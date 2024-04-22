  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentUganda

Hugging trees for a better world

Hillary Ayesinga | Christina Küfner
April 22, 2024

Ugandan climate activist Patricia Ariokot made it into the Guinness World Records book for the longest tree hug. It wasn't just a fun stunt: she wants to raise awareness of the vital role that trees play in mental and environmental health..

https://p.dw.com/p/4es5E
