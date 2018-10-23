 How Japan is using an old German map to irk South Korea | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 27.03.2019

Asia

How Japan is using an old German map to irk South Korea

Japan has adopted a more nationalist stance in recent years. Now, a copy of an old German map could help Tokyo legitimize its claims in a dispute with South Korea over geography and terminology. Julian Ryall reports.

Deutsche Karte von 1856 mit Verweis auf das Japanische Meer (Foreign Ministry of Japan)

Yellowed with age, with visible creases and slightly damaged on its bottom right corner, a world map drawn up by a German cartographer in 1856 is one of the most prized possessions of the Japan Coast Guard.

In a ceremony in Hamburg on Monday, a copy of the map was donated to Germany's Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency in a gesture that Japan's Foreign Ministry said was a demonstration of the "good bilateral relations between Japan and Germany."

However, a single inscription on the map makes the gift a far more significant present, at least in the eyes of Japanese nationalist circles. In small but decipherable letters, the words "Japanisches M" (Sea of Japan) appear over the stretch of water that divides the Japanese archipelago from the Korean Peninsula.

Read more: 156-year-old map may reignite Japan-South Korea island dispute

This year, South Korea is marking a century since a major uprising against colonial Japan's occupation of the Korean Peninsula. Rifts over the two nations' shared history are deepening, and that makes the inscription significant.

For decades, the scale of atrocities committed during World War II caused Japan to turn sharply away from nationalism. However in recent years, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government has adopted a more nationalist stance.

Who gets to write history? 

Karte Japan Südkorea Japanisches Meer EN

Some recent steps include revising the use of historical terminology. In 2018, the Japan Times elicited controversy when it said it would switch the term "forced labor" to "wartime labor."

This caused outcry in South Korea, which said 150,000 of its people died in Japanese mines and factories. The Japanese daily also said it would find a new definition for women grouped under the term comfort women, which refers to South Korean women who were forced into prostitution during World War II. 

Read more: South Korea orders Mitsubishi to pay WWII forced laborers

South Korea also insists that Japan has not done enough to compensate comfort women or forced laborers.

And the struggle of defining history between Japan and South Korea doesn't stop with the Second World War. Seoul has recently been stepping up a campaign to change the geographic designation "Sea of Japan" to the "East Sea," according to Japanese claims.

Japan is resisting those efforts and the Japanese Foreign Ministry told DW in a statement that the name "Sea of Japan" is the "only internationally established name for the sea area concerned."

Many in Japan currently consider the left-leaning administration of South Korean President Moon Jae-in to be working hard at rewriting history.

Read more: 'Comfort women' - The wounds of their lives

And some in Japan even consider a geographic designation on a 163-year-old map produced by a foreign country to be a sign supporting a Japanese claim in a long-running dispute with South Korea.

"Currently, the term 'Sea of Japan' is still prevalent around the world, but South Korea is pushing its claim everywhere, including in the United Nations, so the Japanese government has no choice but to respond to protect our interests," said Yoichi Shimada, a professor of international relations at Fukui Prefectural University.

"It is important that Japan communicates that message to Germany," he added, saying that South Korea was trying to win support for its interpretation of history by being "clever" in "playing on Germany's historical guilt."

South Koreans protest Japan comfort women

South Korean protesters demand Japan apologize for 'comfort women'

Relations at all-time low

Stephen Nagy, a senior associate professor of international relations at Tokyo's International Christian University, said that ties between Japan and South Korea "are the worst they have been since the two governments signed the treaty that normalized relations in 1965."

The two governments have bickered over historical issues for decades, Nagy points out, but the rift has never been this severe.

Late last year, South Korea claimed that a Japanese reconnaissance aircraft flew too close to one of its warships. The Japanese side said that the Korean ship had locked its fire control radar onto the Japanese plane.

Seoul also refused to permit a Japanese warship to enter a Korean port on the grounds that it would fly the rising sun ensign, which Korea claims is a throwback to Imperial Japan, but which Tokyo points out is the recognized flag of its Maritime Self-Defense Force.

A section of a historical map showing Japan and Korea

The portion of the map with 'Japanisches M' - German for 'Sea of Japan'

Read more: Japanese lawmakers visit controversial shrine honoring war dead

South Korea regularly protests when Japanese school books make no mention of the suffering that Imperial Japan inflicted upon its neighbors. They also dispute Japan's claim to sovereignty over islands that lie halfway between the two nations; known in South Korea as Dok-do, but appearing on Japanese maps as Takeshima.

"There are lots of problems in the area of sovereignty and both South Korea and Japan have presented maps that they consider support their claims to territory or the names of geographical features," Nagy said, adding that having these claims recognized in the past helps with legitimacy.

"This is why the 1856 map is so critical to Japan's argument," he said.

The full story behind the chart is not completely clear, although the ministry says it was printed in Germany on copper plates and given to Japan in 1938.

