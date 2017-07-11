Barr: DOJ has found nothing that could impact election result

US Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had investigated claims of voter fraud in the November 3, US election and found no evidence supporting President Donald Trump's claims that the vote was rigged.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr said. The Trump campaign has vowed to carry on its effort to overturn the results of the election.

Thus far, those have gone nowhere, with almost all being rejected by state and federal courts. Democrat Joe Biden currently holds a 306-to-232 electoral college vote lead and the Trump campaign is doing all it can via media, the courts and state legislatures to keep states from making that tally official on December 14.

js/msh (AFP, Reuters)