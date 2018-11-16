 The new Robin Hood turns the legendary outlaw into a video game superhero | Film | DW | 21.11.2018

Film

The new Robin Hood turns the legendary outlaw into a video game superhero

Every few years, Robin Hood is resurrected. This time, with computer graphics, rapid cuts and modernized costumes, the creators hope to get the kids off the couch and away from the gaming console — and into the cinema.

  • Kevin Costner in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    The Hollywood hit

    The story of the "Prince of Thieves" was adapted into countless films. Kevin Costner (picture) portrayed the legendary title character, while Morgan Freeman played his faithful companion, Azeem, in the version directed by Kevin Reynolds in 1991. The secret star of the film, however, was the late Alan Rickman, in the role of the Sherrif of Nottingham.

  • Here begynneth a gest of Robyn Hode (public domain)

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    A medieval hero

    Authors were already describing Robin Hood's fabulous feats in the Middle Ages. They were summarized for the first time in the ballad "A Gest of Robyn Hode." The 15th century tale recounts in 456 stanzas the story of the outlaw. To this day, it is the most important source text for scholars researching the historical figure behind the legendary hero.

  • Robin Hood as a fox in the Walt Disney animation from 1973 (Walt Disney)

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    A clever fox

    Disney turned the characters of the medieval story into animals in the animated classic from 1973. The clever fox Robin is supported by his loyal bear friend, Little John. Together, they fight against Prince John, a lion, and his unscrupulous henchman, the Sheriff of Nottingham, a wolf.

  • A still from the series Robin Hood: Mischief in Sherwood

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    Mischief in Sherwood

    Robin Hood is a red-headed hero instead of a fox in the 3D animated series "Robin Hood: Mischief in Sherwood." Created for children aged six and older, the series shows the adventures of the young Robin and how he always manages to outwit his archenemy, Prince John.

  • Major Oak in Sherwood Forest (picture-alliance/dpa/John Mason / ardea.com)

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    His favorite hiding place

    According to the legend, Robin and his companions are said to have hidden in this spreading oak tree to escape the sheriff's lackeys. The over 700-year-old tree, known in England as the Major Oak, stands in the Sherwood Forest near Nottingham. Since the Victorian era, a sophisticated scaffolding system has supported some of the tree's massive branches.

  • Audrey Hepburn and Sean Connery as Maid Marian and Robin Hood in the film Robin und Marian (Getty Images)

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    His true love: Maid Marian

    Sometimes she is portrayed as a noble, sometimes as a simple citizen. Maid Marian (in some versions Lady Marion of Leaford) is Robin Hood's love interest. Even in the medieval texts, she is portrayed as a strong independent woman, which is unusual for the time. In Richard Lester's movie "Robin and Marian" (1976), the couple is portrayed by Sean Connery and Audrey Hepburn.

  • Still from Robin Hood: Men in Tights (Imago)

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    Enough material for a parody

    For satire fans, "Robin Hood: Men in Tights" is probably the best of all Robin Hood movies. The 1993 satirical comedy lampoons the previous films on the outlaw, especially the "Prince of Thieves" version with Kevin Costner. Along with slapstick humor and easy puns, the film adds a few unexpected characters, such as a rapper crew and director Mel Brooks as a rabbi (picture).

  • Cover of the comic book Robin Hood: Der Herr der Wälder

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    A successful comic star

    He was not only the star of numerous films and TV series: He also inspired a famous French comic series, originally titled "Robin des Bois," which was translated into German in the mid-70s as "Robin Hood, der Herr der Wälder." Nearly 100 issues were released altogether.

  • A Robin Hood Statue in Nottingham (Wikipedia/L. Goff)

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    Memorial for an outsider

    It doesn't really matter if Robin Hood actually existed: His legend has thrilled people for hundreds of years. In 1952, the city of Nottingham immortalized its most famous son. Paying tribute to his reputation as an outsider and an opponent of the establishment, the statue was built outside the city walls.

  • Zwei Demonstrantinnen halten vor dem Brandenburger Tor Schilder hoch, die eine Robin-Hood-Steuer fordern. (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Kleinschmidt )

    Robin Hood, the selfless hero

    A symbol for social justice

    Then as now, the name Robin Hood has always represented the fight against poverty. Various aid organizations, foundations and soup kitchens are named after the mythical hero. In 2010, protesters in Berlin called for the introduction of a Robin Hood tax, a financial transaction levy that would help tackle poverty and climate change globally.

