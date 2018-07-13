 How Chinese equestrian sports are profiting from German know-how | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 17.07.2018

Asia

How Chinese equestrian sports are profiting from German know-how

Germany's strong ties to China go beyond the world of business. For years, Ludger Beerbaum and the German Equestrian Federation have been working to develop equestrian sports in China.

Symbolbild Springreiten (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Lübke)

It all started in July 2001, when China secured the right to host the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. Suddenly a country with no tradition in the classic disciplines of jumping, dressage and eventing was faced with the task of organizing equestrian competitions at the highest level. Olympic organizers in Beijing turned to Germany for help.

World-class German rider Ludger Beerbaum was asked to help set up a Chinese show-jumping team for the Olympic equestrian events, which were eventually relocated to Hong Kong due to overly complicated quarantine regulations in China. The Chinese also requested the assistance of Germany's Equestrian Federation (FN).

Sacha Eckjans (Equestrian Globe )

Sascha Eckjans

"Sönke Lauterbach, who is now the general secretary of the FN, and I were asked to help during the Olympics and also afterwards," Sasha Eckjans, then the chief executive of the German Organization for Therapeutic Riding (DKTHR), told DW.

He and Lauterbach assisted the Chinese with the organization, and Eckjans, now 47, received an additional task: "I became the team manager of the Hong Kong jumping team for the Olympics and the following year."

Eckjans spent a total of three years in Hong Kong, working at the "executive manager equestrian affairs" for the renamed Hong Kong Jockey Club. While in this post, he was in constant contact with stables across the mainland.

German equestrian long absent in China

When Eckjans returned to Germany in 2011, it was clear to him that the FN's commitment to Chinese equestrian sports should continue.

"The FN and I decided that we needed to oversee the development of equestrian sports in China," Ekjans said. "Germany did not have a presence in China at the time. Many other equestrian nations were represented there for many years or even decades, but Germany wasn't."

This has now changed. In 2012, the FN founded Equestrian Globe, is the official representative of the FN in China. It has since established itself as the leading service provider for all things equestrian in China.

"In addition to operating as an agency for trainers and horses, we also offer the German training system in the form of courses," Eckjans said. "There are many riders or riding enthusiasts, young people who would like to hang a German certificate or badge on their wall as an award."

Equestrian students in China (Equestrian Globe )

Proud Chinese equestrian students hold up their course certificates

Equestrian Globe also advises the Chinese on the construction of riding facilities and runs the German pavilion at the annual China Horse Fair in Beijing. This is in addition to the training of coaches.

"We were the first to train Chinese coaches in China. We also look after Chinese delegations that visit Germany," Eckjans said.

Equestian Globe has also organized tournaments, helped with film productions and gone on tour with the horse musical "Troy."

Beerbaum: 'Fundamentals are missing'

Beerbaum remains active in China. He is one of the organizers of the Beijing Masters, an international equestrian event held each of the last seven years in the "Birds Nest" — the Beijing National Stadium which was the Olympic stadium in 2008. He is also part owner of a riding club on the outskirts of the Chinese capital and operates an equestrian academy.

Reitturnier CHIO - Preis von Nordrhein-Westfalen - Ludger Beerbaum (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Ludger Beerbaum has been working in China for the past decade

"Over the years we have observed a growing enthusiasm for equestrian sports, but that the fundamentals aren't really there," Beerbaum told DW. "How do I hold a horse? How do I train it? How do I feed a horse? How do I look after it? These kind of things are taught at the academy.

The four-time Olympic champion can be booked as an instructor at the academy the teacher. But it also there are also courses for show jumping and blacksmiths.

"We aim to provide the whole range," Beerbaum said.

Developing country with big potential

China has improved in equestion sports in recent years but are still far from world class.

Eckjans said that while there is currently "a group of 40 or 50 riders who can jump neatly over barriers that are 1.45-1.5 meters (4.5-5 feet) high," there is still not a broad enough base to produce the really top riders to send to international events. This is something that Equestrian Globe is working on changing.

"China is a developing country in equestrian sports, unlike Japan or Korea, who have already successfully participated in Olympic Games," Beerbaum said.

"With the possibilities that they have,if they commit themselves fully to it and if the equestrian industry establishes itself in the country, then it will only be a matter of time before they will be internationally competitive."

  • Hans Günter Winkler auf Halla Piero d'Inzeo

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Hans Günter Winkler and Piero d'Inzeo

    These two riders won the Grand Prix of Aachen a total of seven times between them. Germany's Hans Günter Winkler (left), took the title three times (1954, 1957, 1969). His Italian counterpart, Piero D'Inzeo (right) did even better, coming out on top of at the world's most prestigious equestrian event four times (1952, 1959, 1961, 1965).

