  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Buildings on the edge of the Dibang Valley
While India administers Arunachal Pradesh, China also claims sovereignty over itImage: Prabhakar Mani Tewari/DW
PoliticsIndia

India protests as China renames Himalayan mountains

Richard Connor
1 hour ago

India's foreign ministry says it rejects attempts by Beijing to change the names of mountains and rivers in its Arunachal Pradesh state. China also lays claim to the region.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PfsA

Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday said New Delhi rejected "outright" the renaming of places in its Arunachal Pradesh state.

The comments came in response to media reports that China had renamed several places in Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing also claims.

"This is not the first time China has made such an attempt," Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

"Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality."

Beijing announces changes

The comments came in response to a statement by the Chinese civil affairs ministry on Sunday that gave new official names to geographical features in the territory. China insists that Indian-administered Arunachal Pradesh is part of Tibet, and calls it Zangnan.

The places included "two residential areas, five mountain peaks, two rivers, and two other areas," according to the state-affiliated Global Times newspaper.

That statement, the third batch of so-called "standardized geographical names," gave precise coordinates to the places mentioned.

Indian and Chinese troops clash on border

The first six names were released in 2017, followed by a further 15 in 2021. The latest set of names was written both in standard Chinese characters and Tibetan, as well as in the Romanized phonetic pinyin system.

A spokeswoman at the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the name changes were "completely within the scope of China's sovereignty."

"The southern Tibet region is Chinese territory," Mao Ning told a regular media briefing in Beijing on Tuesday.

Decades of dispute

China and India lay opposing claims over swaths of territory along their 3,500-kilometer (2,100-mile) border, known as the Line of Actual Control.

The line separates Chinese and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east.

The frontier was never formally demarcated, with India's former British colonial rulers seeing no real need to do so in such a remote region. After India became independent and China annexed Tibet, Beijing and New Delhi could not agree on a common boundary.

The regional giants fought a war along parts of the border in 1962 and Chinese troops briefly occupied parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Since then, there have been smaller-scale clashes in mountainous regions along the Line of Actual Control, straining relations between the nuclear-armed powers.

December saw minor scuffles in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

View of the village of Daporijo, Arunachal Pradesh
Arunachal Pradesh is the largest of the Seven Sister States of Northeast India by areaImage: Michael Runkel/robertharding/picture alliance

Edited by: Elizabeth Schumacher

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Flags flutter as the NATO foreign ministers' meeting takes place at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels

NATO top diplomats meet as Finland joins alliance

Politics1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, is seen near water fired from a riot police water cannon as he participates in a nationwide protest over cost of living.

Kenya's opposition leader calls off anti-government protests

Kenya's opposition leader calls off anti-government protests

Politics24 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi meets his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing next to their country flags

Japan struggles to strike balance on China

Japan struggles to strike balance on China

Politics21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

SocietyApril 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Picasso painting "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" cubist style naked women.

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Arts2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is seen speaking on state television on April 1, 2023.

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

EqualityApril 2, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

«Artemis 2»-Mission der Nasa

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

Technology15 hours ago01:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage