Das Boot (film)

"Das Boot," released in 1981, was a successful German epic film set during World War II, starring German actors Jürgen Prochnow, Herbert Grönemeyer and Klaus Wennemann.

"Das Boot" was based on a novel by Lothar-Günther Buchheim of the same name, written and adapted by Wolfgang Petersen, and produced by Günther Rohrbach. The film tells the fictional story of U-96 and its crew, describing the desperate situations caused by war. "Das Boot" portrays servicemen as ordinary people trying their best to help their comrades and their country. With production costs of $18.5 million, the film ranks among the most expensive German-made films.