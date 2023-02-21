How is the Philippines balancing ties with China and the US?

Though Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to protect his country's own interests, political analysts are debating whether he's leaning towards Washington or operating in a "multi-polar" world.

The Philippines' foreign policy under President Marcos Jr. appears to be moving away from its previous pro-China stance under the Duterte administration and towards tightening its ties with the US.

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. – the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marco Snr – propelled the Marcos family's return to power after winning a landslide victory in the Presidential Elections last year.

In his first State of the Nation Address (SONA) in July, Marcos Jr. said the Philippines was a "friend to all and an enemy to none."

"But we will not waver, we will stand firm in our independent foreign policy, with the national interest as our primordial guide. We commit to maintaining good relations with the rest of the world," he added.

Marcos 'more accepting' of multi-polar world

Under his predecessor, former president Rodrigo Duterte, domestic affairs in the Southeast Asian country were marred by the "war on drugs", a brutal anti-drug campaign that saw thousands of extrajudicial killings throughout the country.

Though Duterte also stated Manila had an independent foreign policy, many political analysts viewed the former president has having a pro-China stance, thereby straining its relationship with Washington.

Victor Andres "Dindo" Manhit, a political analyst and CEO of the Stratbase Group consultancy in the Philippines, told DW he believes there are stark differences between the former and current president.

"Duterte and Marcos used the term independent foreign policy, but in the case of Duterte it was more of an anti-American direction, not really independent because it shifted directions toward China," he said.

Manhit says China poses a security threat to the "integrity" of the Philippines' "exclusive economic zone and certain areas of maritime territory."

"He [Marcos] is more accepting that we are living in a multi-polar world and in this world, he needs to engage with countries that can serve Philippines national interests," he added.

South China Sea tensions

Tensions have been mounting between the Philippines and China over the South China Sea which recently saw Marcos summoning the Chinese Ambassador, Huang Xilian.

China and Philippines agree to 'manage differences' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Philippine Coast Guard complained that on February 6, while in the Ayungin Shoal, a disputed area in the South China Sea, the China Coast Guard shone a military-grade laser twice at its ship and caused temporary blindness to its crew.

In response, China said the laser was not military grade and was used for "navigation safety." The incident took place one month after Marcos Jr. visited Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

Aries Arugay, professor and chair at the department of political science at the University of the Philippines Diliman, said Marcos' reaction is a sign of a different approach towards Beijing.

"This is the first sign that China seems to backtrack from scuffles in the South China Sea. Such provocations before were simply downplayed by the Duterte administration, but not by the Marcos administration," Arugay said.

Maritime altercations between the Philippines and China are nothing new in the South China Sea, with Manila lodging hundreds of diplomatic complaints in the last year alone.

But according to Manhit from the Stratbase Group, the publicity that followed the laser incident shows a shift in policy.

"It has emboldened mid-level officers in the country to really talk about what's happening in the South China sea. Our coastguards start to report what's really happening."

Manila and Washington to conduct joint military drills

Manila and Washington, who are treaty partners, have recently agreed to restart joint patrols in the South China Sea, while American forces have been granted access to more of the Philippine's military bases.

Later this year, the two countries are scheduled to conduct the largest military drills in years under the annual Balikatan exercises, Philippines army chief lieutenant general Romeo Brawner told reporters last week.

Arugay from the University of the Philippines Diliman says for now, Marcos is putting Philippine security interest at the center of foreign policy.

"I think he's trying to balance for now, I'm not completely convinced he's going to be pro-US and anti-China immediately," he said.

Manhit believes Marcos is being smart about geopolitical relationships.

"He will continue to be open with China more so with economy. The Philippines is not anti-China, Chinese companies are here. I think he's an astute politician. I've seen how this works, Marcos was pro-China because when he was governor of his province, Ilocos Norte, it was because the number one tourists were Chinese," Manhit said.

'I work for the Philippines'

Marcos is also hoping relations with Japan can grow, having recently visited Tokyo. Manila and Tokyo agreed to strengthen defense ties, and there is now talk of a new trilateral agreement between the two countries and the US.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to discuss strenghtening ties Image: Masanori Genko/AP Photo/picture alliance

"The trip in Japan was just to open the channels of communication, for further defence cooperation, nothing definite has happened yet, but it might speed up depending on what happens in the [Taiwan] Strait, and if China remains aggressive and if this threatens both Japan and Philippines," Arugay said.

In a recent dialogue at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the Philippines president reiterated his stance.

"I don't work for Beijing, I don't work for Washington D.C., I work for the Philippines. I promote the national interests," he said.

Edited by: Sou-Jie van Brunnersum

