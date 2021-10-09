Visit the new DW website

Ludwig van Beethoven

The German composer (1770-1827) is one of the most influential composers of all time and played an important role in the transition from the Classical to Romantic eras in European classical music.

Best known among Beethoven's extensive oeuvre is his Ninth Symphony, which includes the "Ode to Joy" chorus. The tune has since become the anthem of the European Union. Tragically, Beethoven came to suffer from hearing loss, which gradually worsened of the years. Nevertheless, he continued to compose. The musician moved to Vienna in his early 20s, but is also considered the most famous son of Bonn, Germany, where his birth home serves as a tourist attraction.

Joseph Willibrord Mähler's 1804-5 portrait of Beethoven. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beethoven_(M%C3%A4hler,_1804%E2%80%9305)#/media/File:Beethoven-M%C3%A4hler_1804_hires.jpg

Beethoven's last symphony finished by AI 09.10.2021

Researchers used algorithms to finish composing Beethoven's 10th Symphony. But can computer programs be as creative as human musicians?
Das Bild zeigt den Dirigenten Jordi Savall. Schlagwörter: Beethovenfest, Campus Projekt, Kultur, Jordi Savall Copyright: Beethovenfest Bonn

Beethovenfest 2021 27.08.2021

The Beethovenfest in Bonn celebrates the musical genius of the legendary composer, Ludwig van Beethoven. The annual festival is underway until September 10.
Beethovenfest Eröffnungskonzert 2021

Beethovenfest 2021 takes off 23.08.2021

This year's festival in Bonn opened with a marathon of the famous composer's symphonies and a benefit concert for flood victims.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** via Philipp Jedicke Saman Haddad Porträt. Foto: Dennis Divinagracia

How Saman Haddad became a transcultural ambassador in Germany 26.12.2020

Saman Haddad came to Germany at the age of 13 as the child of Iraqi refugees. Now, he's a well-known cultural figure in Bonn, unafraid to do things his own way.
Dirigent Daniel Barenboim probt mit dem West-Eastern Divan Orchestra in der Bonner Oper, 16.12.2020 (c) Rick Fulker/DW

Daniel Barenboim conducts on Beethoven's anniversary 17.12.2020

The goalpost of the Beethoven anniversary year? No, it's only in the middle of a now two-year bash, with major events still to come.
Ein Bildnis des Komponisten Ludwig van Beethoven und sein Geburtsjahr 1770 ist in einem Feld zu sehen, das der Maler und Land-Art-Künstler Dario Gambarin mit Traktor und Pflug gezeichnet hat (Aufnahme mit einer Drohne).

Land art portraits: Ludwig van Beethoven and more 09.12.2020

Artist Dario Gambarin has created a huge depiction of the composer Beethoven in a field in northern Italy. Check out his other land art works.
L: HAMBURG/ 23.02.2017 Kent Nagano Senatsfrühstück für Kent Nagano im Senatsgästehaus aus Anlass des 65. Geburtstags - 23.02.2017 - Hamburg . Senatsfrühstück für Kent Nagano im Senatsgästehaus aus Anlass des 65. Geburtstags - Hamburg . R: Portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven when composing the Missa Solemnis 1820 - painting by Joseph Karl Stieler Unknown PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 1003_517THA

Why Beethoven? 11 answers from Kent Nagano 21.08.2020

The American conductor shares some thoughts on what Ludwig van Beethoven means to himself, to music history, to history in general — and to the rest of us.
Beethoven komponiert / Schloesser Beethoven, Ludwig van Komponist Bonn (getauft) 17.12.1770 - Wien 26.3. 1827. - Beethoven komponiert. - Lichtdruck, koloriert, nach Gemaelde, um 1890, von Carl Schloesser (1832-1914). E: Beethoven Composing / Schloesser /c.1890 Beethoven, Ludwig van Composer, Bonn (babtised) 17.12.1770 - Vienna 26.3.1827. - Beethoven composing. - Phototype, coloured, after painting, c.1890, by Carl Schloesser (1832-1914). F: Beethoven composant / Schloesser / V.189 Beethoven, Ludwig van , compositeur allemand , Bonn (baptise) 17.12.1770 - Vienne 26.3.1827. - Beethoven composant. - Phototype d'ap. peinture, v. 1890, de Carl Schloesser (1832-1914).

