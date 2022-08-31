How Italy can make Black lives matter

Warning: This article contains graphic accounts of racist violence and slurs that some readers may find disturbing.

"I just want justice. That is what I want. He has to pay for his crime," Charity Oriakhi pleaded in a DW interview.

"I want justice for my husband that's all," she stated categorically. Oriakhi is still trying to come to terms with the death of her husband.

On July 29, an Italian white man allegedly beat to death Alika Ogochukwu, a physically challenged Nigerian street vendor in Italy's Civitanova Marche city, Italy.

Oriakhi believes her husband's killing was racially motivated.

"If he did not strangle him, my husband would have taken the bus and come home. He would have been at home and still be alive today," she stressed.

She said she is now struggling with her health and raising two children by herself. As a result, she is uncertain of the future.

"I am okay a little bit but I am just losing strength," she told DW. "All the children are just tired because they have not seen him and they are just imagining things."

Charity Oriakhi, widow of Ogochukwu, says all she wants is justice

Calling for justice

Ogochukwu's murder has highlighted the problem of racism that many Africans experience in Italy. As a result, numerous protests have called for justice for Ogochukwu. But his killing is not a one-time incident.

All 21 black African parents residing in the northern parts of Italy interviewed for this story said their children are called inhuman names such as monkeys and despised by their white Italian classmates at school.

"Italy is ever Italy. The racism is always there," was a common response from the parents who spoke to DW.

Ogochukwu was beaten to death by a white Italian man at this spot

Balotelli's example

"You can watch what happened to (Mario) Balotelli on the football pitch [bananas were thrown at him and was booed during a football match] as big as he is, so what do you think of a poor child, or a child from a poor home like ours?," one of the parents asked.

But the African community is doubtful about the capability of the Italian police to prosecute Ogochukwu's murder.

Their fears are birthed by the police ruling out racist motivations behind the killing even ahead of investigations.

Justin, a Nigerian living in Italy, who works as a car mechanic, said they have no idea where and how to formally report acts of racism in the country if at all it is possible.

"You cannot handle it because you don't know the right place to go, you don't know the office, you don't know the right people," he told DW.

"I'll prefer to be oriented when we come to Europe, from someone who's been here and been through all these and will be able to guide us and teach us on how to escape some of these things," Justin added.

"It [racism] is really weighing some of us down. We don't have equal rights here," he stated.

Justin stressed that Africans are educated, loving, and caring people. "We just want to be accepted and be treated equally just like any other person," he added.

Establishing the motive

Ojeaku Nwabuzo, a senior research officer at the European Network Against Racism, said she was startled by the Italian police's position. "They are not doing; not fulfilling their obligations of investigating the race-motivation of the crime," Nwabuzo told DW.

"The police have relied on the perpetrator's words for what happened whether he felt it was racially motivated or not. And, this goes against everything that we understand about investigating crimes," she told DW.

"The penalty for any aggression will be increased if there is a racial element or racial bias involved. So, it's in his best interest to say it's not racially motivated," Nwabuzo added.

Former Italian national football player Mario Balotelli was often subjected to racism on the pitch

Way forward

Nwabuzo said she believes Italy can end structural and systemic forms of racism, but addressing them requires an entirely different way of organizing and thinking about societies.

"It's not that racism and discrimination is inherent in our society. We created it and we can dismantle it," she explained, adding that changing laws could be one way.

"If we look specifically at Italy, the migration and citizenship laws, they should be addressed, they should be changed," Nwabuzo stressed.

"So that they don't create a kind of two-tier system, for white Italians and migrants who might be first, second or third generations, in Italy."

She also called for a national action plan against racism but emphasized that visible changes might not happen instantly nor within five or ten years.

Many African migrants have turned to street vending to survive in Italy

Seizing the opportunity

"We can make changes and I think this is an opportunity for the policymakers, the institutions to sit down with the anti-racist law organizations, civil societies, the victims, and talk about what needs to change to prevent this from happening again," she said.

Kudus Adebayo, a fellow at the African Center for Migration and Society at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa, concurs with Nwabuzo.

"There has to be institutional commitment to ensure that this kind of job and the way to actually prosecute it is properly laid out," the migration expert told DW.

"There has to be education at the level of everyday people to be able to address this issue," he added.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu