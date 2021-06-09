Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Das Boot (film)

"Das Boot," released in 1981, was a successful German epic film set during World War II, starring German actors Jürgen Prochnow, Herbert Grönemeyer and Klaus Wennemann.

"Das Boot" was based on a novel by Lothar-Günther Buchheim of the same name, written and adapted by Wolfgang Petersen, and produced by Günther Rohrbach. The film tells the fictional story of U-96 and its crew, describing the desperate situations caused by war. "Das Boot" portrays servicemen as ordinary people trying their best to help their comrades and their country. With production costs of $18.5 million, the film ranks among the most expensive German-made films.

2013 Der Schauspieler Jürgen Prochnow freut sich am 12.10.2013 in Dortmund (Nordrhein-Westfalen) bei der Verleihung des Steiger Awards über Preis in der Kategorie «Film». Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser

German Hollywood star Jürgen Prochnow turns 80 09.06.2021

As a submarine commander in "Das Boot," he became "the German face" in Hollywood. Jürgen Prochnow can look back on a long career on both sides of the Atlantic.
ARCHIV 2011+++++++++++++ German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen smiles in his office in Santa Monica, USA, 24 February 2011. Petersen will watch the Academy Awards at home on TV. Photo: Barbara Munker/dpa (zu dpa ««Ich habe noch vieles, vieles vor» - Wolfgang Petersen wird 75» vom 08.03.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/B. Munker

Wolfgang Petersen, director of 'The NeverEnding Story' and 'Das Boot,' at 80 13.03.2021

He's one of the most successful German filmmakers in Hollywood. Wolfgang Petersen's "Outbreak" also gained renewed popularity during the pandemic.
HANDOUT - 19.09.2018, ---: Die Filmszene aus der TV-Serie Das Boot zeigt Karl Tennstedt (August Wittgenstein, l-r), Klaus Hoffmann (Rick Okon) und Robert Ehrenberg (Franz Dinda). Die TV-Serie «Das Boot» startet am 23. November auf dem Bezahlsender Sky. Foto: © Nik Konietzny/Bavaria Fiction GmbH/Sky/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Classic anti-war film 'Das Boot' resurfaces as a TV series 23.11.2018

The film was an international success when it appeared nearly 30 years ago. Now "Das Boot" is being relaunched as an eight-part series on pay TV network Sky, this time with strong roles for women.

HANDOUT - Vicky Krieps als Übersetzerin Simone Strasser in einer Szene der Sky-Serie Das Boot (undatierte Filmszene). Die neuen Folgen sind die Fortsetzung des legendären Kriegsfilms von Regisseur W. Petersen aus dem Jahr 1981. Sky und Bavaria Fiction präsentieren am 03.07.2018 in München (Bayern) anlässlich der Reihe Filmmakers Live auf dem Filmfest München erste Einblicke in die neue Serie. Foto: Nik Konietzny/Bavaria Fiction/Sky/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Cinematic gems screen at Munich Film Festival 04.07.2018

Germany's second-largest film festival is exploding with great movies. DW looks at 10 noteworthy films showing at the 2018 festival, including a "Das Boot" TV series for fall that's already causing a sensation.
06.06.2014- ARCHIV - Der Jazz-Musiker und Komponist Klaus Doldinger posiert am 06.06.2014 in Düsseldorf (Nordrhein-Westfalen) bei einem Fototermin zur «Düsseldorfer Jazz Rally» mit seinem Saxophon vor dem Schlossturm am Rheinufer. In der Landeshauptstadt bietet die JazzRally über Pfingsten wieder ein breites künstlerisches Spektrum von Blues, Pop, Soul, Funk bis Jazz. Foto: Horst Ossinger/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ (c) picture-alliance/dpa/H. Ossinger

Star German saxophonist Klaus Doldinger honored for lifetime achievement 31.05.2017

The man behind the music of "Das Boot" and "The Neverending Story" has also signed over 2,000 other compositions and performed 5,000 times worldwide. Klaus Doldinger now receives an Echo Jazz for his impressive career.

01.2012 DW PopXport

PopXport: The German Music Magazine 10.02.2017

Retro with style: R & B singer Ace Tee and her international viral hit. Rhonda is back -- with new Soul music. And Friends of Gas shake up the punk scene. Plus: Kreator, U96, and Germany's Eurovision song candidate.

