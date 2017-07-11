How much can Joe Biden get done as US President?

US Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell strongly criticized outgoing President Donald Trump and indicated that her country stands to benefit from the election of Joe Biden.

"We’ve had nothing but trauma, nothing but being torn apart for four years in the ability to get nothing done -unless you’re a billionaire," said Dingell in an interview with DW’s Conflict Zone.

"We've been divided with fear and hatred," she continued.

Dingell described the current administration's foreign policy as "a disaster" and also disapproved of the way it has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've failed to have a leader that's led or had any kind of national plan", she said.

Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as US President next month.

"People are tired and fatigued and they're dying, and they're scared and they're ready to have a leader lead."

However, Trump has refused to concede defeat and has instead repeated unsubstantiated voter fraud claims.

And many Republican voters agree with him. So how can Biden overcome the divide?

'Steady and calm'

Pressed by Conflict Zone host Tim Sebastian on whether Biden will have any real power once he is in office, especially if the Democrats fail to pick up two key Senate seats in Georgia that have a runoff next month, Dingell said the president-elect "has the ability to bring people together."

"Joe Biden is not afraid to reach across the aisle," she added.

"Compromise isn't a dirty word. There are a lot of things that need to get done in this country. And I think Joe Biden is the man to get them done," said Dingell.

On the foreign policy priorities of the incoming US administration, Dingell explained the US "needs to rebuild the respect, the trust and the confidence that other countries have in us."

A "steady, calm, dependable foreign policy, diplomatic relations is something we need," she concluded.