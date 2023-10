Idro Seferi

The High Court in Belgrade has released Milan Radoicic, a Kosovo Serb politician, after a brief detention. Radoicic had previously admitted being part of a paramilitary group involved in a recent armed attack in northern Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denies Belgrade was involved. Kosovo's Justice Minister Albulena Haxhiu says that "Serbia is a haven for war criminals."