.
The Indian prime minister is in the US for his first official state visitImage: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in a multi-country yoga session at the United Nations headquarters in New York, at the start of his US state visit.

Wednesday's session coincided with the UN's International Day of Yoga, which Modi himself pushed into a resolution back in 2014.

Modi's first official state visit to the US will be geared toward expanding technological and defense cooperation with the US, as both countries attempt to face China's expansion in the Indo-pacific region and beyond.

India builds tunnel in Himalayas to counter China threat

Modi and the record-breaking yoga session

Made-in-India yellow mats were spread out across the lawn at the UN complex on Wednesday, as people from 135 countries practiced the ancient Indian discipline.

"Yoga means to unite. So your coming together is an expression of another form of yoga," Modi said. "Today, it is wonderful to see the entire world come together again. For yoga."

The Guinness organization said Wednesday's yoga session set a new record for nationalities in one go at yoga.

Modi has frequently used yoga as a soft power to promote his country, since coming to power in 2014.

Outside the UN, some 200 Modi supporters and 50 critics rallied, the Associated Press news agency said. Many of the opponents waved large yellow flags referring to Khalistan, a homeland Sikh separatists seek to establish in India.

Modi meets with Jill Biden

Later on Wednesday, the Indian prime minister flew to Washington, where he was scheduled to tour the National Science Foundation with First Lady Jill Biden. Modi arrived 30 minutes late for the tour, the Reuters news agency said, adding that the first lady started without him.

In the evening, Modi is due to attend a private dinner with the Bidens at the White House.

"With this official visit, we are bringing together the world's oldest and world's largest democracies. But our relationship isn't just about governance," Jill Biden said. "We're celebrating the families and friendships that span the globe. Those who build the bonds of both, both of our countries."

Modi meanwhile invited US students to come to his country, adding that India was training students in Artificial Intelligence.

Narendra Modi makes state visit to the US

What is on the agenda for Modi on Thursday?

Modi will hold formal talks with President Biden at the Oval Office on Thursday, followed by a press conference where both leaders are expected to take questions, a rare occurrence for the Indian prime minister.

He has not addressed a single press conference in India since taking office. In May 2019 he did attend a press conference but never took questions.

He is also scheduled to address a joint meeting of Congress.

Representatives Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all said they will boycott the address due to the erosion of religious and political rights in India.   

Later in the evening, Modi will be invited to a state dinner at the White House.

Go to homepage