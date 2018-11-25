India marks 10 years since Mumbai terror attacks

Scores of people were killed when Islamist militants launched attacks on several targets across India's financial capital. A decade later, India and its allies have called on Pakistan to bring the masterminds to justice.
India's financial capital Mumbai on Monday marked the tenth anniversary of terror attacks that killed 166 people and injured hundreds more across the city. Several memorial services were held for the victims, survivors and their families at the sites of the attacks.
"Tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet. "A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks."
On November 26, 2008, 10 Islamist militants launched a series of attacks across Mumbai, hitting the monumental Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, a popular café and the Nariman House Jewish community center.
India has accused Islamabad of doing little to bring down the Pakistan-based militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), which the terrorists belonged to. Only one attacker was captured alive. He was executed in 2012.
Indian commandos battled the militants for three days before finally ending the multi-pronged assault
Masterminds at large
The masterminds of the attack remain at large. On Sunday, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo called on Pakistan to take action against those involved in the planning and execution of the attacks.
"It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after 10 years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement," Pompeo said.
The US State Department announced a $5-million reward "for information to the arrest or conviction in any country of any individual who committed, conspired to commit, or aided or abetted" the deadly attacks. Six Americans were also killed.
"We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan, to uphold their UN Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and its affiliates," Pompeo added.
Read more: What Donald Trump can really do to 'rein in' Pakistan
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
ls/ng (AFP, AP)
Amid a new wave of terror attacks in Pakistan, the country's army has launched a fresh counter-terrorism offensive. But experts say that instead of more military operations, Pakistan needs a change of narrative. (24.02.2017)
New Delhi has refused to engage in a dialogue with Islamabad until Pakistan ends its alleged support to militants in the disputed Kashmir region. The US has also piled pressure on Islamabad to act against jihadists. (30.09.2018)
The US president has once again slammed Pakistan for its non-cooperation in the war against terror. Apart from criticism and tweets, what can Donald Trump do to force Islamabad to comply with his demands? DW examines. (02.01.2018)
Pakistani authorities have put Hafiz Saeed, a firebrand cleric linked to the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, under house arrest. Experts say this might be due to the pressure from the new US administration on Islamabad. (31.01.2017)
New revelations by Mumbai attacks convict David Headley about the Pakistani spy agency's alleged involvement in the assault are likely to spike pressure on Islamabad. But is there enough evidence to implicate the ISI? (10.02.2016)
India has executed Ajmal Kasab, the only gunman caught alive during 2008's siege of Mumbai, when terrorists attacked multiple targets including the railway station, a restaurant and hotels, where they also took hostages. (21.11.2012)
The terrorists in the Mumbai attacks seem to be largely targeting foreign tourists. At the Taj Hotel, they reportedly segregated British and American citizens. Many foreign tourists were also trapped at the five star hotel Oberoi and the popular Café Leopold. At least six foreigners were killed, including a German. (27.11.2008)