The annually held Jazzfest Bonn focuses on contemporary creative jazz music from the region and abroad. The festival regularly draws thousands of jazz fans from around the world.
The Jazzfest Bonn was launched by director Peter Materna in 2010. It is known for presenting upcoming local musicians alongside national and international stars in the jazz scene. DW is a media partner for the Jazzfest Bonn.