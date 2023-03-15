  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Internally displaced Afghans queue up who took refuge in Kabul return to their homes after a year of war
Afghan refugees have been fleeing the country in hopes for relocationImage: WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images
Human RightsUnited Arab Emirates

HRW says thousands of Afghan evacuees 'locked up' in UAE

20 minutes ago

Over 2,000 Afghan asylum seekers are living under "miserable" conditions in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Human Rights Watch advocacy group. Some evacuees have been waiting for resettlement for over a year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OhmY

The rights group Human Rights Watch(HRW)  on Wednesday said between 2,400 and 2,700 Afghans who fled the country after the Taliban takeover were being detained in "prison-like" conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The evacuees have been waiting to be relocated to other countries for more than 15 months after being housed in the "Emirates Humanitarian City."

Why are the refugees in UAE?

At the request of the United States, UAE had agreed to temporarily host the Afghan refugees in makeshift refugee housing.

According to a UAE official, the country had hosted more than 17,000 refugees, around 87% of whom were successfully resettled.

Afghan refugees in UK told to leave their new homes

But the HRW says the remaining thousands did not qualify and were living in "arbitrary detention." The rights group further added that Emirati authorities are not following the international and United Nations guidelines for immigrants and refugees.

They have been "locked up for over 15 months in cramped, miserable conditions with no hope of progress on their cases", stated Joey Shea, an HRW researcher in UAE.

'Camp is exactly like a prison'

Several of the residents of the Emirates Humanitarian City are suffering from mental health issues, the HRW report said.

The Afghan refugees also do not have access to move freely or to legal counsel. They are under constant surveillance and have limited educational services for their children.

The inhabitants of the facility are also facing issues of "overcrowding, decay of infrastructure, and insect infestations", the rights group stated.

A refugee told HRW that:  "The camp is exactly like a prison."

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

What do the governments have to say?

HRW allegations of crippling conditions in the camp were dismissed by a UAE official, who refused to reveal his identity. He told AFP that "high-quality housing, sanitation, health, clinical, counseling, education, and food services" were being provided to the refugees.

He further said that UAE was still working with the US embassy to relocate the refugees "in a timely manner."

"We understand that there are frustrations and this has taken longer than intended to complete," he added.

The US authorities responsible for the resettlement of Afghans told HRW that they have an "enduring" commitment to relocate Afghans, including the residents of the Emirate Humanitarian City.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US MQ-9 Reaper Drohne

Ukraine: Putin wants to 'expand' conflict after drone crash

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ruanda Kigali City

Explaining the West's love affair with Rwanda

Explaining the West's love affair with Rwanda

Politics3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Aerial view of Kyiv after a missle attack, a plume of smoke rises from the buildings

Indian medical students return to war-torn Ukraine

Indian medical students return to war-torn Ukraine

Society55 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

the mosque in Erfurt under construction

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

Society8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Junior Doctors protest during their strike outside a hospital in London, Britain on March 13, 2023

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Why the British are suddenly so strike-happy

Business2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Wang Yi, Ali Shamkhani and Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing.

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

Politics16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Made Chips

The future of the microchip industry

The future of the microchip industry

Business20 hours ago02:25 min
More from North America

Latin America

A woman sings into a microphone

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Saving Indigenous languages with songs

Society20 hours ago05:47 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage