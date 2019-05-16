In the key of Beethoven: the Jazzfest Bonn 2020

250 years after his birth, the jazz festival in the composer's hometown shows how his spirit lives on in improvisation. Jazz in the spirit of Beethoven and a competition are highlights of the month-long festival in May.
All year long in the Beethoven anniversary year, world-famous orchestras and soloists will give the most diverse interpretations of his music. There are infinite possibilities for that, yet the exercise takes place within narrow parameters. After all, they're all playing the same notes.
It's often forgotten that "classical" composers in Beethoven's time and earlier were active improvisers — and that spontaneous musical inspiration was often the source of their formalized compositions. That applies very much to Ludwig van Beethoven himself. The art of improvisation, once a matter of course in music, degenerated and mostly disappeared, but lives on in modern jazz.
That idea is the point of departure for next year's program of the Jazzfest Bonn.
Read more: How musical improvisation works
Genre-bending
In its 11th year, the festival held from April 30 to May 30 has grown to 30 concerts. The 2020 season explores areas where genres overlap, such as in the performance of two young "classical" musicians — the violinist Tobias Feldmann and the pianist Frank Dupree, who will perform repertory pieces spiced by jazzy moments. Later that evening, Dupree and his jazz trio will give an original twist on Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 32.
More than just jazzy moments can be expected from the US pianist Richie Beirach, a master of improvisation who often bases his flights of fancy on classical models. Beirach will give his own take on Beethoven together with the Sirius Quartet. Another string quartet, the Auryn Quartet, will appear with Roger Hanschel, a member of the Cologne Saxophone Mafia.
Although performance venues in Bonn such as the chamber music hall in the Beethoven House, the Volksbank House and the Brotfabrik (Bread Factory) are comparatively small, the playbill features big names that also regularly fill big halls. They include the iconic Norwegian saxophonist Jan Garbarek, who developed his unique style back in the early 1970s.
The really big names
The two German jazzers with the highest name recognition are Klaus Doldinger and Till Brönner, and both adorn the Jazzfest's playbill this time. Doldinger will give the downbeat to the fest at the Telekom Forum — April 30 also being International Jazz Day.
Demonstrating the appeal of jazz across the generations, the Jazzfest's artistic director Peter Materna scheduled the 83-year-old master right after Germany's National Jazz Orchestra, consisting of young musicians. Many of Doldinger's compositions — they now number about 2,000 — are well known in Germany, including the theme music to Tatort, a popular crime show on television and the music to the 1980s film Das Boot (The Boat). At the other extreme, the National Jazz Orchestra regularly performs brand-new compositions as commissioned works.
Another double concert has Germany's most successful trumpeter Till Brönner and his band appearing after a new discovery: Now 21, the Cologne jazz musician Simon Oslender was considered a child prodigy.
The name Kühn is familiar to jazz lovers in Germany, and the performance of the brothers Rolf & Joachim Kühn, 90 and 75 years old, will contain echoes of the history of jazz since the 1940s.
Another name certain to attract attention is the Finnish pianist Iiro Rantala, who will perform in the Beethoven House, first as a soloist, then with the Galatea Quartet, a classical string quartet from Switzerland.
Glances across the border and a supplementary program
Another classically-inspired evening is titled "Beethoven Variations" and is performed by Christopher Dell, Christian Lillinger, Jonas Westergaard and Peter Evans. The Jazzrausch Bigband is offering what it calls a "concert spectacle" with the title "Beethoven's Breakdown." The band gave an intoxicating performance at the Bonn Opera during last year's fest; its brand of music can be described as "jazz techno."
The gigs of the Mathias Eick Quintet from Norway and of the 20-year-old female Polish bassist Kinga Glyk will afford a glance at the current jazz scenes of two of Germany's neighbors to the north and the east.
A symposium on improvisation and a musical procession through the onetime government district in (West) Germany's former capital city round out the program, which is being subsidized in part by the BTHVN2020 Anniversary Corporation. A new feature is the JazzBeet competition, in which young trios are invited to compose and play in the spirit of Beethoven. The winner will then perform at the final concert.
Double-barreled concert evenings are the trademark of the Jazzfest Bonn, with famous and lesser known musicians performing back-to-back in densely-packed, roughly hour-long stints. Often the acts are highly contrasting.
The festival's concerts are regularly sold out, and 85% of its financial requirements are covered by ticket proceeds. Most of the visitors come from Bonn and Cologne, but others from further afield, says Materna, even from the US.
As the Jazzfest Bonn's media partner, DW will record a number of concerts and post them on these pages.
A German jazz musician joins up with Japanese musicians and calls the project "Kyoto mon amour." The enchanting musical story was recorded live at the Jazzfest Bonn, and you can hear it here. (26.07.2019)
In this podcast series, we take you to the Jazzfest Bonn — this time for the intoxicating beats of the 20-member "Jazzrausch Bigband," the world's only resident big band in a techno club. (05.07.2019)
In "Speak Low," Swiss jazzer Lucia Cadotsch and her band members from Sweden render jazz classics in an unusual, scaled-back sound. Hear for yourself: We recorded them at the Jazzfest Bonn. (12.07.2019)
Sensitive and skilled, the magic of the human voice in the vocal quartet Of Cabbages and Kings — recorded live at the Jazzfest Bonn. (02.08.2019)
Where do these fabulous musicians come from? Miles Davis' grandchildren? The sound of this Viennese group is addictive. Turn up the volume and join the fun – like visitors at the Jazzfest Bonn did. (19.07.2019)
World-class stars and up-and-coming artists are in the 2018 season, including pianist Django Bates, Bonn's own trumpet star Nils Wülker and the band Inkognito. (24.04.2018)
As project director of Bonn's Jazzfest, Anke Steinbeck had the opportunity to talk with jazz musicians about improvisation and the magic of jazz. Thomas Quasthoff and Niels Klein paid homage to the musical form. (22.05.2017)
Audiences in Bonn can catch some of the world's greatest contemporary jazz performers. So how did the city of Beethoven come to host a jazz festival? Saxophonist Peter Materna shares the story and some favorite memories. (16.05.2019)
In an interview with DW, Peter Materna, the creative director of Jazzfest Bonn, explains why it's important to reach new audiences and why there's a growing market for the genre. (12.05.2017)
The film was an international success when it appeared nearly 30 years ago. Now "Das Boot" is being relaunched as an eight-part series on pay TV network Sky, this time with strong roles for women. (23.11.2018)
Beethoven couldn't have known how trendy short words would be in the Twitter age, but his signature was already hashtag-compatible: "Bthvn" inspired the logo for the composer's upcoming 250th birthday celebrations. (12.07.2016)
Til Schweiger stars as a detective in Germany's celebrated "Tatort" crime show. The film is showing in cinemas - and that's just one reason why it deviates from one of Germany's long-standing television traditions. (04.02.2016)
The man behind the music of "Das Boot" and "The Neverending Story" has also signed over 2,000 other compositions and performed 5,000 times worldwide. Klaus Doldinger now receives an Echo Jazz for his impressive career. (31.05.2017)