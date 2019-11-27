Visit the new DW website

Jazzfest Bonn

The annually held Jazzfest Bonn focuses on contemporary creative jazz music from the region and abroad. The festival regularly draws thousands of jazz fans from around the world.

The Jazzfest Bonn was launched by director Peter Materna in 2010. It is known for presenting upcoming local musicians alongside national and international stars in the jazz scene. DW is a media partner for the Jazzfest Bonn.

Künstler, die beim Jazzfest Bonn 2020 auftreten Quelle: jazzfest-bonn.de, Pressebereich

In the key of Beethoven: the Jazzfest Bonn 2020 27.11.2019

Beethoven's spirit lives on through jazz improvisation: Till Brönner, Klaus Doldinger and Jan Garbarek are just some of the highlights of the month-long festival in May.

Of Cabbages and Kings

Jazz Live: Of Cabbages And Kings 02.08.2019

Sensitive and skilled, the magic of the human voice in the vocal quartet Of Cabbages and Kings — recorded live at the Jazzfest Bonn.
Jazzfest Bonn | Band Eric Schaefer

Jazz Live: Eric Schaefer 26.07.2019

A German jazz musician joins up with Japanese musicians and calls the project "Kyoto mon amour." The enchanting musical story was recorded live at the Jazzfest Bonn, and you can hear it here.

Shake Stew

Jazz Live: Shake Stew 19.07.2019

Where do these fabulous musicians come from? Miles Davis' grandchildren? The sound of this Viennese group is addictive. Turn up the volume and join the fun – like visitors at the Jazzfest Bonn did.
3-LUCIA-CADOTSCH-SPEAK-LOW-Universum-©-Michael-Jungblut Kopie

Jazz Live: Lucia Cadotsch 12.07.2019

In "Speak Low," Swiss jazzer Lucia Cadotsch and her band members from Sweden render jazz classics in an unusual, scaled-back sound. Hear for yourself: We recorded them at the Jazzfest Bonn.
Jazzrausch Bigband

Jazz Live: Jazzrausch Bigband 05.07.2019

In this podcast series, we take you to the Jazzfest Bonn — this time for the intoxicating beats of the 20-member "Jazzrausch Bigband," the world's only resident big band in a techno club.

Logo Jazzfest Bonn 2019

Roll over, Beethoven! Jazzfest Bonn celebrates 10 years 16.05.2019

Audiences in Bonn can catch some of the world's greatest contemporary jazz performers. So how did the city of Beethoven come to host a jazz festival? Saxophonist Peter Materna shares the story and some favorite memories.
Jazzfest Bonn 2017 Rita Marcotull (Piano) und Luciano Biondini (Akkordeon)

Jazz Live: Rita Marcotulli and Luciano Biondini 26.04.2018

Rebekka Bakken (c) WPR Schnabel (6)

Jazz Live: Rebekka Bakken 26.04.2018

NielsKleinTubesWires (c) WPR Schnabel (10)

Jazz Live: Niels Klein and Lars Duppler 25.04.2018

Bonn - Jazzfestival 2017

Jazz Live: China Moses 25.04.2018

1205 Jazzkantine (c) WPR Schnabel (6)

Jazz Live: Jazzkantine 25.04.2018

1205 Jasmin Tabatabai (c) WPR Schnabel (11)

Jazz Live: Jasmin Tabatabai 25.04.2018

Jazzfest Bonn 2018 - Django Bates

All that jazz at the Jazzfest Bonn 24.04.2018

World-class stars and up-and-coming artists are in the 2018 season, including pianist Django Bates, Bonn's own trumpet star Nils Wülker and the band Inkognito.
Jazzfest Bonn Konzert am 19.5.2017 Copyright: Jazzfest Bonn

How musical improvisation works 22.05.2017

As project director of Bonn's Jazzfest, Anke Steinbeck had the opportunity to talk with jazz musicians about improvisation and the magic of jazz. Thomas Quasthoff and Niels Klein paid homage to the musical form.
Beschreibung: Das nächste Jazzfest Bonn findet vom 12. bis 27. Mai 2017 statt. Am 23.11. 2016 wurde das Programm vorgestellt.

'Jazz is not just music, it's an attitude': Jazzfest Bonn director 12.05.2017

In an interview with DW, Peter Materna, the creative director of Jazzfest Bonn, explains why it's important to reach new audiences and why there's a growing market for the genre.
