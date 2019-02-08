 Hundreds of Russian and Chinese spies in Brussels — report | News | DW | 09.02.2019

News

Hundreds of Russian and Chinese spies in Brussels — report

The EU's de facto capital is teeming with Russian and Chinese spies, according to officials cited by a German newspaper. Diplomats have reportedly been told to avoid certain eateries in the European quarter.

EU flags outside the European Commission in Brussels

The EU's foreign service has warned there are hundreds of Russian and Chinese intelligence agents operating in Brussels, according to a report in Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

The European External Action Service (EEAS) estimates there are "about 250 Chinese and 200 Russian spies in the European capital," the paper reported, citing EU diplomats.

Diplomats and military officials were advised to avoid certain parts of Brussels' European quarter, including a popular steakhouse and a cafe near the European Commission's main building, the report said.   

Read moreSpy museum opens in Berlin

According to the EEAS, which is headed by chief EU diplomat Federica Mogherini, these intelligence agents are mainly based at their home countries' embassies or trade missions. Without citing figures, the body added that Russia has historically had a large number of agents stationed in the city.

Spy hotbed

Spying by foreign countries is an open secret in Brussels, and even expected given the city's importance — it is the EU's de facto capital and is also home to NATO.

Read moreEU mulls cyber defense against US surveillance

A scandal erupted in 2003 after bugging devices were discovered in the European Council's Justis Lipsius building, in offices used by British, French, German and Spanish diplomats. While the culprit was never revealed, suspicion was directed at Israel and the US.

Besides operatives from Russia and China, American and Moroccan agents are also believed to be active in Brussels, Welt reported.

nm/aw (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

EU demands answers in wake of report on NSA bugging of EU institutions

The president of the European Parliament has demanded an explanation after fresh intelligence allegations against the US. The German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the National Security Agency bugged EU institutions. (30.06.2013)  

Spy museum opens in Berlin

Hidden cameras and lipstick pistols - the Spy Museum Berlin introduces visitors to the world of espionage. (18.09.2015)  

EU mulls cyber defense against US surveillance

Through its cyber security strategy, the EU has pushed its member states to bolster their defenses against digital attacks. But after the Snowden revelations, will this strategy include measures against US espionage? (03.07.2014)  

Berlin must take Brussels detour to curb US spying

The latest episode in the transatlantic spy saga has triggered a debate how Germany can push the US to change its ways on intelligence gathering. While many curious ideas have surfaced only one option is realistic. (08.07.2014)  

Huawei spying in Poland raises calls for boycott

The Chinese telecom giant's industrial espionage activities in Poland have prompted calls for the company to be banned. But while the US is leading the drive for a boycott, EU governments remain undecided. (14.01.2019)  

Huawei scrambles to untangle crossed lines

Huawei just needs a better "brand storytelling" approach, a company source reportedly said. But will the telecoms giant's charm offensive work as the EU wakes up to Chinese industrial espionage? (22.01.2019)  

