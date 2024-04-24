  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warIndia elections
Man with dark hair and a beard (Idro Seferi) in Belgrade, Serbia
Idro SeferiImage: Idro Seferi

Idro Seferi

Reporter specializing in politics and society in the Western Balkans

Idro Seferi has been working with DW since December 2019.

Born in Peja, Kosovo, Idro started working in journalism in 2004. He has since worked for a variety of news outlets including TV Top Channel (Tirana), Gazeta Express (Pristina), Radio Free Europe (Prague), Radio Dukagjini (Pristina), Al Jazeera Balkans (Sarajevo), SRF (Zurich), Koha Ditore (Pristina), TV Klan and ABC News (Tirana), RTV Vojvodina (Novi Sad) and Klan Kosova (Pristina).

Over the past two decades he has reported from numerous countries in eastern and south-eastern Europe: Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Romania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia, specializing in topics relating to politics and society in the Western Balkans.

His particular focus is on relations between the countries of the former Yugoslavia, post-conflict stories, relations between various ethnic groups, and relations between Kosovo and Serbia.

Skip next section Stories by Idro Seferi

Stories by Idro Seferi

external

Belgrade's Serbian-Jewish choir preserving rich heritage

Belgrade's Serbian-Jewish choir preserving rich heritage

The Serbian-Jewish Singing Society not only performs choral music, but also keeps Serbia's Jewish heritage alive.
MusicApril 24, 202404:36 min
Kosovo | Police in Zvecan

Kosovo Minister: 'Serbia is a haven for war criminals'

Kosovo Minister: 'Serbia is a haven for war criminals'

Kosovo's Justice Minister Albulena Haxhiu says that "Serbia is a haven for war criminals."
PoliticsOctober 6, 202305:19 min
Tensions in Kosovo after shootout

How is Serbia responding to the attack in northern Kosovo?

How is Serbia responding to the attack in northern Kosovo?

After a shootout between Serb gunmen and Kosovar police left five dead, the region is on high alert.
PoliticsSeptember 26, 202303:51 min
external

Serbia: Actors attacked for supporting protests

Serbia: Actors attacked for supporting protests

Actors have been targeted in Serbia for supporting the ongoing anti-government protests.
PoliticsJune 29, 202303:37 min
external

To whom is Serbia selling weapons?

To whom is Serbia selling weapons?

Serbia is the largest weapons producer in the Western Balkans and ranks 25th in the world in terms of arms exports.
PoliticsJune 26, 202302:34 min
external

Serbia: Russian activist opposed to war targeted in Belgrade

Serbia: Russian activist opposed to war targeted in Belgrade

It is estimated that more than 100,000 Russians have moved to Serbia since the start of the war in Ukraine.
PoliticsFebruary 17, 202304:43 min
Show more stories
Go to homepage