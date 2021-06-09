Das Boot (film)

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
"Das Boot," released in 1981, was a successful German epic film set during World War II, starring German actors Jürgen Prochnow, Herbert Grönemeyer and Klaus Wennemann.
"Das Boot" was based on a novel by Lothar-Günther Buchheim of the same name, written and adapted by Wolfgang Petersen, and produced by Günther Rohrbach. The film tells the fictional story of U-96 and its crew, describing the desperate situations caused by war. "Das Boot" portrays servicemen as ordinary people trying their best to help their comrades and their country. With production costs of $18.5 million, the film ranks among the most expensive German-made films.
The man behind the music of "Das Boot" and "The Neverending Story" has also signed over 2,000 other compositions and performed 5,000 times worldwide. Klaus Doldinger now receives an Echo Jazz for his impressive career.
"Das Boot" director Wolfgang Petersen reveals his biggest mistake and tells DW what shocked him about working with Dustin Hoffman. He also explains why his first comedy, "Four vs. the Bank," could only happen in Germany.