 South Korea orders Mitsubishi to pay WWII forced laborers | 29.11.2018

News

South Korea orders Mitsubishi to pay WWII forced laborers

South Korea's top court has ruled that the Japanese group Mitsubishi should compensate individuals for their forced labor during World War II. Japan immediately retaliated, calling the ruling "totally unacceptable."

Mitsubishi sign in Tokyo

Upholding a 2013 appeals court decision, the court ordered Mitsubishi to pay 80 million won ($71,000, €63,000) to each of the 23 plaintiffs. In a separate ruling, it demanded that the company pay 150 million won to each of five other plaintiffs.

The ruling echoed a landmark verdict last month by the court, which ruled in favor of a group of South Koreans seeking compensation from the Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corp for their forced labor during the war.

Shortly after the ruling, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono issued a statement describing the court's decision as "totally unacceptable."

"This fundamentally overturns the legal basis for friendly ties between Japan and South Korea and is extremely regrettable," Kono said.

A case brought previously in Japan was dismissed on the grounds that their right to reparation had ended with a 1965 treaty that normalized relations between Tokyo and Seoul.

'Crimes against humanity'

In its ruling, the South Korean Supreme Court said the treaty did not apply in cases of crimes against humanity.

"The treaty does not cover the right of the victims of forced labor to compensation for crimes against humanity committed by a Japanese company in direct connection with the Japanese government's illegal colonial rule and war of aggression against the Korean peninsula," the court said in a statement.

Japan's 1910 to 1945 occupation of Korea casts a shadow over bilateral relations even now. Another significant point of contention is Tokyo not having apologized for the wartime exploitation of South Korean "comfort women" who were forced into being sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II.

Read more: Mitsubishi unit apologizes to Chinese WWII forced laborers

World War II reparations: Germany must show 'willingness'

The question of World War II reparations is still open, and Germany should pay up, says historian Karl Heinz Roth. But Poland, Greece and other countries would have to cooperate. (08.11.2018)  

Nazis and fairytales: Germany's forests are full of hidden history

Steeped in myth and legend, the forest has long held deep meaning and been a source of fascination. How did the woods become so symbolic for so many, from the romantics and the Nazis to modern environmentalists? (09.08.2018)  

South Korea court ruling on Mitsubishi reopens old wounds with Japan

Japanese company Mitsubishi has been ordered by a South Korean court to compensate World War II forced laborers, stoking anger and concerns in Japan. Tokyo insists all claims were settled more than half-a-century ago. (10.08.2017)  

Mitsubishi unit apologizes to Chinese WWII forced laborers

The company becomes the first in Japan to provide redress despite the nation's Supreme Court ruling that the former slave workers do not have the right to claim compensation. Julian Ryall reports from Tokyo. (01.06.2016)  

Who's the man who could bring down Japan's auto industry?

Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of Nissan Motors who forged the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, has been arrested on corruption charges. The arrest has stunned Japan, where he is known as a disciplined business leader. (21.11.2018)  

Seoul to close 'comfort women' foundation in snub to Tokyo

South Korea announced it would shut down an association for former "comfort women" and their families, which had been funded by Japan. The foundation is a key element of a deeply unpopular 2015 accord with Japan. (21.11.2018)  

South Korean minister says Seoul not seeking renegotiation of 'comfort women' deal with Japan

South Korea's foreign minister has said her government "will not demand renegotiation" of a 2015 deal with Japan over wartime sex slavery. Seoul's new president had questioned the accord during his election campaign. (09.01.2018)  

Is the Japan-South Korea 'comfort women' deal falling apart?

Tokyo has withdrawn its ambassador to Seoul after a new statue in honor of "comfort women" is placed outside its Busan consulate. There are also fears that the political turmoil in Seoul would jeopardize the 2015 deal. (09.01.2017)  

'German myths since 1945'

Two German states rose from the rubble of World War II, with each developing its own founding myths. An exhibition at Bonn's history museum examines these different narratives, as well as the ones of a reunified Germany. (19.03.2018)  

Japan Südkorea Trostfrauen

Seoul to close 'comfort women' foundation in snub to Tokyo 21.11.2018

South Korea announced it would shut down an association for former "comfort women" and their families, which had been funded by Japan. The foundation is a key element of a deeply unpopular 2015 accord with Japan.

Südkorea Pyeongchang- Abschlussfeier der Olympischen Spiele

What is 5G and why do we care? 26.11.2018

The future generation of mobile networks promises a giant leap in speed. But who will really get access? When is it ready? And who will be paying for it?

Türkei Journalist Jumpei Yasuda auf dem Flug nach Istanbul

'I wake up believing I'm still captive in Syria' — Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda 27.11.2018

Journalist Yasuda was released in early November after being held by Syrian Islamists for 40 months. Upon his return to Japan, he was slammed by some sections of Japanese society. Yasuda spoke to DW about his ordeal.

