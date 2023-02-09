  1. Skip to content
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos shakes hands with Japanese President Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
Japan and the Philippines are boosting ties amid tensions with China in the Pacific regionImage: Masanori Genko/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsJapan

Japan and Philippines agree to boost military ties

31 minutes ago

The two island nations have taken a first step in what could become a wide-ranging defensive cooperation. It comes amid rising tensions and Chinese influence in the region.

The leaders of Japan and the Philippines signed a defensive agreement on Thursday in Tokyo which aims to boost the military cooperation between the two island nations.

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during a visit to Japan. Both are looking to curb China's rising geopolitical influence in the region.

The arrangement will see Japanese soldiers join natural and humanitarian disaster response training exercises in the Philippines. It has been seen as a first step towards broader defensive cooperation.

"After our meeting, I can confidently say that our strategic partnership is stronger than ever as we navigate together the rough waters buffeting our region," President Marcos said at a joint news conference.

"The future of our relationship remains full of promise as we continue to deepen and expand our engagements across a wide range of mutually beneficial cooperation."

Tokyo looks to extend military influence

Marcos's visit to Tokyo comes shortly after the Philippines agreed to expand US access to its military bases, following a meeting with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Kishida said Thursday's agreement would be followed by further talks that would strengthen defensive ties and enable the transfer of equipment and technology to the Philippines — including air surveillance radar systems.

He added that trilateral cooperation with the US would also be strengthened.

The government in Tokyo amended its defensive doctrine in December, breaking with its defense-only principles since the end of World War II by adopting a retaliatory strike capability. It also plans to double military spending in five years.

Japan's military upgrade

Japan also aims to support poorer nations in the region with development assistance focused on maritime security in an attempt to counter China's regional influence.

Building a bulwark against China

Kishida and Marcos "expressed serious concerns about the situation in the East and China Seas and strongly opposed the actions including force or coercion that may increase tensions," according to their joint statement.

Tensions have risen between Beijing and Manila over China's increasing presence in the South China Sea where it has made claims contested by other regional states.

China's navy and coastguard have been accused of encroaching on waters claimed by the Philippines and have allegedly blocked access to Filipino fishing boats.

Marcos met with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a three-day visit to China in early January in which the two agreed to cool down their tensions and boost trade.

China and Philippines agree to 'manage differences'

Marcos — the son of a former Filipino dictator who took power in June — has worked to redirect Manila's foreign relations after his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte brought the country closer to China.

ab/jcg (AP, EFE)