The two nations were allied at the time and in that year, the German liner SS Gneisenau brought a delegation of 30 members of the Hitler Youth to Tokyo for a study visit. It is possible that the map was presented on the occasion of that visit.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Japan Hideki Tojo

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Hideki Tojo

    Hideki Tojo was Japan's prime minister from 1941 to 1944 and Chief of Staff of the Japanese Imperial Army. He was accused of being responsible for the killing of 4 million Chinese as well as conducting biological experiments on prisoners of war. Following his country's surrender in 1945 he tried to kill himself with a pistol. However, he survived, confessed to the crimes and was hanged in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Doihara Kenji

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Kenji Doihara

    The "China expert" began his career in 1912 as a secret agent in Beijing. Doihara, who spoke Mandarin and several Chinese dialects fluently, founded the "Manchurian Empire" together with China's last emperor, Puyi. It was a puppet regime under Japanese control. In 1940, Doihara backed the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. He was hanged eight years later.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Matsui Iwane

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Iwane Matsui

    Matsui was accused of being involved in the 1937 Nanjing massacre in which an estimated 300,000 people were killed within a week. Nowadays, historians believe that the decision for the carnage was taken by the imperial family. The family, however, was never charged. A tribunal convicted Matsui of being a "Class B" war criminal. He was executed in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Heitaro Kimura

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Heitaro Kimura

    In 1939, Kimura waged a brutal war against the armed forces of China's Communist Party in the eastern part of the country. He set up concentration camps in which thousands died. In 1944, he was sent to Burma where he became army commander. He used prisoners of war to build a 415-kilometer-long railway connecting Thailand to Burma. Some 13,000 allied soldiers died. He was hanged in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Japan Kenji Doihara, Koki Hirota und Kimura Heitaro

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Koki Hirota

    Hirota was Japan's prime minister until February 1937 and later became foreign minister. He was charged with sanctioning the Nanjing massacre. Hirota (seen here in the middle) was the only civilian politician to be hanged in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Itagaki Seishiro

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Seishiro Itagaki

    On September 18, 1931, Itagaki orchestrated a bomb attack on a railway in the northeastern region of Manchuria. Japan used this as a pretext to declare war on China. Itagaki later fought in North Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia until he surrendered in 1945. He was found guilty of escalating the war and was hanged in 1948.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Muto Akira

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Akira Muto

    Ever since the outbreak of the war, Muto fought in China and was later found guilty of taking part in several atrocities, including the Nanjing massacre. According to the judges, Muto not only let prisoners of war starve but also "tortured and murdered" them.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Matsuoka Yosuke

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Yosuke Matsuoka

    Under his leadership, Japan left the League of Nations after some member states accused Japan of starting the war against China. Matsuoka was foreign minister between 1940 and 1941 and was one of the co-signers of the Tripartite Pact between Japan, Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy. In 1946, he died of tuberculosis before being sentenced.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Nagano Osami

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Osami Nagano

    Marshal Admiral Osami Nagano, a supporter of the Japanese attack on the US naval base at Pearl Harbor, ordered the attack on December 7, 1941. Twelve US warships either sunk or were badly damaged and more than 2,400 American soldiers were killed. Nagano died of pneumonia in 1946 before he could be tried in the Tokyo war crimes trials.

  • Japan Kriegsverbrecher Toshio Shiratori

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Toshio Shiratori

    He was the head of Japanese propaganda. Shiratori was Japan's ambassador to Italy and pushed for an alliance between his country, Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy. As an advisor to the foreign minister, he disseminated his fascist ideals both "on and off the stage." Toshio was sentenced to life in prison where he died in 1949.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Kiichiro Hiranuma

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Kiichiro Hiranuma

    Hiranuma was Japan's prime minister from January to August 1939. During this time Japan strengthened its ties with Germany and Italy. Kiichiro was later considered to be one of Emperor Hirohito's closest advisors. He was sentenced to life in prison, but was released in 1952. He died that same year.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Kuniaki Koiso

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Kuniaki Koiso

    Koiso was Japan's prime minister between July 1944 and April 1945, and served in China and North Korea. He was sentenced to life in prison although the tribunal was of the view he didn't take direct part in the atrocities committed by the military. The judges, however, ruled that he had been in a position to put a stop to them. Koiso died of cancer in 1950 while serving his jail sentence.

  • Japan kapituliert

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Yoshijiro Umezu

    From 1939 to 1945, Umezu was in command of the 700,000-strong Guandong Army based in northeastern China. Although he opposed a Japanese surrender shortly before the end of the war, Umezu (seen here in uniform in the first row) was ordered by the emperor to sign the document of unconditional surrender on September 2, 1945. He was sentenced to life in prison and died in jail in 1949.

  • Kriegsverbrecher der Klasse A Muto Akira

    Japan's revered war criminals

    Shigenori Togo

    Togo was an expert on Germany. He spoke German, studied German philology, married a German and was appointed Japan's ambassador to Germany in 1937. He was appointed foreign minister in 1941 and again in 1945, when he advised the Japanese government to surrender. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and died in 1950 while in jail.

    Author: Hao Gui / gd


