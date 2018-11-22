 Classic anti-war film ′Das Boot′ resurfaces as a TV series | Film | DW | 23.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Classic anti-war film 'Das Boot' resurfaces as a TV series

The film was an international success when it appeared nearly 30 years ago. Now "Das Boot" is being relaunched as an eight-part series on pay TV network Sky, this time with strong roles for women.

Filmszene TV-Serie Das Boot (picture-alliance/Sky/N. Konietzny)

The crew of U-96 emerged from their crippled U-boat in the harbor of La Rochelle, having survived a pitched sea battle, only to come under immediate attack from allied aircraft. Most of the crew members who had survived to make it back to land then met their deaths under the sky. U-96, the submarine that had brought them this far, was sent to the bottom by an allied bomb.

That's how the 1981 classic anti-war film Das Boot ended.

Now the series under the same name from paycaster Sky and production company Bavarian Fiction refloats the story and pushes it out to sea once more.

Nine months have passed since U-96 disappeared beneath the waves for the last time. In the U-boat harbor at La Rochelle, the crew of U-612 is preparing for its maiden voyage.

The war is no longer going so well for Germany, and the Allies have recently cracked the Enigma Enigma code — making life even more dangerous for Germany's U-boat crews. Sky's blurb tells us that during the mission, the crew's skill, loyalty, and comradeship will all be put to the test. Meanwhile another story unfolds on land, as we follow a young woman playing a dangerous game between the Gestapo and the Resistance.

Still from the Pay-TV series Das Boot (picture-alliance/Sky/N. Konietzny)

Director Andreas Prochaska says the Sky series has strong female parts

Strong female characters and international cast for milestone relaunch

"Das Boot is a milestone among anti-war films: It stands for authenticity, suspense, drama, emotion and action," says director Andreas Prochaska. "But the series goes a step further than the film did, by combining the claustrophobic atmosphere on board the submarine with a second storyline in the orbit of the Resistance — which gives a chance to bring in strong female characters."

The story is told in eight parts, with Rick Okon in the role of Klaus Hoffmann, August Wittgenstein as First Officer Karl Tennstedt and Vicky Krieps as Simone Strasser, a translator who works for the Gestapo. In addition, big names like Robert Stadlober (who recently starred as Kurt Weill in Brecht's Threepenny Film), Belgian actor Jonathan Zaccai (Robin Hood), and American Lizzy Caplan (The InterviewFreaks and Geeks) complement the cast.

Filmszene TV-Serie Das Boot (picture-alliance/Sky/N. Konietzny)

For Sky Deutschland, Das Boot is already a money-spinner: Rupert Murdoch's Sky network has already sold the series in more than 100 countries, and has been the subject of much hype, thanks to an extravagant marketing campaign.

The series cost €26.5 million ($30 million) to make. In 1981, the original film, directed by Wolfgang Petersen, had a budget of 25 million Deutschmark — huge at the time. Taking inflation into account, it equates to about the same figure in euros.

The original film was nominated for six Oscars and a Golden Globe. It will be interesting to see whether this reboot does the original justice.

  • Das Boot Film Jürgen Prochnow

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    Overwhelming success: 'Das Boot'

    Wolfgang Petersen's war epic "Das Boot" was a spectacular movie success in the 1980s - first in Germany, and then in the US. Moviegoers got a strong adrenaline rush through this claustrophobic German submarine mission set in 1941 in the Atlantic Ocean. The film was nominated for six Oscars.

  • Deutschland Tatort Reifezeugnis

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    Germany's most popular crime TV series

    Among Wolfgang Petersen's work for the cult German crime series "Tatort," one episode from 1977 was so popular that it was later released in theaters as "For Your Love Only." It not only boosted his career; it was also a springboard for the then 16-year-old actress Nastassja Kinski, who played a student having an affair with her professor. The film still regularly airs on German television.

  • Die Konsequenz

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    Breaking taboos on homosexuality

    Petersen's next film, "The Consequence" (1977) had many detractors in Germany. It described a gay couple's relationship - a taboo topic back then. Scenes were cut out in the TV version and the Bavarian local TV broadcaster refused to show the film at all - but it nevertheless made its way to movie screens, and received different awards.

  • Flash-Galerie Bernd Eichinger Die unendliche Geschichte

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    Hollywood in Germany: 'NeverEnding Story'

    Petersen directed the multi-million dollar epic fantasy film "The NeverEnding Story" in 1984. Based on the novel by German author Michael Ende, this blockbuster was filmed in West Germany. Hollywood was awaiting the ambitious filmmaker.

  • Filmstill Enemy Mine von Wolfgang Petersen ( Regie )

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    Farewell to Germany: 'Enemy Mine'

    The 1985 science fiction film "Enemy Mine" was partly shot in Germany, but was mainly Hollywood-financed, and US actors Dennis Quaid and Louis Gossett Jr. played the lead roles. For Petersen, it was to be the last film he would shoot in Germany for a long time.

  • USA Film In the Line of Fire

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    'In the Line of Fire' with Clint Eastwood

    The thriller "Shattered" (1991) was actually Petersen's first US film, but it was the 1993 action film "In the Line of Fire" (1993) that marked the real breakthrough for the German director. The film about an obsessed, ageing former CIA agent (Clint Eastwood) was a box office success.