01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 24.12.2016 23.12.2016

Director Wolfgang Petersen joins us for an interview on a special edition of KINO. We look back at the 75-year-old’s career, and talk to him about working with stars, his greatest success, and his biggest disappointment.
Interview von Hans Christoph von Bock und Scott Roxborough mit dem Regisseur Wolfgang Petersen.

KINO SPECIAL with Wolfgang Petersen 23.12.2016

Director Wolfgang Petersen joins us for an interview on a special edition of KINO. We look back at the 75-year-old’s career, and talk to him about working with stars, his greatest success, and his biggest disappointment.
TOKYO, JAPAN - APRIL 19: Film director Wolfgang Petersen attends a photocall for his upcoming movie Poseidon at a Tokyo hotel on April 19, 2006 in Tokyo, Japan. The film will open in June in Japan. (Photo by Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images)

'Das Boot' director Wolfgang Petersen unpacks Hollywood secrets as his first comedy is released in Germany 22.12.2016

"Das Boot" director Wolfgang Petersen reveals his biggest mistake and tells DW what shocked him about working with Dustin Hoffman. He also explains why his first comedy, "Four vs. the Bank," could only happen in Germany.
JÜRGEN PROCHNOW (Kommandant), Das Boot, 1981. 31240/# (c) picture-alliance/KPA

Classic German film 'Das Boot' to be continued as TV series 23.06.2016

Considered one of the best films of all time, it's been 35 years since the submarine classic "Das Boot" hit cinemas. Now the World War II film is to be followed up on with eight hour-long sequels.
Archiv 1975 5649672 (9002126) Jürgen PROCHNOW, deutscher Schauspieler, Portrait mit Stift in der Hand, Ort und Datum unbekannt, ca. 1975. | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/Keystone

10 strong performances: Jürgen Prochnow at 75 10.06.2016

Thanks to his performance as a submarine commander in Wolfgang Petersen's "Das Boot" (The Boat), he came to be known as "the German face" in Hollywood. He can look back on a long career on both sides of the Atlantic.
JÜRGEN PROCHNOW (Kommandant), Das Boot, 1981. 31240/# (c) picture-alliance/KPA

Jürgen Prochnow at 75 10.06.2016

The film "Das Boot" was the actor's admission ticket to Hollywood. He's been seen in numerous Hollywood films since - and Prochnow also returned to his home country to work.
***Achtung: Nur zur mit den Rechteinhabern abgesprochenen Berichterstattung verwenden!*** Klaus_Doldinger_1400_c_PeterHönnemann © Peter Hönnemann

Klaus Doldinger – Music legend on tour 29.04.2016

In May 2016, jazz musician and film composer Klaus Doldinger turns 80. Now his 35th studio album, “Doldinger,” is out. He’s recorded new versions of his hits with stars such as Sasha, Max Mutzke and Udo Lindenberg,
Wolfgang Petersen bei Dreharbeiten, Foto Petersen, Wolfgang Regisseur, (geb. 14.3.1941 Emden). - Wolfgang Petersen waehrend der Dreh- arbeiten zu dem SFB-Fernsehfilm Hans im Glueck. - Foto, undat.; Copyright: picture-alliance/akg-images/Binde

11 films by German director Wolfgang Petersen 14.03.2016

Wolfgang Petersen, the director of "Troy," "Air Force One" and "Das Boot," turns 80. Here's a look back at 11 of the most important films of this German filmmaker who conquered Hollywood.
***ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur im Zusammenhang mit Euromaxx!*** DW euromaxx_11.03.16_Wolfgang Petersen Copyright: DW

Wolfgang Petersen turns 75 11.03.2016

Birthday greetings for Germany's top Hollywood director. His career has already spanned almost five decades.
BERLIN - APRIL 21: German actor Otto Sander arrives for the premiere of the German film 'Basta. Rotwein oder Totsein' April 21, 2005 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

'Das Boot' actor Otto Sander dies 12.09.2013

One of Germany's top stage actors Otto Sander has died. Sander, 72, became known to world film audiences for his role in "Das Boot." His baritone voice was prized in narration and German-language audio books.
Show more articles