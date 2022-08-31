 How Italy can make Black lives matter | Africa | DW | 01.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

How Italy can make Black lives matter

Following the killing of a Nigerian immigrant, many people of African descent say they face racism and discrimination in Italy. Anti-racism activists now call for legal and immigration reforms to address the problem.

African migrants, transferred from Lampedusa, arrive at Taranto's harbor, Italy,

Anti-racism activists say Italy needs to reform its immigration laws to better protect migrants

Warning: This article contains graphic accounts of racist violence and slurs that some readers may find disturbing.

"I just want justice. That is what I want. He has to pay for his crime," Charity Oriakhi pleaded in a DW interview.

"I want justice for my husband that's all," she stated categorically. Oriakhi is still trying to come to terms with the death of her husband.

On July 29, an Italian white man allegedly beat to death Alika Ogochukwu, a physically challenged Nigerian street vendor in Italy's Civitanova Marche city, Italy.

Oriakhi believes her husband's killing was racially motivated.

"If he did not strangle him, my husband would have taken the bus and come home. He would have been at home and still be alive today," she stressed.

She said she is now struggling with her health and raising two children by herself. As a result, she is uncertain of the future.

"I am okay a little bit but I am just losing strength," she told DW. "All the children are just tired because they have not seen him and they are just imagining things."

Charity Oriakhi, widow of a street vendor Alika Ogochukwu, talks with journalist during an interview

Charity Oriakhi, widow of Ogochukwu, says all she wants is justice

Calling for justice

Ogochukwu's murder has highlighted the problem of racism that many Africans experience in Italy. As a result, numerous protests have called for justice for Ogochukwu. But his killing is not a one-time incident.

All 21 black African parents residing in the northern parts of Italy interviewed for this story said their children are called inhuman names such as monkeys and despised by their white Italian classmates at school.

"Italy is ever Italy. The racism is always there," was a common response from the parents who spoke to DW.

People stop where the street vendor Alika Ogochukwu was killed, in Civitanova Marche, Italy,

Ogochukwu was beaten to death by a white Italian man at this spot

Balotelli's example

"You can watch what happened to (Mario) Balotelli on the football pitch [bananas were thrown at him and was booed during a football match] as big as he is, so what do you think of a poor child, or a child from a poor home like ours?," one of the parents asked.

But the African community is doubtful about the capability of the Italian police to prosecute Ogochukwu's murder.

Their fears are birthed by the police ruling out racist motivations behind the killing even ahead of investigations. 

Justin, a Nigerian living in Italy, who works as a car mechanic, said they have no idea where and how to formally report acts of racism in the country if at all it is possible.

 "You cannot handle it because you don't know the right place to go, you don't know the office, you don't know the right people," he told DW.

"I'll prefer to be oriented when we come to Europe, from someone who's been here and been through all these and will be able to guide us and teach us on how to escape some of these things," Justin added.

"It [racism] is really weighing some of us down. We don't have equal rights here," he stated. 

Justin stressed that Africans are educated, loving, and caring people. "We just want to be accepted and be treated equally just like any other person," he added.

Establishing the motive

Ojeaku Nwabuzo, a senior research officer at the European Network Against Racism, said she was startled by the Italian police's position. "They are not doing; not fulfilling their obligations of investigating the race-motivation of the crime," Nwabuzo told DW.

"The police have relied on the perpetrator's words for what happened whether he felt it was racially motivated or not. And, this goes against everything that we understand about investigating crimes," she told DW.

"The penalty for any aggression will be increased if there is a racial element or racial bias involved. So, it's in his best interest to say it's not racially motivated," Nwabuzo added.

Former Italian national football player Mario Balotelli weeps after Italy lost a UEFA final match

Former Italian national football player Mario Balotelli was often subjected to racism on the pitch

Way forward

Nwabuzo said she believes Italy can end structural and systemic forms of racism, but addressing them requires an entirely different way of organizing and thinking about societies.

"It's not that racism and discrimination is inherent in our society. We created it and we can dismantle it," she explained, adding that changing laws could be one way.

"If we look specifically at Italy, the migration and citizenship laws, they should be addressed, they should be changed," Nwabuzo stressed.

"So that they don't create a kind of two-tier system, for white Italians and migrants who might be first, second or third generations, in Italy."

She also called for a national action plan against racism but emphasized that visible changes might not happen instantly nor within five or ten years.

A street vendor offers his goods in the Viale Benedetto Croce

Many African migrants have turned to street vending to survive in Italy

Seizing the opportunity

"We can make changes and I think this is an opportunity for the policymakers, the institutions to sit down with the anti-racist law organizations, civil societies, the victims, and talk about what needs to change to prevent this from happening again," she said.

Kudus Adebayo, a fellow at the African Center for Migration and Society at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, concurs with Nwabuzo.

"There has to be institutional commitment to ensure that this kind of job and the way to actually prosecute it is properly laid out," the migration expert told DW.

"There has to be education at the level of everyday people to be able to address this issue," he added.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu

DW recommends

Do Black lives matter in Italy?

The murder of Nigerian migrant Alika Ogochukwu highlights the racism that people with African heritage routinely face in Italy. Moreover, those who shared their experiences with DW, say little is done to punish culprits.  

Related content

10.03.2018 A man attends a rally against racism and in support of Idy Diene, a Senegalese street vendor who was killed by an Italian, in Florence, Italy March 10, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Do Black lives matter in Italy? 31.08.2022

The murder of Nigerian migrant Alika Ogochukwu highlights the racism that people with African heritage routinely face in Italy. Moreover, those who shared their experiences with DW, say little is done to punish culprits.

December 15, 2018 - Rome, Italy - December 15, 2018 - Rome - Italy -The big demonstration of men and women made ''invisible'' by anti-social norms that continue to produce poverty, unemployment, war between people already impoverished and homeless has been held in Rome: students, workers, laborers, domestic workers, caregivers, refugees, porters, asylum seekers, third sector workers, solidarity men and women |

The wife of a Nigerian man brutally murdered in Italy speaks. 12.08.2022

The widow of the Nigerian man who was beaten to death by a white Italian man on a street in Italy on July 29, says she has yet to come to terms with her husband's murder. She says Alika Ogochukwu was the breadwinner in their family although he was living with a disability. Listen to what Charity Oriakhi told DW Africa about her late husband.

Women carry placards as rights activists, under the umbrella of the Justice Development and Peace commission, a protest march against violence, trafficking and child abuse on March 18, 2017 in Lagos. - Rights activists march in Lagos to protest child abuse, trafficking, violence and other forms of human degradation to mark the International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Vices. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)

The ugly truth about Nigeria's child trafficking 29.07.2022

The trafficking of children in Nigeria for domestic service, sex work and forced surrogacy is rampant and lucrative. DW talks to two children about the horrors of their experiences.

Advertisement

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  