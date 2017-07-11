Hungary approves Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungary's medicine and food regulator has approved a coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinopharm, officials said Friday.

"Today the National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition gave its approval for the Sinopharm vaccine," said Chief Medical Officer Cecilia Muller.

Hungary last week also broke ranks in a similar way with the EU by issuing a provisional license to Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

The government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday paved the way for the approval of the Chinese vaccine by announcing it would grant emergency approval to any vaccine that had already been administered to at least a million people anywhere in the world.

rc/rt (AFP, Reuters)