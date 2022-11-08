  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
US midterm elections 2022
A file photo of FBI offices
The Justice Department said the matter was investigated by the FBI as part of Operation Top Dog, with assistance from the United Arab EmiratesImage: Liu Jie/Xinhua /picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

Nigerian influencer 'Hushpuppi' jailed for fraud

45 minutes ago

Social media influencer Ramon Abbas known as "Ray Hushpuppi" received 11 years behind bars for his role in an international money laundering ring.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JDiS

A Nigerian social media influencer called Ramon Abbas — but known better as "Ray Hushpuppi" — was on Monday sentenced in the US to over 11 years in jail.

Abbas allegedly laundered millions of dollars of stolen money, netted in various cyber crime activities including online scams and cyberheists.

"Abbas bragged on social media about his lavish lifestyle —  a lifestyle funded by his involvement in transnational fraud and money laundering conspiracies targeting victims around the world,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. 

Hushpuppi's life of crime

Life in the fast lane would catch up with Abbas when he was arrested in Dubai two years ago.

Abbas was considered "one of the most prolific money launderers in the world," according to Don Always, assistant director of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office.

The Nigerian national along with convicted money launderer, Ghaleb Alaumary from Canada, conspired to launder the proceeds from various crimes, according to the Justice Department statement.

In 2019, Abbas helped launder around $14.7 million stolen by North Korean hackers from a bank in Malta. The funds were then funnelled through banks in Romania and Bulgaria, prosecutors said.

Abbas pleaded guilty to money laundering in 2021 and admitted to trying to steal more than $15 million from a person looking to fund a new school in Qatar.

According to court documents  Abbas played a "key role" in the plan, taking on "the roles of bank officials and creating a bogus website."

"By his own admission, during just an 18-month period defendant conspired to launder over $300 million,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. "While much of this intended loss did not ultimately materialize, [Abbas'] willingness and ability to participate in large-scale money laundering highlights the seriousness of his criminal conduct.”

The Justice Department said the matter was investigated by the FBI as part of its Operation Top Dog with substantial assistance being provided by the United Arab Emirates and the Dubai Police Department.

kb/aw (AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People cast their votes at a polling location during the midterm elections in Charlotte, NC, United States on November 8, 2022. Peter Zay / Anadolu Agency

Midterm election: US voters head to polls — LIVE

Politics2 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Frankreich | Fußball: Länderspiel Senegal v Bolivien

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

World Cup 2022: High hopes for Senegal's golden generation

Soccer12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Xi Jinping in camo on a battleship

Will China's emboldened Xi Jinping take a gamble on Taiwan?

Will China's emboldened Xi Jinping take a gamble on Taiwan?

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Composite image: A Jew wearing a yarmulke on the left, and gravestones in a Jewish cemetery on the right

The murky myths behind antisemitism

The murky myths behind antisemitism

Equality10 hours ago13:18 min
More from Germany

Europe

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending a news conference in Kyiv

Ukraine: Zelenskyy hints he is open to talks with Russia

Ukraine: Zelenskyy hints he is open to talks with Russia

Politics10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Egyptian activist and blogger Alaa Abdel Fattah gestures from behind a defendant's cage

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Egypt: Alaa Abdel-Fattah close to dying, says sister

Politics7 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

The world is watching closely to see how the US midterm elections could change the country's foreign policy.

Why are the US midterms important for the rest of the world?

Why are the US midterms important for the rest of the world?

Politics10 hours ago02:35 min
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage