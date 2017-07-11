How can India protect its food security under extreme weather conditions?

Russia's war on Ukraine disrupted wheat supplies and drove up food prices across the globe, as the two countries are the top two exporters. India, the third biggest exporter, stepped in to fill the gap in the global market.

But India banned the export of wheat with immediate effect, just two days after announcing that it was eyeing a record push on wheat shipments this year.

Days ago, India also announced it would restrict sugar exports to stabilize prices and ensure supply. India is the second largest exporter of sugar in the world.

Before the wheat export ban, India had set a goal of shipping a mammoth 10 million tons this year, looking to capitalize on the global disruptions to wheat supplies from the war and to find new markets for its wheat in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Food security under threat

Amid a severe heatwave and rising domestic prices, India's Directorate of Foreign Trade said the food security of India along with neighboring and vulnerable nations was under threat.

Watch video 01:44 Heat waves push India to ban export of wheat

India saw the hottest March since temperature records began, in 1901. Wheat grains usually ripen around this period, which is why they are extra sensitive to heat.

With extreme weather conditions expected to become more and more common in the future, concerns are being raised about India's food security.

India received requests to supply over 1.5 million tons of wheat from countries that are looking to prevail over the ongoing shortage of the commodity, with the bulk of the request coming from neighboring Bangladesh.

"India is keen to help vulnerable countries and anyone who needs wheat," an official told Reuters.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Air conditioners and blocks of ice India is currently experiencing an exceptional heat wave. Rajgarh, a city of 1.5 million people in central India topped out at 46.5 degrees C (116 degrees F) while thermometers in nine other cities also climbed above the 45 degree mark. No wonder that anything to fight the heat is an easy sell on the streets of New Delhi.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Heat sets garbage on fire The extremely high temperatures have even ignited a huge garbage dump in India's capital New Delhi. Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College in London, notes that such heat waves used to occur about once every 50 years before man-made climate change. Now they occur about once every four years.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The elderly and the poor at risk According to a 2021 report in The Lancet, India's vulnerability to extreme heat increased by 15% from 1990 to 2019. It is among the top five countries where vulnerable people, such as the elderly and the poor, are most exposed to the dangers of heat waves. Along with Brazil, India has the highest heat-related mortality in the world.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Heat — a serious threat to health Medical experts are seeing an increased incidence of heat-related illnesses and believe that the high temperatures are a greater threat than an expected fourth wave of COVID-19. But the crisis also brings out solidarity in people. This Calcutta resident is distributing cool water to passersby.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The extreme heat threatens the wheat harvest Indian farmers are worried about their harvest — not so much because of the current record temperatures but because this March was overall the hottest March since temperature records began in 1901. Wheat grains usually ripen around that month and that's when they are particularly sensitive to heat.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The harvest shrinks before the eyes of farmers Baldev Singh from Sangrur saw his crop shrink before his eyes as winter did not turn into a cool spring as usual but into unrelenting summer heat. The farmer from Punjab — the state known as India's breadbasket — lost about a fifth of his yield. Other farmers were hit even harder.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Wheat exports in danger India, the world's second largest producer of wheat, traditionally exports little of it. Faced with shortages due to the Ukraine war, India planned to tap new markets and benefit from increased world prices. But going ahead with this would now create "a lot of pressure on the domestic availability of wheat," says Devinder Sharma, a Chandigarh-based agricultural expert. Author: Philipp Böll



Extreme weather changing growth patterns

Namrata Ginoya, climate resilience expert at the World Resources Institute, says India's food security has become more vulnerable to extreme weather, unpredictable rainfall and other such climate factors.

"These events have a quick impact on food production, and since we are continuing on the high emissions trajectory right now, we will see a lot of impact," Ginoya told DW.

Ginoya said there are several ways farmers can adapt to the changing weather conditions, and these practices are being followed on a smaller scale.

"We're seeing summers arrive earlier than the previous years. That is the time when the grains grow in the crop. If the temperature at the time is higher than 30-31 degrees Celsius [86-88 degrees Fahrenheit], it is bad for the growth of grains," Ginoya said.

So, farmers can start sowing the grain 10-15 days earlier than usual. Changes can also be made in the irrigation and fertilization of crops, to adapt to the weather," she added.

She believes people need to move towards a style of farming in which every stage of production is monitored and researched, and farmers can access and utilize the findings of the research.

"We also need to identify areas where it is sustainable to grow wheat, and regions where it is no longer viable to grow the crop," she told DW.

Watch video 01:46 Extreme heat wave grips south Asia

Millet as an alternative

Even with changes in climate practices, wheat and rice may not be able to fulfill the domestic and international demands of the crop.

Under these circumstances, some experts believe it is time to turn to millet, or nutri-cereals, to fulfill the food requirements of the world.

"I think we can expect more and more extreme climate events, and heat waves will exacerbate in the future," Ruth DeFries, professor of ecology and sustainable development at Columbia University told DW.

"We also know that coarse cereals, or what are now called as nutri cereals, such as jowar, bajra, raagi, have the physiology of being resilient. They have lower water demands and higher tolerance to coarse soils and heat," she added.

Due to their high levels of iron, fiber and certain vitamins, they are still grown in more than 130 countries. Yet they only play a significant role in the diets of some 90 million people in Africa and Asia, and are often regarded as food for the poor.

By comparison, around half the global population relies on rice, and more than one-third on wheat.

The United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, which could lead to changes in how these grains are perceived.

However, substituting peoples' diets with the more commonly consumed rice and wheat could prove challenging.

"Historically, nutri-cereals were a part of the diets of many people in India, but that has declined over the last two decades. But now they are seen more commonly in grocery stores and restaurants, as they are a different kind of food and good for health too," said DeFries.

Edited by: Leah Carter