Tobore Ovuorie
Tobore Ovuorie

Featured stories by Tobore Ovuorie

Women hold placards demonstrating against human trafficking

The ugly truth of Nigeria's child trafficking

The trafficking of children in Nigeria for domestic service, sex work and forced surrogacy is rampant and lucrative.
Human Rights
July 29, 2022
A group of African students on the station platform in Lviv, Ukraine

Ukraine: African students face Russian missiles and racism

Africans fleeing Ukraine say they are up against Russian missiles and racism on trains, in refugee camps and via Airbnb.
Equality
April 9, 2022
Stories by Tobore Ovuorie

Ilwad Elman (L) and her mother Fartuun Adan

3 Africans win 2022 Right Livelihood Award

Fartuun Adan and her daughter Ilwad Elman Dickens Kamugisha are among the 2022 Right Livelihood Award winners.
Human Rights
September 29, 2022
African migrants, transferred from Lampedusa, arrive at Taranto's harbor, Italy

How Italy can make Black lives matter

Activists are calling for legal and immigration reforms to to address Italy's anti-black discrimination.
Diversity
September 1, 2022
A man attends a rally against racism

Do Black lives matter in Italy?

The murder of Alika Ogochukwu, a Nigerian migrant, has highlighted the racism that Africans routinely face in Italy.
Politics
August 31, 2022
Rom - Demonstration gegen Einwanderungspolitik in Italien

Wife of a Nigerian man brutally murdered in Italy speaks.

Listen to what Charity Oriakhi told DW Africa about her late husband.
Politics
August 12, 2022
02:12 min
A Tigrayan refugee rape victim who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray sits for a portrait in Eastern Sudan near the Sudan-Ethiopia border,

No freedom for victims of sexual violence in conflict

Sexual violence happens wherever conflict erupts. Adolescent girls are particularly at risk of sex as a weapon of war.
Politics
June 16, 2022
A hand places a ballot in a ballot box

Nigeria's political system favors old wealthy men

Despite young people making up the majority of Nigeria's voters, the country's politicians are mostly old and wealthy.
Politics
June 3, 2022