  • USA Film Air Force One

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    A truly American film: 'Air Force One'

    "Air Force One" was another box office hit. The German director convinced the crowds with a suspenseful action plot involving the kidnapping of the airplane carrying the US president (Harrison Ford) - who defeats the terrorists in the end. The film was criticized in Europe for its heavy US patriotism.

  • USA Film Der Sturm

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    In the water again: 'The Perfect Storm'

    The disaster drama "The Perfect Storm" (2000), based on a non-fiction bestseller by the same name, tells the story of a commercial fishing boat lost at sea. The film featured George Clooney in the role of weather-beaten Captain Billy Tyne.

  • Flash-Galerie Produzent Wolfgang Petersen

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    Long and expensive: 'Troy'

    Production costs for "The Perfect Storm" were high, but they were topped for "Troy," which had a $175-million budget. Not everyone was convinced by the 162-minute tale of the Trojan War starring Brad Pitt. Three years after the premiere, Petersen created a director's cut, adding an extra 40 minutes to his lengthy epic.

  • Flash-Galerie Produzent Wolfgang Petersen

    10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

    Shipwreck with 'Poseidon'

    Petersen's last Hollywood movie, the 2006 disaster film "Poseidon," was a failure. The director finally returned to Germany for his following project, a crime comedy about four urban professionals who plan to rob a bank. "Four Against the Bank" is set to be released in December 2016.

    Author: Jochen Kürten / db


DW recommends

'Das Boot' director Wolfgang Petersen unpacks Hollywood secrets as his first comedy is released in Germany

"Das Boot" director Wolfgang Petersen reveals his biggest mistake and tells DW what shocked him about working with Dustin Hoffman. He also explains why his first comedy, "Four vs. the Bank," could only happen in Germany. (22.12.2016)  

Bertolt Brecht's 'Mack the Knife' set for the silver screen

To this day, The Threepenny Opera remains Bertolt Brecht's most successful play. The latest film version, Mackie Messer: Brecht's Dreigroschenfilm, is out in German cinemas — with a stellar cast. (13.09.2018)  

Valuable German WWII Enigma machine found in flea market

A German-made Enigma I machine sold for 100 euros at a flea market in Romania has been sold a second time for 45,000 euros. The breaking of the Enigma codes helped the Allies defeat Nazi Germany in WWII. (12.07.2017)  

The new Robin Hood turns the legendary outlaw into a video game superhero

Every few years, Robin Hood is resurrected. This time, with computer graphics, rapid cuts and modernized costumes, the creators hope to get the kids off the couch and away from the gaming console — and into the cinema. (21.11.2018)  

10 strong performances: Jürgen Prochnow at 75

Thanks to his performance as a submarine commander in Wolfgang Petersen's "Das Boot" (The Boat), he came to be known as "the German face" in Hollywood. He can look back on a long career on both sides of the Atlantic. (10.06.2016)  

Classic German film 'Das Boot' to be continued as TV series

Considered one of the best films of all time, it's been 35 years since the submarine classic "Das Boot" hit cinemas. Now the World War II film is to be followed up on with eight hour-long sequels. (23.06.2016)  

10 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen

Wolfgang Petersen, the director of "Troy," "Air Force One" and "Das Boot," turns 75. Here's a look back at 10 of the most important films of this German filmmaker who conquered Hollywood. (14.03.2016)  

Related content

Wolfgang Petersen Filmemacher

'Das Boot' director Wolfgang Petersen unpacks Hollywood secrets as his first comedy is released in Germany 22.12.2016

"Das Boot" director Wolfgang Petersen reveals his biggest mistake and tells DW what shocked him about working with Dustin Hoffman. He also explains why his first comedy, "Four vs. the Bank," could only happen in Germany.

Filmszene Dokumentarfilm Hitlers Hollywood von Rüdiger Suchsland

Movies under Hitler: between propaganda and distraction 22.02.2017

More than 1,000 movies were produced during the Nazi era from 1933-1945. In his film "Hitler's Hollywood," journalist Rüdiger Suchsland took a close at these works.

Advertisement

Film

Filmszene TV-Serie Das Boot (picture-alliance/Sky/N. Konietzny)

Classic anti-war film 'Das Boot' resurfaces as a TV series

The film was an international success when it appeared nearly 30 years ago. Now "Das Boot" is being relaunched as an eight-part series on pay TV network Sky, this time with strong roles for women.  

Books

Schriftsteller Martin Walser (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Kästle)

Author Martin Walser on why he finds Angela Merkel beautiful

The 91-year-old writer Martin Walser has just published a new book. At the launch, he shared his views on Germany's chancellor and the burden of memory — a topic on which he emitted controversial statements in the past.  

Music

Deutschland Sir Simon Rattle, Symphonieorchester des Bayerischen Rundfunks (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Berlin Philharmonic in concert, part two

The Margravial Opera House, a UNESCO World Heritage site, reopened this year after extensive restoration. We'll take you back there this hour.  

Arts

Deutschland Bonn Ausstellung Dogon - Weltkulturerbe aus Afrika (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

Cultural heritage takes first step on journey home

European Museums have difficulties with the return of cultural artifacts from their colonialist past. French president Emmanuel Macron has made the first move towards returning objects of cultural significance. 

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

Lifestyle

red 1980s phone (Sven Adelaide)

The 1980s: What made the decade flashy and dangerous

Flashy fashion, plastic and New Wave music, prime time TV series called Dallas and Dynasty, Rubik's cubes, the Cold War and Michael Jackson: No other decade was as diverse as the 1980s. A museum showcases memories.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  