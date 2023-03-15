HRW says thousands of Afghan evacuees 'locked up' in UAE
Over 2,000 Afghan asylum seekers are living under "miserable" conditions in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Human Rights Watch advocacy group. Some evacuees have been waiting for resettlement for over a year.
According to a UAE official, the country had hosted more than 17,000 refugees, around 87% of whom were successfully resettled.
But the HRW says the remaining thousands did not qualify and were living in "arbitrary detention." The rights group further added that Emirati authorities are not following the international and United Nations guidelines for immigrants and refugees.
They have been "locked up for over 15 months in cramped, miserable conditions with no hope of progress on their cases", stated Joey Shea, an HRW researcher in UAE.
'Camp is exactly like a prison'
Several of the residents of the Emirates Humanitarian City are suffering from mental health issues, the HRW report said.
The Afghan refugees also do not have access to move freely or to legal counsel. They are under constant surveillance and have limited educational services for their children.
The inhabitants of the facility are also facing issues of "overcrowding, decay of infrastructure, and insect infestations", the rights group stated.
A refugee told HRW that: "The camp is exactly like a prison."
What do the governments have to say?
HRW allegations of crippling conditions in the camp were dismissed by a UAE official, who refused to reveal his identity. He told AFP that "high-quality housing, sanitation, health, clinical, counseling, education, and food services" were being provided to the refugees.