  • CHIO Springreiten Aachen Nick Skelton auf Big Star

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Nick Skelton

    The only other rider to win the Grand Prix of Aachen four times is Britain's Nick Skelton. There was a 25-year gap between his third title (1988) and his fourth title (2013). In 2000 he fell off his horse and broke his neck in two places, which forced him to retire from the sport. However, after he had recovered, he took up the sport again in 2002 - against the advice of his doctors.

  • Aachen Großer Preis von Nordrhein-Westfalen Fritz Thiedemann

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Fritz Thiedemann

    Apart from Hans Günter Winkler, Fritz Thiedemann was Germany's most successful rider of the post-war era. His best horse was Meteor, which was previously an agricultural work horse, with which he won the 1955 Grand Prix. He won the 1951 and 1953 events with other horses.

  • Aachen Großer Preis von Nordrhein-Westfalen Alwin Schockemöhle

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Alwin Schockemöhle

    Alwin Schockemöhle also won the Grand Prix three times on three different horses (1962, 1968 and1969). After retiring from riding, Schockemöhle became a successful coach, guiding Thomas Frühmann, Gert Wiltfang and Franke Sloothaak to Grand Prix titles. He was inducted into the German Sports Hall of Fame in 2016.

  • München Springreiter-EM 1981 Paul Schockemöhle

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Paul Schockemöhle

    Alwin Schockemöhle's younger brother Paul followed in his footsteps, winning the Grand Prix of Aachen in 1974, 1979 and 1984. Following his career, Paul Schockemöhle got into breeding. Among his horses is the former wonder-stallion Totilas.

  • Internationales Frankfurter Hallenreitturnier Nelson Pessoa

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Nelson Pessoa

    Apart from his seven wins in the Deutsches Derby in Hamburg, Nelson Pessoa also won the Grand Prix of Aachen twice. In 1964, the Brazilian became the first South American to win the award. In 1972 he added a second Aachen title to trophy case. In 1994, his son Rodrigo followed in his footsteps by also winning the Grand Prix.

  • Aachen CHIO 2007 Ludger Beerbaum

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Ludger Beerbaum

    Germany's most successful rider in recent years was Ludger Beerbaum, who won the Grand Prix three times, including consecutive titles in 2002 and 2003. In 1996, he won with his Ratina Z, his best horse, which was considered one of the most successful of all time.

  • CHIO Aachen Jean Claude Van Geenberghe

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Jean-Claude Van Geenberghe

    Competing for his native Belgium, Jean-Claude Van Geenberghe, won the Grand Prix in 1993 and 1995. He later acquired Ukrainian citizenship and competed for that country. He died during an equestrian event in Donetsk in 2009, but the cause of death remains a mystery. He dismounted with chest pains and was given painkillers and told to take rest. He died shortly afterwards - at the age of 46.

  • Aachen CHIO 2011 Janne-Friederike Meyer

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Janne Friederike Meyer

    Janne Friederike Meyer became the fifth woman to win the Grand Prix of Aachen in 2011. But few riders of any gender ever finished with quite such a flourish. Just 30 years old at the time, Meyer confidently raised her arms above her head during the last jump. She landed without her hands on the reins. Her gelding Cellagon Lambrasco then carried her in a gallop across the line to claim her prize.

  • Scott Brash Reitturnier in Aachen

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Scott Brash

    Scott Brash managed not only to win the 2015 Grand Prix of Aachen, but also a sponsor's jackpot from Rolex, who flock to all manner of sports that rely on clocks and timing. The Scot had already won the previous event in Geneva - making him the first rider ever to win two "Rolex Grand Slams" in a row. His bonus reward, on top of the normal prize money? A cool half a million euros.

  • Deutschland Reitturnier CHIO Großer Preis von Aachen (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

    Philipp Weishaupt

    Nobody had bet on this one. Philipp Weishaupt and Convall barely qualified for the 40-rider field in the 2016 Grand Prix. As a result, they were the first ride. Yet 39 more competitors followed and none could top Weishaupt's score - with just two penalty points incurred because of taking too much time. It was a decent weekend for Weishaupt - he'd successfully proposed to his partner a day earlier.

    Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons


First woman rider at Spanish riding school

The end of male dominance has began as the over 450- year-old Spanish riding school of Vienna, renowned for its white horses and immaculate equestrianism, presented its first ever woman rider. (15.09.2016)  

Memorable winners of the CHIO Grand Prix in Aachen

All of the winners of the Grand Prix of Aachen, awarded annually at the CHIO World Equestrian Festival, have achieved greatness. However, some stand out due to their personalities, number of titles or how they won them. (19.07.2017)  

