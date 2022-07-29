You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Image: Elvis Okhifo/DW
Tobore Ovuorie
Featured stories by Tobore Ovuorie
The ugly truth of Nigeria's child trafficking
The trafficking of children in Nigeria for domestic service, sex work and forced surrogacy is rampant and lucrative.
Human Rights
07/29/2022
July 29, 2022
Ukraine: African students face Russian missiles and racism
Africans fleeing Ukraine say they are up against Russian missiles and racism on trains, in refugee camps and via Airbnb.
Equality
04/09/2022
April 9, 2022
Stories by Tobore Ovuorie
3 Africans win 2022 Right Livelihood Award
3 Africans win 2022 Right Livelihood Award
Fartuun Adan and her daughter Ilwad Elman Dickens Kamugisha are among the 2022 Right Livelihood Award winners.
Human Rights
09/29/2022
September 29, 2022
How Italy can make Black lives matter
How Italy can make Black lives matter
Activists are calling for legal and immigration reforms to to address Italy's anti-black discrimination.
Diversity
09/01/2022
September 1, 2022
Do Black lives matter in Italy?
Do Black lives matter in Italy?
The murder of Alika Ogochukwu, a Nigerian migrant, has highlighted the racism that Africans routinely face in Italy.
Politics
08/31/2022
August 31, 2022
Wife of a Nigerian man brutally murdered in Italy speaks.
Wife of a Nigerian man brutally murdered in Italy speaks.
Listen to what Charity Oriakhi told DW Africa about her late husband.
Politics
08/12/2022
August 12, 2022
02:12 min
No freedom for victims of sexual violence in conflict
No freedom for victims of sexual violence in conflict
Sexual violence happens wherever conflict erupts. Adolescent girls are particularly at risk of sex as a weapon of war.
Politics
06/16/2022
June 16, 2022
Nigeria's political system favors old wealthy men
Nigeria's political system favors old wealthy men
Despite young people making up the majority of Nigeria's voters, the country's politicians are mostly old and wealthy.
Politics
06/03/2022
June 3, 2022