Beethoven and Wagner's publisher: 250 years of Schott Music 18.06.2020

Beethoven was a godsend for the Schott music publishing company; Wagner was a challenge, but he still brought in money. The publisher continues to encourage and support contemporary and international composers.
Beethovenfest-Intendantin Nike Wagner engagiert sich für die DW-Aktion „Wir sind Deutschland“.

Nike Wagner on Beethoven resurrected 22.05.2020

The director of Bonn's Beethovenfest reveals her plans for the time during and after the coronavirus crisis. As Wagner explains, this is more than a matter of just reshuffling dates and appointments.
Beethoven-Statue von Ernst Hähnel und Jacob Daniel Burgschmiet auf dem Münsterplatz mit ehemaligem Hauptpostamt. Das Programm zum Beethoven-Jahr wird wegen der Coronakrise bis 2021 verlängert. Bonn, 12.05.2020 *** Statue of Beethoven by Ernst Hähnel and Jacob Daniel Burgschmiet on the Münsterplatz with former main post office The programme for the Beethoven Year is extended until 2021 due to the corona crisis Bonn, 12 05 2020 Foto:xC.xHardtx/xFuturexImage

Undeterred by coronavirus, the Beethoven anniversary gets another year 20.05.2020

The year 2020 was to be a big Beethoven bash, in honor of the composer's 250th birthday. Then came the pandemic. Now the standout events in Ludwig van Beethoven's hometown are being rescheduled for 2021.
Künstlerischer Leiter des Beethovenfestes Steven Walter

Steven Walter to direct the Beethovenfest 04.05.2020

A German-American in his mid-thirties, Berliner by choice, cellist and visionary music manager, Walter is to become the Beethovenfest Bonn's new artistic director in 2022.
Adolf Hitler attending a concert, Berlin, Germany, 1936. Hitler (1889-1945) and other senior Nazis, including Hermann Goering (1893-1946) and Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945), at a concert performed by the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Wilhelm Furtwängler (1886-1954). A print from Adolf Hitler. Bilder aus dem Leben des Führers, Hamburg: Cigaretten/Bilderdienst Hamburg/Bahrenfeld, 1936. (The Print Collector / Heritage Images) c Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Beethoven as Nazi propaganda 04.05.2020

During the Second World War, the Nazis systematically used Beethoven's music for their political purposes. Afterwards, dictators and freedom fighters worldwide discovered his works for themselves in equal measure.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Artikel zu Beethoven von Anastassia Boutsko!!!*** Vermutliche Tochter von Beethoven Minona von Stackelberg+++++++++++++++++++++++++ Beethoven, 1804/5. Dieses Porträt von Joseph Willibrord Mähler war bis zu seinem Tod in Beethovens Besitz. https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ludwig_van_Beethoven#/media/Datei:Beethoven18045JosephM%C3%A4hler.jpg Zusendung und Rechteerklärung druch Mail von Anastassia Boutsko am 19.02.2020

Beethoven's daughter? The Minona case 13.04.2020

The composer's private life is a recurring theme in the anniversary year 2020. One little-known subject is an illegitimate child that Ludwig van Beethoven is said to have fathered with one of his lovers.
BrightSpot - Musikfrachter Bonn Bonner Ufer

Coronavirus can't stop the BTHVN2020 Music Barge 27.03.2020

After the journey from Bonn to Vienna was canceled, the crew put their heads together and came up with 24 hours of programming.
22.03.2020, Brandenburg, Frankfurt (Oder): Familie Loichen, Mutter Dorothea, Musikerin am Staatsorchester Frankfurt (Oder), Vater Sven, Musikschullehrer, und ihre Kinder Emilia (2.v.l.) und Alma stehen in ihrem Haus am Fenster und spielen «Ode an die Freude». Die deutschlandweite Aktion ist als ein «Zeichen für Solidarität und Lebensfreude» während der Corona-Krise gedacht. Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' rings out during the coronavirus crisis 24.03.2020

In Italy, people have been singing and playing music from windows and balconies since the outbreak began. Now the Germans are following suit, with a famous tune by Beethoven.
12.3.2020, Bonn, Deutschland, Start des Beethoven-Frachters am Rheinufer in Bonn, Aussenansicht des Frachters

Beethoven barge baptized — all aboard? 20.03.2020

Ludwig van Beethoven moved from Bonn to Vienna at the age of 22. Following in his footsteps, a barge is tracing the route he took, inviting people in 14 cities on board for unusual music events.
