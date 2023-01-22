  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
While the documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not available in India, the video was uploaded on some YouTube channelsImage: Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsIndia

India blocks BBC documentary critical of PM Modi

22 minutes ago

Indian officials accused the BBC of spreading "hateful propaganda" with the new documentary on Narendra Modi's government and its stance on India's Muslims.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MY0i

The Indian government lashed out at the BBC over a documentary critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the 2002  Gujarat riots.

The film India: The Modi Question has not been aired in India. The government has now banned sharing clips of the documentary, asking Twitter and YouTube to take down links and videos, Indian news channel NDTV said citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Government adviser Kanchan Gupta confirmed that instructions have been issued under emergency powers granted to the government by the nation's information technology regulations.

He described the documentary as "hateful propaganda" and said that YouTube and Twitter "have complied with the directions."

BBC defends series

The documentary is based on an inquiry ordered by the British government into the 2002 communal riots in the Gujarat state that left more than 1,000 people dead. At the time, Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat.

According to the BBC website, the first part of the documentary is an investigation the truth behind allegations "about the attitude of his (Modi's) government towards India's Muslim population."

Indian Muslims report housing exclusion

The second and last part looks at the "troubled relationship" between Modi's "government and India's Muslim minority following his re-election in 2019."

The BBC defended their work saying in a statement that the documentary was "rigorously researched according to highest editorial standards."

"A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we have featured a range of opinions – this includes responses from people in the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). We offered the Indian Government a right to reply to the matters raised in the series – it declined to respond."

Earlier, reacting to the documentary the spokesperson for India's foreign ministry said, "We think this is a propaganda piece designed to push a particular discredited narrative."

He decried the "lack of objectivity" and "continuing colonial mindset" in the documentary.

Opposition decries 'censorship'

The government's move to ban the documentary was also criticized as "censorship" by opposition figures on social media.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday tweeted, "PM and his drumbeaters assert that the new BBC documentary on him is slanderous. Censorship has been imposed."

Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra wrote, "Govt on war footing to ensure no one in India can watch a mere BBC show. Shame that the emperor and courtiers of the world's largest democracy are so insecure."

According to NDTV, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reacted to a question about the BBC documentary saying he "doesn't agree with the characterization" of his Indian counterpart.

ss/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron, both dressed in blue suits, smile and wave

Franco-German relations under pressure on Elysee anniversary

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A small Black child holds a sign against human trafficking

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

SocietyJanuary 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

PoliticsJanuary 21, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics21 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in April 2022

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

Politics13 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

PoliticsJanuary 20, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage