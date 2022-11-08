Nigerian influencer 'Hushpuppi' jailed for fraud

Social media influencer Ramon Abbas known as "Ray Hushpuppi" received 11 years behind bars for his role in an international money laundering ring.

Abbas allegedly laundered millions of dollars of stolen money, netted in various cyber crime activities including online scams and cyberheists.

"Abbas bragged on social media about his lavish lifestyle — a lifestyle funded by his involvement in transnational fraud and money laundering conspiracies targeting victims around the world,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada.

Hushpuppi's life of crime

Life in the fast lane would catch up with Abbas when he was arrested in Dubai two years ago.

Abbas was considered "one of the most prolific money launderers in the world," according to Don Always, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

The Nigerian national along with convicted money launderer, Ghaleb Alaumary from Canada, conspired to launder the proceeds from various crimes, according to the Justice Department statement.

In 2019, Abbas helped launder around $14.7 million stolen by North Korean hackers from a bank in Malta. The funds were then funnelled through banks in Romania and Bulgaria, prosecutors said.

Abbas pleaded guilty to money laundering in 2021 and admitted to trying to steal more than $15 million from a person looking to fund a new school in Qatar.

According to court documents Abbas played a "key role" in the plan, taking on "the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website."

"By his own admission, during just an 18-month period defendant conspired to launder over $300 million,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "While much of this intended loss did not ultimately materialize, [Abbas'] willingness and ability to participate in large-scale money laundering highlights the seriousness of his criminal conduct.”

The Justice Department said the matter was investigated by the FBI as part of its Operation Top Dog with substantial assistance being provided by the United Arab Emirates and the Dubai Police Department.