    Author: Felix Schlagwein (eg)


The arrows have never flown so fast, Robin of Loxley has never dodged his enemies so cleverly, and the Sherriff of Nottingham has never before been so awful or inhuman. The 2018 reboot of Robin Hood is shooting for a younger audience, one which may well be more accustomed to the gaming console than a cinema screen.

In the lead role, Taron Egerton makes even Kevin Costner look flat-footed, never mind his predecessors Douglas Fairbanks and Errol Flynn. For almost the entire 120 minutes, the action is unrelenting — interrupted only rarely by a brief melodramatic scene. The musical bombardment that serves as a soundtrack only ceases its fire as the final credits roll.

Leonardo DiCaprio's film follows the well-known formula — to a point

But that was exactly the effect that director Otto Bathurst and screenwriters Ben Chandler and David James Kelly wanted for the new Robin Hood. The film, which is being released in the US this week but won't be released in Europe until January, was produced by a team led by Hollywood heavyweight Leonardo DiCaprio.

So, everything just as expected with this update from Nottingham Forest? The film follows the basic and well-known formula of the story, setting the action in a fictionalized medieval England. Robin Hood fights against the evil Sheriff of Nottingham, steals from the rich and gives to the poor. At his back stand his well-known friends Little John and Friar Tuck. The beautiful Maid Marion is, as ever, there at Robin's side; but a few surprises also lurk in the forest.

Robin Hood 2018: a simple matter of good versus evil?

Anyone expecting the authors to have dug a little deeper into the characters — in the way that the big American series of the last decade have popularized flawed heroes and surprising plot twists — are going to be disappointed. In Robin Hood, the good guys are good, and the bad guys are very bad, with nothing in between. With one exception… more on that soon.

So, little depth to the story-telling, pretty uninteresting characters, no dramaturgical stumbling stones. But these were never in the vision that British film and TV director Otto Bathurst had for the modernization of the classic story. He says that to him the story is still timely and relevant, but that it doesn't need interesting protagonists to get its message across.

Film still Robin Hood (imago/Zumapress/Lionsgate)

A superhero with digitally enhanced bow-and-arrow skills

Director Otto Bathurst: 'We can identify with Robin Hood'

Bathurst says he's always been fascinated by the fact that the Robin Hood story has captured the public imagination for so long; and that for the last 800 years he has remained a hero because the government and the establishment have always been regarded as the enemy. Robin Hood is a symbol of the resistance, one who stands up against the status quo. Bathurst says people identify with the character because he's a superhero, but without superpowers.

It's true that earlier audiences loved Robin Hood as played by Douglas Fairbanks, or Errol Flynn, because he resisted, he stood up against the oppressor; but one has to ask oneself if Bathurst is familiar with those older versions of the character. When it comes to his claim that Robin Hood doesn't have superpowers, it doesn't really fit with his version of the character.

Taron Egerton resembles a computer-generated fantasy figure, so quick with bow and arrow that he can slay dozens of his enemies in just a few seconds, but hardly suffers so much as a scratch. And his immaculate hairdo stays perfect, down to the last strand, through even the most harrowing fight scenes. Egerton as Hood possesses exactly the superpowers that Bathurst denies.

Film still Robin Hood (imago/Zumapress/Lionsgate)

Little John (Jamie Foxx, l.) is the one who convinces Robin (Taron Egerton) to go on a mission for justice

Arabs and Christians, Syria and England

The film's subtext is more interesting. Robin's friend, Little John — in Bathurst's depiction a Saracen warrior, a Moor —, first brings Robin Hood around to the idea of resisting the Sheriff. While Robin is a crusading knight in Syria, he and Little John, played by Jamie Foxx, form an unlikely alliance; Little John then returns with him to England.

And who do Robin Hood and Little John take up arms against?  Against the cruel and greedy Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn), of course; but above all against the Christian church and the arch-villain, the cardinal (F. Murray Abraham).

An Arab (from Syria, don't forget!) who has been tortured by the western conquerors, a sympathizer with the rebels and the brains behind the uprising, he educates Robin and then pushes him towards his goal: the defeat of evil powers represented by the Western Christian church. Those barely concealed messages offer some potential for surprise in the new Robin Hood film.

Spoiler alert and an open door to a sequel

The only character twist in the film is that Will Scarlet, one of Robin's most faithful friends, is the only personage to display both positive and negative traits. In Bathurst's imagining of the tale, Will takes up with Marian, and in the final sequence becomes successor to the hated Sheriff. It smells like a sequel is brewing.

 

