Hundreds of dead porpoises found on Germany's Baltic coast

Dead porpoises keep washing up on Germany's beaches. The Baltic porpoise population has suffered recent declines, due in part to the fishing industry.
Some 203 dead porpoises washed up on the shores of Germany's Baltic coast in 2018, the Environment Ministry said on Thursday.
It was the second highest number since recordkeeping started in 2000. In 2016 221 dead porpoises were found.
"Porpoises in the German Baltic continue to be threatened by extinction," said Steffi Lemke, the Greens Party member who requested the figures from the ministry. "The alarming rise in dead porpoise finds make it clear that we need effective conservation areas."
She called for stricter rules on fishing and industrial use in conservation areas.
The breakdown of figures showed 69 dead porpoises were found in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and 134 in Schleswig-Holstein.
Only native whale
The harbor porpoise is the only whale native to German waters. They grow up to 1.9 meters (6.2 feet), are related to dolphins and generally stay close to shore. They are found in the North Atlantic, the North Pacific and the Black Sea.
Globally, there are thought to be 700,000 harbor porpoises and they are not considered endangered. However, in the eastern and central Baltic there are thought to be fewer than 500, since suffering a sharp decline from the mid-1990s.
The Environment Ministry said it was working to protect the animals. One project involves attaching warning devices to nets to keep away porpoises.
Many harbor porpoises die when they are caught in fishing nets.
