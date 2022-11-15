  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
G20 (Group of 20)
FIFA World Cup
CultureNigeria

Opinion: 50 Cent must cast a Nigerian in Hushpuppi series

Tobore Ovuorie
Tobore Ovuorie
Commentary
7 minutes ago

American rapper and film producer 50 Cent has revealed he will produce a movie series on jailed Nigerian fraudster, Hushpuppi. DW’s Tobore Ovuorie writes that the role must go to a Nigerian actor and not to Hollywood.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JXZy

Dear 50 Cent,

I hope this letter finds you well and you are up to a great start this week. If so, doxology.

Five days ago, a colleague sent this to me on WhatsApp: "For my scammers, I gotta do this one. Hushpuppi series coming soon! GLG GreenLightGang. I don't miss," and attributed it to you.

He accompanied it with a phone call excitedly informing me you would be producing a movie series on jailed Nigerian fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

"It's a lie!" I spilled the juice I was sipping while having a late lunch. I have quietly watched and studied Hushpuppi from afar ⁠— via social media screens ⁠— and I dare say, with much amazement. However, a movie series on him? I burst into laughter and ran to your Instagram page for fact-checking.

Thousands of Nigerians excited

Lo and behold, more than 5,000 of my fellow Nigerians were already there on my first visit. By my next visit ⁠— when the bright skies had given way to pitch darkness ⁠— there were already over 11,000 Nigerians gushing, debating, and cussing themselves on your page.

What caught my attention in their debates was that you should cast a Nigerian actor in your upcoming Hushpuppi series.

Honestly, that's not a tall order, methinks.

American rapper 50 Cent
American rapper 50 Cent wants to produce a series based on Hushpuppi's cybercrime lavish lifestyleImage: Mike Gray / Avalon/Photoshot/picture alliance

50 Cent, a Hushpuppi series, is supposed to be a biographical film based on the life of a fraudster with such flamboyant notoriety. After all, we are talking about an Instagram influencer who boasted nearly 3 million followers and one who allegedly attempted to launder $13 million (€12.4 million) that a group of North Korean hackers had stolen from the Maltese Bank of Valletta. The cybercrime nearly plunged the European island into pandemonium when payment networks shut down. 

So, I think a Nigerian playing Hushpuppi will save you time and trouble of getting an American actor to fake our Nigerian accent. Sorry to inform you, but doing otherwise would be pretty cheap and horrendous.

Freedom of Speech Award winner Tobore Ovuorie
Tobore Ovuorie is an investigative journalist Image: Elvis Okhifo/DW

Who should play Hushpuppi?

For starters, I believe the actor who will play Hushpuppi must have a convincing physical resemblance with Hushpuppi ⁠— albeit slightly. A must-not-to-be ignored is the size of his tummy. It must be round enough to stretch his Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and other designer clothes that Hushpuppi was famously known for.

The chosen character should have the Hushpuppi mien: a very calm smile delivered through red lips devoid of malicious or devilish appearances. Hushpuppi is a sweet guy, the life of the party, ever-smiling and generous. He scammed others ⁠— mostly the rich ⁠— and gave some of his ill-gotten wealth to his fans, who are primarily strugglers and hustlers. In other words, he was to some people, the Nigerian 'robbing hood.'

According to a local publication, two imams reportedly appealed for leniency, noting that Hushpuppi frequently supported widows and orphans and donated to food programs.

No doubt, Hushpuppi was cunning. Scamming 1.9 million people globally is no easy feat ⁠— but he was never and is not violent. Having studied him for so long, I tell you with absoluteness that he has this peculiar and unique gentility while carrying himself and his suitcases loaded with millions of dollars. Your chosen character should have this, and plenty of Nigerian actors can portray him convincingly.

Also, did you see his video chat with his friend after he was sentenced to 11 years in prison? How he spoke with that gentle, innocent, goofy laughter notwithstanding he would be behind bars for so long? So, kindly avoid picking a hard-looking-and-mafia-kinda-personality for this role.

Cybercrime laptop with hacker code on screen
Hushpuppi reportedly worked with North Korean hackersImage: Wolfgang Zwanzger/imago images

Some pitfalls to avoid

50, you have honestly got us salivating and awaiting this big one from you. However, it would be painful should the series focus on Hushpuppis' luxurious lifestyle and crime without nailing the authenticity of his accent and where he comes from. Don't you think so?

On your Instagram page, renowned British actor Idris Elba was a popular suggestion. But, please, let it die on your page. Nothing against Elba, but he is far from Hushpuppi. How will he speak the Nigerian pidgin, Yoruba language, Nigerian English, the Hushpuppi-way? Sure he could learn it, but hmm…don't be tempted. Nothing beats the original!

So who's that Nigerian actor that can do justice to this role? Sincerely, I can't think of any at the moment. But here is what I would suggest to you.

Kindly go through your comments on that post. I know it is so much work, but I saw some potential people who could fit well in that role. It'll be interesting to see how the production turns out.

Lest I forget 50, it might not be a bad idea for you to pick up where Hushpuppi left in helping the less fortunate once you reap profits from the series. Only this time, please don't scam anyone. 

Thanks for your time.

Warmly,

Tobore Ovuorie


Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu

 

Tobore Ovuorie
Tobore Ovuorie Tobore Ovuorie is a multiple award-winning Nigerian investigative journalist and creative writer
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Firefighters work to put out a fire in a residential building hit by a Russian strike in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Kyiv, other cities hit by missiles

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Men push boxes in a bagge crate with a ICRC plane in the background

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

Ethiopia: Tigray starts to receive desperately needed aid

Politics6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Trashcon

A new way to recycle plastic

A new way to recycle plastic

Nature and Environment58 minutes ago05:25 min
More from Asia

Germany

People looking for work

Germany deadlocked over major welfare reform

Germany deadlocked over major welfare reform

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Vortex

A new design for wind turbines

A new design for wind turbines

Technology1 hour ago04:07 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Hansi Flick watches on at a Germany training session

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

Qatar World Cup a step on the road for Germany

SoccerNovember 14, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

A Trump supporter holds a 'Thou Shalt Not Steal the Vote' sign during the 'Stop the Steal' rally

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lula da Silva

Brazil's Lula da Silva: A triumphant return to power

Brazil's Lula da Silva: A triumphant return to power

PoliticsOctober 31, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage