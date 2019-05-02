 Hundreds of dead porpoises found on Germany′s Baltic coast | News | DW | 02.05.2019

News

Hundreds of dead porpoises found on Germany's Baltic coast

Dead porpoises keep washing up on Germany's beaches. The Baltic porpoise population has suffered recent declines, due in part to the fishing industry.

A dead harbor porpoise rotting on a beach

Some 203 dead porpoises washed up on the shores of Germany's Baltic coast in 2018, the Environment Ministry said on Thursday.

It was the second highest number since recordkeeping started in 2000. In 2016 221 dead porpoises were found.

"Porpoises in the German Baltic continue to be threatened by extinction," said Steffi Lemke, the Greens Party member who requested the figures from the ministry. "The alarming rise in dead porpoise finds make it clear that we need effective conservation areas."

Read more: Fishing industry endangers harbor porpoises in Baltic Sea

She called for stricter rules on fishing and industrial use in conservation areas.

The breakdown of figures showed 69 dead porpoises were found in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and 134 in Schleswig-Holstein.

Only native whale

The harbor porpoise is the only whale native to German waters. They grow up to 1.9 meters (6.2 feet), are related to dolphins and generally stay close to shore. They are found in the North Atlantic, the North Pacific and the Black Sea.

Read more: Baltic cod walloped as stocks crash

Globally, there are thought to be 700,000 harbor porpoises and they are not considered endangered. However, in the eastern and central Baltic there are thought to be fewer than 500, since suffering a sharp decline from the mid-1990s.

The Environment Ministry said it was working to protect the animals. One project involves attaching warning devices to nets to keep away porpoises.

Many harbor porpoises die when they are caught in fishing nets.

  • Knut the baby polar bear (AP/Archiv Zoo Berlin)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Knut the baby polar bear

    Perhaps the most famous of all German celebrity animals is the polar bear Knut. Born in 2006, Knut was rejected by his mother and had to be hand-reared by zookeepers. He brought the Berlin Tierpark zoo widespread media attention and even appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine. However, Knut died from a suspected brain tumor in 2011.

  • Heidi the cross-eyed opossum (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Schmidt)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Heidi the cross-eyed opossum

    The internet era might help explain the popularity of Heidi the cross-eyed opossum, who won an army of fans after she was featured on a local television clip that went viral. Heidi's distinctive eye condition was thought to be due to fatty deposits behind her eyes. At the time Heidi was euthanized because of old age in 2011, she had three times more Facebook fans than Chancellor Angela Merkel.

  • Tuffi the tumbling elephant (Creative Commons/Atamari )

    Germany's most famous animals

    Tuffi the tumbling elephant

    Back in the 1950s, Tuffi the elephant became an overnight star. As a marketing ruse, a circus boss put the four-year-old pachyderm on a wagon of the overhead monorail in the city of Wuppertal. The animal panicked and bolted as the wagon moved, falling some 12 meters (40 feet) into the river Wupper. The incident is remembered here in a mural by the river. Tuffi lived on for decades, until 1989.

  • Bulette the Berlin hippo (picture-alliance/Berliner Kurier/P. Müller)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Bulette the Berlin hippo

    Bulette became a popular attraction at the Berlin Zoological Garden, living to the ripe old age of 53. That made her Europe’s oldest hippo at the time she died in 2005, living a life 30 or 40 years longer than would be the case in the wild. Admittedly, she came from good stock. Her father Knautschke was the only large animal from the zoo to survive World War Two.

  • Paul the octopus oracle predicting a World Cup game.

    Germany's most famous animals

    Paul the octopus oracle

    Paul shot to fame during the 2006 South Africa World Cup after correctly "predicting" the outcome of several Germany matches, as well as the final. Paul would be offered boxes containing tasty morsels and flags of the competing teams. When the clairvoyant cephalopod rightly indicated that Germany would lose to Spain in the semifinals, he was subject to death threats. Paul died later the same year.

  • Bruno the problem bear (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Kneffel)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Bruno the problem bear

    Brown bears haven't lived in the wild in Germany since 1835. Bruno made headlines in May 2006, after wandering from a north Italian nature reserve to Bavaria. Bruno caused a stir when he began searching for food around houses and appeared to have lost any fear of humans. He was shot by hunters after attempts to catch him failed. As the photo shows, Bruno was later stuffed and wound up in a museum.

  • Yvonne the runaway cow (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

    Germany's most famous animals

    Yvonne the runaway cow

    Bavaria was also the setting for another animal drama in 2011, when six-year-old brown dairy cow Yvonne escaped from her farm. The national daily tabloid Bild posted a 10,000-euro ($14,000) reward for her safe return. She was eventually rounded up and taken home. According to authorities, Yvonne "apparently got tired of the loneliness" and jumped over a fence to join a group of farm cows.

    Author: Richard Connor


